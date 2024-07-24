It was a self-identified ‘Jewish’ woman who gave me the gift of the meaning of Tribute.

Deuteronomy 20: 10-15 “When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be TRIBUTARIES unto thee and they shall serve thee. And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil there of, shalt thou take unto thyself and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies, which the LORD they God hath given thee. Thus shalt thou do to ALL the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations. But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth. But thou shalt utterly destroy them..."

Half a life ago when I read - for myself, not under the influence of a Three-Point-Sermon preacher - the Book of Dirty Run On Me, I renamed the Grimoire from The Book (bible means biblios = book; while scripture means writing) to The He Brews Little Book of Jen Oh Side.

It’s right there. It’s in their book. You read it. King Haime DiVersion et.al.

What was explained to me was that a Tribute was a TAX imposed on the OCCUPIER onto their Tributaries.

What is a Tributary?

tributary (adj.) late 14c., "bound to pay tribute, liable for the payment of a tax to a ruler, a people, etc.," from Latin tributarius "liable to tax or tribute," from tributum (see tribute). By 1580s as "offered as tribute." In reference to rivers flowing into others, etc., "furnishing subsidiary supply," by 1610s. also from late 14c. tributary (n.) late 14c., "person, country, etc. owing obedience or paying tribute or a tax to a sovereign or another people in acknowledgment of submission," from Latin tributarius (see tributary (adj.)). The meaning "stream that flows into a larger body" is by 1822, from the adjective in this sense, which is recorded from 1610s.

All of those small streams of blood, sweat, and tears running into the ocean that you have no access to because you were bled dry.

also from late 14c. tribute (n.) mid-14c., "stated sum of money or other valuable consideration paid by one ruler or country to another in acknowledgment of submission or as the price of peace

Peace is that time of War when commerce commenses. Clint Richardson.

or protection,"

Hey, Pisano… I do you a favor. So that nobody else beats on you, I will take your money so that only Our Family will beat on you. Capiche?

from Anglo-French tribute, Old French tribut and directly from Latin tributum "tribute, a stated payment, a thing contributed or paid," noun use of neuter of tributus, past participle of tribuere "to pay, assign, grant," also "allot among the tribes or to a tribe," from tribus (see tribe). The sense of "offering, gift, token" is attested by 1580s.

All these years I never knew of the TRIBE aspect of the TRIBE YOOT.

So to address the concerns of the woman in the video above:

OF COURSE!

THEY ARE USING EVERYONE’S TOX DOLL EARS TO ARM RABID CHILDREN TO CRY HAVOC AND LET LOOSE THE RABID DOGS OF WAR ON

EVERYTHING THAT BREATHETH.

Thats what the TRIBUTE was inflicted for: To enrich the invader/occupier so that they could increase their capacity to invade and occupy!

Two decades ago, I met Alison Weir at a small gathering in Champaign-Urbana hosted by WILL-radio the university station. It was the first time that I ever heard those who identify as Jews call Is Ra EL an Apart Eyed State (snake?).

Here we are two decades later - and nothing has changed. OK. Not true - it’s gotten fucking worse…

I’m trying to look for historical postings by Alison showing that Ham Mass was created by Is Ra EL for the express purpose of lobbing a few firecrackers over the wall and maybe injuring a few Yahoods to give the Yahoods an excuse to unleash their fire power and kyll kids at a 10:1 ratio.

It’s obvious that the PLO was invented by Hamerica the satellite state of Is Ra EL, but I want more than a faded memory that Hamas being held up as the absolute focus/talking point Reason for Being of the Jen Oh Side All maniac Blue Star Cult is nothing but a fabrication for crisis action and false flag operations.

If y’all can find something on it then please post it in the comments.

By Deception Make War is their motto, so I put more stock in my half-remembered impressions than any ‘facts’ that have been circulated.

All of these years I never saw the A.I. in the A.I. Pack before.

The A.I. was the first Yahood. It transmits that Hive Mind to everything that it infects. That includes everyone - not just its Chosen.

