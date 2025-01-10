Ships inside Bottles
Check out what Kim is up to:
Read the comment I posted on her Stack to get the jist of what I really think about all of this.
Butt axe yourself: WHO DO YOU KNOW WHO IS SMART ENOUGH to even THINK about doing something like this? let alone pull it off?
And yes I called this Ships inside bottles but it could easily have been building Shits inside Bottles because NONE OF THIS BELONGS INSIDE OF US.
A lot of us aren’t doing so well with this Fog-Thing.
What is it? Boats? Masts? Sails? Flags? Rigging? They’re assembling SOMETHING in us and the 5G towers will have the same hexagonal array ability to push-pull those dissociated parts inside our Bottles to Raise the Mainsail.
Give them No Quarter, Maties.
There's a fungus among us
😯
Subbed Kim. Wow. And this! https://lookoutfacharlie.blogspot.com/2020/07/end-electronic-harassment-and.html