As you can see, book #10 is labeled Volume 2 within the Operator’s Manual series. I don’t know why I do that shit (other than I wrote all 5 books at once in 3 years…) when I should just say: Same Old Shit volume 8 (since I didn’t write Crookshank’s transcriptions, I just transcripted them and then blathered all over them with my commentary).

Doof as a concept arose out of the revelation that was to be a chapter in Eve’s ILL called Food Weapons that food had been irrevocably altered by 1900 A.D.

That ‘Chapter’ became:

Volume 1 of the Operator’s Manual for the Hu-man Body.

I have to say that I love the sexy legs on the beach shedding parts as she walks to the horizon. Sometimes I amuse Me.

But doesn’t it feel that way?

Either our gears are busted or we’re dropping parts on the road without a repair shop in sight.

Smokey Joe is a mutated Bell Pepper that came out of my own garden due to overspray by HUMAN DRUGS used as pesticides.

One of the reasons I’m abandoning SubSack is because that revelation above should have skyrocketed me to interfuckingnational fame for the sheer genius of it; when I’m paying for that kind of insight with my life by still subsisting here in the Grain Ghetto in order to be able to evaluate the total destruction and terraforming of whatever this hellscape is into whatever this hellscape is intended to be while exploring countermeasures to that planetary destruction.

The branch on the cover of Doof came from the apple tree that produced the apple right next to it.

That particular type of apple called Freedom was supposed to be resistant to nearly all major diseases that afflict apple trees.

Butt as you can sea: the goddamned thing looked like it was CURSED with every major disease known to man and then some.

Chemical overspray by creatures that only look human called Pharm Whores.

As time went by I did discover the use of sandwich bags on the fruit as they develop to get edible produce, but if you miss the window of when the Whores spray their toxins then it can still harm the fruit.

King James Bible Exodus 22:18 Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live.

Witch was what King Haime had his composers use, when the original word tracks back to POISONER = Sorceress = Pharmakeia.

Poisoning the land. The land that supports your life.

Yeah… that makes fucking sense.

Doof is the reverse spelling of Food.

Live is Evil.

Dog is God.

Butt a SPELL is something that you cast in order to control or harm or kyll the target of said Spell.

DOOF, Food SPELLED backwards.

They changed food forever by 1900 A.D.

That alone should have also skyrocketed me to being the most-sought-after motherfucker on the alternut circuit, but I am an embarassment (although I do not bare my ass) to the Alternut Gurus because they vomit about SUPERFOODS!

There is no goddamned FICTION called a Superfood. It’s just some shit from the jungle that THey haven’t gotten to yet since 1900 A.D. Nothing SUPER about it. It’s just FOOD and that’s what makes it unique in a word of fuckshit that has been used as magick potions to…

POISON US.

Christians were so stupid in the 1300s forward that they would kill their own kind at the mere whisper of “she’s a witch!” but in these modern times when Witchkraft is as obvious as a broom handle up your ass coming out your mouth, people do fuck-all about it. Another reason to just jettison the entirety of Humanety out the airlock.

Angry?

You’re damned Skippy, I’m angry.

31 Books full of Angry.

And we’re only at #10….

If you control the Doof you control the EL Poep.