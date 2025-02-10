Legend is (because there really are no facts) that Betsy Ross (I get her confused with Betty White) axed George Warshingtun (he was an axe-weilder himself but no relation to Joe Weilder) what kind of flag he wanted sewn.

“I don’t know… what do you think?”

”I don’t know… what is your family crest?”

And thus the flag of the Yew Knighted States of Shumeria was borne!

From the Phoenicians (Sea People) to the Vi (6) Kings to all of the Maritime Marauders, there is a custom and a necessity to fly one’s COLORS in order to signal from afar just who you are and then the other party can infer your intent. (Unless you are a lying fuck and use the colors as entrapment.)

This is no more poignant or pregnant symbol than with the Jolly Roger.

No, those are not jovial brits that like to bugger you from behind, they are your HONEST PIRATES. So as to contradistinct (and they do stink) them from the Dis-Honest Pirates = the Pirates of Dis = Satan.

You may have been deceived to have believed that the Jolly Roger was the Skull and Crossed Bones on a black field.

https://www.ancient-origins.net/history/ultimate-pirate-branding-symbol-origin-jolly-roger-002696 Updated 8 September, 2020 - 21:36 mrreese The Origin of the Jolly Roger, The Ultimate Pirate Flag The use of pirate flags in general mimics the use of flags on other ships. Throughout maritime history a ship would display a particular flag to convey a message, mainly to indicate where a ship’s allegiance laid. For example, private ships would fly a different flag than naval ships. To the same extent, pirate ships would fly certain flags to communicate a message, or even to trick nearby ships into believing the pirate ship was an ally and give the pirate ship an advantage in subsequent attacks. Historically, a pirate ship which was attacking would fly a solid black flag. This would indicate that, so long as no one resisted the attack of the pirates, all would be given quarter.

Giving Quarter meant that the people on the ship under attack would be taken prisoner, hostage, or slave but they would have a place to stay on the ship. The meaning similar to a Head Quarters as being where the bosses of an operation were located. Or when you are stupid enough to fly a flag on Flag Day or every day thus marking your house - as was generally known from the beginning of the Nation - that you were signalling that your home would welcome them to TAKE QUARTER or TO BE TAKEN OVER (commandeered) BY TRAVELLING TROOPS.

All of these hidden meanings that were at one time as apparent to any viewer as a neon sign in Vegas that says: “GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS!” and you know that there are not gorillas in cages when you pay your cover to go inside.

However, upon resistance the flag would be changed to a solid red flag indicating that no mercy would be shown.

GIVING NO QUARTER MEANT THAT ALL PASSENGERS AND CREW WOULD BE KYLT.

Again, no ambiguity. No confusion over the name or the presentation. They flew their colors and you knew what your fate was. To me: that was honorable.

The purpose of the flag was to instill fear in those being attacked, giving the pirates even more power. The solid red or black flag was originally referred to as the Jolly Roger, before the name came to be associated with the skull and crossbones.

Oy, Mateys! Y’ever gonna think of THAT the same again?

It is debated why the pirate flag is called the Jolly Roger, with uncertainty as to where the phrase came from. In 1724, Charles Johnson published a book called “A General History of the Pyrates.” This is where the phrase “Jolly Roger” is said to have originated, as Johnson cites not one, but two pirates who called their flag the Jolly Roger: Bartholomew Roberts in June of 1721 and Francis Spriggs in July of 1723. Still others believe that the words Jolly Roger were derived from the French “ jolie rouge ,” meaning "pretty red.”

In the book “Pirates & the Lost Templar Fleet” David Hatcher Childress provides another possible origin for the phrase Jolly Roger. In this book, Childress indicated that the Jolly Roger was actually named after King Roger II of Sicily, a Templar who was believed to be the first man to fly the flag. Some sources attribute the skull and crossbones design to a Templar legend. Philip Gardiner writes in “The Holy Blood and The Holy Grail”: A great lady of Maraclea was loved by a Templar, A Lord of Sidon; but she died in her youth, and on the night of her burial, this wicked lover crept to the grave, dug up her body and violated it. Then a voice from the void bade him return in nine months time for he would find a son. He obeyed the injunction and at the appointed time he opened the grave again and found a head on the leg bones of the skeleton (skull and crossbones). The same voice bade him guard it Well, for it would be the giver of all good things, and so he carried it away with him. It became his protecting genius, and he was able to defeat his enemies by merely showing them the magic head. In due course, it passed to the possession of the order.

Necrophilia leading to the symbol of Pirates and Presidents?

Because the Magicks of it still seem to be in effect today.

Flags are used to convey other meanings that in the past were not hidden.

118th Congress, flag is shown in the Vertical orientation that means that business commences.

Bet you’ll never think of “Congress” and “Commerce” the same after #6….

Contrast the vertical signal with the horizontal flag that SIGNALS TO THE WORLD IF THEY KNOW THE SIGNS THAT ALL CONTRACTS ARE SUSPENDED.

Wouldn’t you know: couldn’t find that image in my archives and the A.I. knows what I’m up to so it WILL NOT give me any returns for exact keyword searches !

From what I have gathered NO FLAG should ever be flown equal to or higher than the U.S. flag

This is not out of the ordinary since George Washington was Yahoodim, so HIS flag is at the same level as HIS HOMELAND. Georgey put a referendum at one of the early meetings (first continental congress?) to decide the make up of their newly made-up nation that the official language of the NEW JERUSALEM be… HEBREW!

So, like I said: not out of the ordinary.

Neither is this:

Since those in Cunt Troll have always been hermaphrodites as were their supposed gods. The God the Father God the Son and God the Holey Pupae was a recent invention.

In reality everyone should be flying the colors this way:

As the only true representation of what is going on:

The upside-down American flag, originally an apolitical symbol used by sailors to signal that their ship was in trouble, has since been adopted by both the political left and right in protest.

Flying the flag upside down signals to the proper authorities that assistance is needed. Civil unrest: Communities experiencing civil unrest can fly the flag upside down to bring attention to the issues at hand. War and conflict: An individual can fly the flag upside down during times of war or international…

But from the Hudson Bay Treaty there has NEVER BEEN A TIME WHEN THE NORTH HARMERICAN CONTINENT WASN’T UNDER MARTIAL LAW. Which means that it has never been out of a ‘time of war’. The presidential Declarations of Emergency including the War on Crime, War on Drugs, War on Poverty, War on Cancer (war WITH cancer is more like it), are all DECLARATIONS OF WAR which means hostilities are in-force.

The U.S. Flag Code only authorizes the use of an upside down flag as "a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property."

I guess people should have them on their radio antennae upside down for the eventuality of being arrested (detainment is defacto arrest) during a traffic stop.

I like to leave conflicting material in my writings as things develop in real time, because I was given the impression as I stated earlier that no flags SHALL NOT BE DISPLAYED higher than or equal to the national flags, while the A.I. chastised me with this little ditty:

https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu › article › flying-flag-upside-down Flying Flag Upside Down | The First Amendment Encyclopedia The U.S. flag code, which is not legally enforceable, specifically says that the flag is not to be inverted "except as a signal of dire distress in instance of extreme danger to life or property."

Well, there you go. There are rules and then there are rules and then there are Fuck Yous and then there are just freeforallorgies at the Casa Blanca where you just do whatever the fuck you want beause of the Jordan Rule of:

”They’ve Got Ghuns.”

Witches why I don’t bother with fact and laws anymore because THEY inflict both on us but THEY never follow them.

Pirates come in all Shapes and Szizes. Ones that commission Voyages of Discovery so that they can inflict the Doctrine of Discovery to claim your land that you were living on before gits in funny hats decided that their shock troops would take it from you just because you didn’t share their delusion…

to, the ultimate culmination of Herd Control via Veterinarian Overlordery…

One thing is for certain: We’ve all been forced to walk all 10 of the Communist Planks.

A choice between The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea… is NOT a Choice.

So, it all comes down to FORCE

Protocol 1:12. Our right lies in force. The word "right" is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you.

and whether you can prove YOURSELF STRONGER.

So, the motherfuckers stole from us. They are pirates of Sea AND Land, and by their own ‘laws’ it is clear that you can take it back only if you have a backbone and enough powder to back it up.

So what about the difference between Land and Sea which is why I started this Stack because some nice ladies brought up the topic of the Yellow/Gold Fringe on Old Glory?

Do Not Be Fooled by Government Don't fall for legalities that you don't understand. People are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Gold Fringed Flag Facts. November 22, 2019 by Steven There are too many rumors about the gold fringed flag that flies in every courtroom that you are dragged into. The U.S. flag is defined by law. The flag law is codified in Title Four of the United States Code. It does not have a yellow fringe.

When you are in a courtroom do you see a U.S. flag attached to a wall? A flag on the wall is attached to the real estate and appurtenant thereto. It is part of the land.

When you are in a courtroom do you see a U.S. flag with yellow fringe, not attached to a wall, but on a pole planted by dismounted troops? If so you have been given actual notice that you are under martial law. The citizen cannot complain because he has voluntarily submitted himself to such a form of government. Here is the verifiable fact, from rock-solid sources. The yellow fringe flag is a military flag. Understand the deceptions and do not be fooled. Many people assume that the military flag in courts is proof of Executive control over the court, but not Congressional control over the courts. If you need to see more proof of Congressional Control of courts, read my post Martial Law Takeover of Courts. You have lived under martial law rule ever since the Civil War. There are four levels of Martial Law: Military law, Military government, martial law proper, and martial law rule.

(see U.S. Supreme Court Luther v. Borden, 48 US 1 for the first three, then martial law rule was necessary for the 8 Amendments that specify, within the amendment, that Congress to enforce. Congress must enforce them because they are contrary to States’ common law, even if they are contrary to State Constitutions. The separation of powers prevent Legislative power from control over the Judicial power except for the Constitutional checks-and-balances.) Most Martial Law information on the internet is limited only to suspension of Habeas Corpus. Such as Martial law in the United States – Wikipedia but do not mention Martial Law Rule. The U.S. Constitution gives the President, alone, authority to declare Martial Law, even without Congress (just like Lincoln did). But only Congress can suspend Habeas Corpus. There can be martial law without suspension of Habeas Corpus. In the U.S. Constitution, Judicial Courts are established by Congress from time to time (Article 3, section 1), whereas Legislative Tribunals are constituted (Article 1, section 8). You will only see a gold fringed flag in a Legislative Tribunal, even if it calls itself a court. “Courts” that are controlled by such things as a statute of limitations, or legislated minimum sentencing policies, are not judicial. Courts that fly the gold fringed flag are responsible for giving 14th Amendment citizens the six rights allowed by law. (see 42 USC 1981 for the six rights. These are from the Klu Klux Klan Act of 1871 enacted by Congress three years after the 14th Amendment). That’s right. When you decided that you didn’t want the thousands of unalienable rights that government was instituted among men to secure, you were given six rights. Welcome to your Novus Ordo Seclorum secular new world order. In my article on Martial Law, you will find out HOW TO RECOGNIZE MARTIAL LAW WHEN YOU SEE IT. With more proof than you can tolerate. The laws of Congress in Title 4 United States Code section 1 describe a United States Flag. There is no mention of yellow fringe. The national flag when representing the national civil jurisdiction has no yellow fringe on its borders.

A yellow fringe on a U.S. flag is in violation of Title 36, section 176(g).

But under martial law, the yellow fringe is required. The 1925 Attorney General Opinion 34 OP ATTY GEN 483: “The placing of the fringe on the national flag, the dimensions of the flag and arrangement of the stars in the union are matters of detail not controlled by statute, but are with the discretion of the President as Commander and Chief of the Army and Navy.”

“Ancient custom sanctions the use of fringe on the regimental colors and standards, but there seems to be no good reason or precedent for its use on other flags.” The Adjutant General of the Army, March 28, 1924. 1959 President Eisenhower’s Executive Order 10834 as originally published in Federal Register at 24 FR 6865 specifies a U.S. flag without a Fringe border. Army Regulation AR840-10, 1 October 1979 requires fringe to be used on their flags. “2-3. Sizes and occasions for display, b. national flags listed below are for indoor display and for use in ceremonies and parades. For these purposes the United States flag will be rayon banner cloth, trimmed on three sides with golden fringe, 2 1/2 inches wide. It will be the same size as the flags displayed or carried with it. c. Authorization for indoor display. (4) each military courtroom. The display of yellow fringe is prohibited outside the federal military jurisdiction, according to Army Regulation AR840-10 1-c(4) and 1-6e(3). “1-6 Restrictions. The following limitations and prohibitions are applicable to flags, guidons, streamers, and components.

e. Unauthorized use of official flags, guidons, and streamers or replicas thereof, including those presently or formerly carried by US Army units, by other than the office, individual, or organization for which authorized, is prohibited except as indicated in (3) below.

(3) Recognized United States Army Division associations…” States must protect you from the Gold Fringed federal tribunals. “even in time of war, if the civil courts are open” FOOTNOTES 1. Legislative Tribunals are constituted by Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution. Whereas Judicial Courts are established by Article 3 of the U.S. Constitution. Don’t be fooled by legislative tribunals calling themselves courts.

A judicial court is authorized to exist if your Constitution authorizes it under the Judicial Article. According to the language of the U.S. Constitution, Judicial courts are established. Legislative tribunals are not established, they are constituted. Your state Constitution will be similar. It takes an Act of Congress to bring a legislative tribunal into existence. Do not be fooled that they are called courts.

There is no Act of Congress before 1948 naming any Court “The United States District Court”, or “The United States Circuit Court of Appeals”. These two Courts did not exist before 1948. They are NOT established by the Article III judicial branch of the U.S. government. In 1948 Congress enacted Title 28 USC into Positive Law. This title creates courts that do not possess the judicial power of the United States. They can be delegated legislative authority only, because the Constitution did not establish them. They can only possess legislative authority, because the legislature does not have any judicial authority to delegate to them. (such as Military jurisdiction — Again, a judicial court is established if the Constitution authorizes it under the Judicial Article). They can possess the Military jurisdiction that the eight martial law amendments that specifically state that the amendment “shall be enforced by Congress”. These two courts were created by statute — Title 28 US Code. Before 1948 it was impossible for these two Courts to exist. Again: Article 1, section 8 authorizes Congress “To constitute Tribunals inferior to the supreme Court”. Legislative tribunals are not judicial courts. 2. If you were observant, you would notice that the Martial Law Amendments (13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 23, 24, 26) have words within the Amendments themselves that Congress shall enforce them. They are NOT self-enforcing as the Supreme Law of The Land that judges in every state would be bound thereby (Article 6 second paragraph). Congress enforces them even if they violate State Constitutions. YES, you are under martial law. According to Senate Report 93-549, written in 1973: Since March the 9th, 1933, the United States has been in a state of declared national emergency. Under the powers delegated by these statutes, the President may: seize property; organize and control the means of production; seize commodities; assign military forces abroad; institute martial law; seize and control all transportation and communication; regulate the operation of private enterprise; restrict travel; and control the lives of all American citizens” 3. Under the U.S. Constitution, in 1798, Vice President Thomas Jefferson reassured the people of Kentucky that they were free from all federal laws, except for the three crimes mentioned in the Constitution, “and no other crimes whatever”. He went on to say “(and all other their acts which assume to create, define, or punish crimes other than those enumerated in the Constitution) are altogether void and of no force, and that the power to create, define, and punish such other crimes is reserved, and of right appertains solely and exclusively to the respective States, each within its own Territory.”

Here’s how its spun by the DISINFORMATION AGENTS:

Gold fringe on an American flag , or any other flag, is an 'honorable enrichment' or a signal of honor and respect. The addition of fringe to a flag creates a more elegant look, which is ideal for displays during formal events.

Wow, that is so genteel and neutral. As opposed to what was codified in the Law Dick Shun Narrys:

Bouvier, 1856 LAW, MARTIAL. Martial law is a code established for the government of the army and navy of the United States. 2. Its principal rules are to be found in the articles of war. (q.v.) The object of this code, or body of regulations is to, maintain that order and discipline, the fundamental principles of which are a due obedience of the several ranks to their proper officers, a subordination of each rank to their superiors, and the subjection of the whole to certain rules of discipline, essential to their acting with the union and energy of an organized body. The violations of this law are to be tried by a court martial. (q.v.) 3. A military commander has not the power, by declaring a district to be under martial law, to subject all the citizens to that code, and to suspend the operation of the writ of habeas corpus. Rules and Articles of War, art. 64.

1856 to 1910 that all changed for #3, and according to the article above by 1933 all bets were off: you are under martial dillon.

Black's second, 1910 MARTIAL LAW . A system of law, obtaining only in time of actual war and growing out of the exigencies thereof, arbitrary in its character, and depending only on the will of the commander of an army, which is established and administered in a place or district of hostile territory held in belligerent possession, or, sometimes, in places occupied or pervaded by insurgents or mobs, and which suspends all existing civil laws, as well as the civil authority and the ordinary administration of justice. "Martial law, which is built upon no settled principles, but is entirely arbitrary in its decisions, is in truth and reality no law, but something indulged rather than allowed as a law. The necessity of order and discipline in an army is the only thing which can give it countenance, and therefore it ought not to be permitted in time of peace, when the king's courts are open for all persons to receive justice according to the laws of the land." Martial law is neither more nor less than the will of the general who commands the army. It overrides and suppresses all existing civil laws, civil officers, and civil authorities, by the arbitrary exercise of military power; and every citizen or subject—in other words, the entire (population of the country, within the confines of its power—is subjected to the mere will or caprice of the commander. He holds the lives, liberty, and property of all in the palm of his hand. Martial law is regulated by no known or established system or code of laws, as it is over and above all of them. The commander is the legislator, judge, and executioner. Martial law is not the same thing as military law. The latter applies only to persons connected with the military forces of the country or to affairs connected with the army or with war, but is permanent in Its nature, specific in its rules, and a recognized part of the law of the land. The former applies, when in existence, to all persons alike who are within the territory covered, but is transient in its nature, existing only in time of war or insurrection, is not specific or always the same, as it depends on the will and discretion of the military commander, and is no part of the law of the land.

So you have your Jordan Maxwells and others that go into the details on Law of the Sea vs. Law of the Land.

The Devil is in the Details - and - It’s ALL Details…

Land vs. Sea.

As if this fucking shit matters!

They are biocidal maniacs that have you arguing how many pinheads can dance on an angel all the while they are throttling and pummeling you and stealing and rayping you of every thing you have because:

THEY FOLLOW NO RULES.

Protocol 1:12. Our right lies in force. The word "right" is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you.

remember? The DETAILS never mattered. All you ever needed to know is that, here in Hell, it is ALL BAD ALL THE TIME.

Now I go into this toe-dipping depth (its always deeper) for the express purpose of using such details to show that the details don’t matter. So in that sense the useless details are useful. A Glimpse under the tent of the bearded fat lady in the circus to scar (and scare) you for life to never want to see THAT again. But having once seen it (call me Blind Lemon Jordan) you realize that it is all a scam to entrap you in the minutia because you can NEVER out-magicks the Magi, you can never out-spell a Witch. You can’t fight them on their own turf with Home COURT advantage. They must be stopped and erased because there is NO negotiation with tear your wrists.

