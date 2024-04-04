The Sheep Pipe video platform Ewe Toob took down some more of my videos.

Henrietta Lacks: At Your Cervix was among my most-viewed videos. Not saying much for someone shadowbanned with less subs than a blind baketweaver from Senegal.

But it was one of the most significant works I put out there.

For free (never monetized).

With information not found anywhere else.

The video contained The Truth. Not the made-up commie claim of Med Eye Cull Miss In For May Shun. Truth that could save someone’s life. Not end it by promoting the Party Line where CANCER has been shot into people since 1800 AD in the very least and now they want to feed people cultured meat based on the same TISSUE CULTURE CULT that got its method from Henrietta in a Flask.

The hardest thing for me, being a militant atheist, is that I wish so much that the religous lies were true!

I WISH there were a Lake of Fire for the Criminals, Sinners, Damned. I would vacation down there every summer holding these lying fuck bastards below the magma until my hands burnt off, then I would use my radius and ulna stubs to keep the slimy fucks nice and steamy below the slag until those bones got consumed up to my elbows, then I would hold them under with my elbows until those were gone then I’d hold them under with my chin until it hurt, then I’d come back next summer to do it all over again.

For Eternity.

To SUPPORT lying fucks makes you not an accomplice after the fact, but a PRINCPAL to the crime. So as not to imply that the Yahoody-created Just Us system has anything to offer since the Lake of Fire is a No-Go. But none of those ‘remedies’ obviate the fact that these Matriarchal Intercoursers (motherfuckers) need to experience excruciating pain for their crimes now and forever more, ahem.

Butt Weight!

There’s more:

Biology of Aggression #4 of 4 was also taken down for the same reasons.

as was:

Vegan Traps: Action In a Vacuum ????

Cereally? They give time stamps. Again I’m conflicted on wasting the time to satisfy curiousity on what I might have said years ago that might have pissed of the Commie A.I. censor that is then backed up by its puke-ass fuck human minions that might have confirmed what their Master (the A.I. is their god) told them to; or just saying fuck-all - there is legislation out there that if you fart funny that they will not only sew your anus shut until you X Plowed but then they will charge you methane gas tax. So what does it matter what I said to piss off criminally insane inmates on a Prison Planet?

So… who the fuck cares?

If speech isn’t free then nothing is.

Then, in this purge of the Brown Shirted Red Guard they also torched my Say Hobbled Ess Span Yoled? where I put out a request to help turn my first book into a Spanish edition because well before all-comers where flooding through the open borders like zebra mussels and carp, the Mexican migrants in particular were already tens of millions strong in the US to stage a Soros-sponsored on the street protest for undocumented workers rights.

What I figured is that these people, who were fucked by their government so they couldn’t STAY HOME AND MAKE A LIVING WAGE because Mexico was in Lock Step with the already globe hell list plans of creating poverty and migration, would end up in El Norte thinking that it was the Land of Oprah Nudity only to find that as our replacements they would also be vack scene hollow costed to deth.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

If I could reach the replacement population with my most popular work, then perhaps history wouldn’t repeat itself.

Fucking-A right. Like Dante’s Circles don’t go around in fucking circles.

I can summarize the book since that swing of the pendulum has passed and it will never come around again and the lack of support causes me a lack of giving a shit about humanity that doesn’t want to save itself:

Eres el próximo mojados

So, the prejudice against Histpanics; the lack of anyone competent to translate technical information into another language (I was willing to pay a respectable amount for the work); and the capitulation of nearly everyone around me that the war had already been decided against them; all worked to create a perfect non-storm of non-reaction producing nothing inside of nothing forever.

This is how the world ends:

Not with a Bang! - but a whimper

Fuck everybody.

It ain’t over until it’s over and I ain’t heard no fat lady sing.

But what I do know is this: After 24-years of doing everything humanly (and mechanistically) possible to fight the power - ONE MAN can’t get the job done.

I’ve had some exemplary support from the ~30 souls that number among the Little Red Hens, but without visibility (I’m shadowbanned for godssakes while internet guru fucks have millions of anus lickers) and without the level of support I seek in a TIMELY FASHION, then the war was not lost because I didn’t try on my part, but I was running a relay race in a lane with no other runners.

For want of a nail the shoe was lost. For want of a shoe the horse was lost. For want of a horse the rider was lost. For want of a rider the message was lost. For want of a message the battle was lost. For want of a battle the kingdom was lost. And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

Our work and soon our physical bodies will be deleted from this SIM and the Ghosts of the Ones and Zeroes on the hard drive will be defragged and set to oblivion with no hope of recovery.

I’d rather be a Hammer than a Nail.

