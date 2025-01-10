Check out what Kim is up to:

Read the comment I posted on her Stack to get the jist of what I really think about all of this.

Butt axe yourself: WHO DO YOU KNOW WHO IS SMART ENOUGH to even THINK about doing something like this? let alone pull it off?

And yes I called this Ships inside bottles but it could easily have been building Shits inside Bottles because NONE OF THIS BELONGS INSIDE OF US.

A lot of us aren’t doing so well with this Fog-Thing.

What is it? Boats? Masts? Sails? Flags? Rigging? They’re assembling SOMETHING in us and the 5G towers will have the same hexagonal array ability to push-pull those dissociated parts inside our Bottles to Raise the Mainsail.

Give them No Quarter, Maties.

Leave a comment