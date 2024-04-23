I think it was that pompous WEF ass with the bow tie who said the most powerful fuckers in the world were the insurance companies.

As part of the Never-Ending series in this new section called: PROOF WE’RE IN HELL, I don’t expect people to suffer through long videos. I try to take one for the team to get that the jist of the grist and then show what the professional cons (pros and cons) are up to.

Yes, there was an emotional moment in this video where he had a life-changing event where he had the potential to save someone’s life but he didn’t because he was a good slave to the priests of Mammon.

WTFE.

What the fuck ever. I don’t text.

Butt the most important part is at 34:43 minutes. 3+4+4+3 = 14 = 1+4 = 5 the number of death. I hate numbers and despise gemmatria which makes me all the more hive-rashy over it when I see things like that, given the title of that section is:

Life Insurances Know When You're Going to Die

#5 = Death

SIM? Script? Predictive Programming? Happenstance? {I think not}.

The interviewee claims that the insurace companies can predict with uncanny accuracy how, when, and where you will die. They have access to ALL of your information from all sources. T.I.A. Total Information Awareness. This smacks too much of A.I. before anyone was ever made aware of A.I.

How can this claim not be construed as the insurance companies either being Game Masters or God where they are writing the Script of your life in a SIM and cutting the thread just like The Fates of Greek Mythos. Or was it ever: mythos?

He goes on to SELL his program based on what he learned during his time working for Mammon. But I just don’t trust anyone who, when confronted by a moral dilemma wouldn’t even do something covertly to circumvent what he clinically knew to be clear and present danger of another living being. {A drug-drug interation if you didn’t watch the video}. He asked his superiors for permission to try to stop the script from the movie Final Destination from playing out but they said NO! and he said, O.K…..

Why would I trust him now?

Christians are suckers for the Underdog that turns their life around for an imaginary friend. I don’t have that luxury. He claims that low vitamin D among other things is a predictor of early demise. But at the level he claims to be, then why doesn’t he know what a Dumb Farm Boy (that would be me) and Mel Thornberg (may she rest in peace) know as a matter of course: That the vitamin D receptor is deranged and the vitamin D itself is turned into an anti-immune compound by LYME SPIROCHETES?

In Jordanworld I can only hold people to my standard. But as a Dumb Farm Boy, if I happen to be smarter and more capable, and purposefully acquired more data and knowledge than a PROFESSIONAL, then well… fuck them AND the horse they rode in on.

Because the ability to predict when the Script in the SIM will terminate borders on a computer-controlled reality where we are just in a actuarial jerkoff game, or some form of Black Magicks that didn’t appear in any of the texts that I exposed myself to (so as NOT to imply that I dropped my drawers in front of any Grimoires).

I just don’t like this shit, and it all comes on the heels of another video that the A.I. afflicted me with that has to do with the Energy Sciences modeling economics. I suggest that you watch the entire video. It isn’t that long.

I don’t agree with anything in this video either. It is not a denial of physics and mechanical principles, but face it: the physics and the mechanics are MANIPULATED FOR A PREDICTED OUTCOME !

How is that NOT a direct tie-back to the first video that was presented to me in total isolation from this one? I am the author of Continuum Theory so I see all things as connected all the time, so I can take both of these data sets out of the popular media arena to where my introduction to this CONTROLLED MADNESS STARTED:

Oh Fuck! Shameless marketing ploy segue into a book that Fran Zetta and I each get One Doll Ear for each sale because we keep the price down so that people can afford it. No cheek swab (upper or lower cheeks - should I have said above and below navel cheeks?). No gene testing. No blood screens. Just pure unadulterated bitch slap to the face that these fuckers were using computers in the 1950s to dominate our lives as anal micromanaging obsessive compulsive psychopathic biocidal maniac FUCKS. And, thankfully, they put it in print.

In 1954 it was well recognized by those in positions of authority that it was only a matter of time, only a few decades, before the general public would be able to grasp and upset the cradle of power, for the very elements of the new silent weapon technology were as accessible for a public utopia as they were for providing a private utopia. The issue of primary concern, that of dominance, revolved around the subject of energy sciences.

Energy is recognized as the key to all activity on earth. Natural science is the study of the sources and control of natural energy, and social science, theoretically expressed as economics,

Water-fucking-computer?

is the study of the sources and control of social energy. Both are bookkeeping systems: mathematics. Therefore, mathematics is the primary energy science. And the bookkeeper can be king if the public can be kept ignorant of the methodology of the bookkeeping. All science is merely a means to an end. The means is knowledge. The end is control. Beyond this remains only one issue, "who will be the beneficiary?"

He did NOT just use INSURANCE terminology !!!!

In 1954 this was the issue of the primary concern. although the so-called "moral issues' were raised, in view of the law of natural selection it was agreed that a nation or world of people who will not use their intelligence are no better than animals who do not have intelligence. Such a people are beasts of burden and steaks on the table by choice and consent.

Goy Burgers anyone?

CONSEQUENTLY, in the interest of future world order, peace, and tranquility, it was decided to privately wage a quiet war against the American public with an ultimate objective of permanently shifting the natural and social energy (wealth) of the undisciplined and irresponsible many into the hands of the self-disciplined, responsible and worthy few.

Today's silent weapons technology is an outgrowth of a simple idea discovered succinctly expressed, and effectively applied by the quoted Mr. Mayer Amschel Rothschild. Mr. Rothschild discovered the missing passive component of economic theory know as economic inductance. He, of course, did not think of his discovery in these 20th century terms, and, to be sure, mathematical analysis had to wait for the Second Industrial Revolution,

It seems Red Shield Bauer is an inbred cousin of Klause Bassethound Baldhead since Schwabby is pushing the Fourth Industrial Leap Forward.

the rise of the theory of mechanics and electronics, and finally, the invention of the electronic computer before it could be effectively applied in the control of the world economy.

Can you see how the A.I. feeds me seemingly disparate videos at different times but my mind makes the connections just as the machine predicted as if it is baiting a rodent with cheese to see who far it can get in the Cube Maze before Lil’ Furry gets sliced into pieces?

Bauer Boy died in 1812 so this Long Game has been playing for quite some time.

I don’t like games.

Time to end the Game.

All machines have weaknesses that can slow or stop the mechanism.

“For we wrestle not only against Flesh & Blood, but Silicon and Freon (supercomputer towers used to be cooled with freon), and Bugs, and Wickedness in High & Low places.”

