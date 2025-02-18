I am not a Docked Whore —-

thank the god that doesn’t exist for that!

Wouldn’t be one neither even though I was going to school to ultimately be a Choir Practor. Dropped out because I didn’t like the Monday-Wednesday-Friday Religious Cult.

—- therefore: I cannot give Medicull Add Vice.

So I was talking with a young father on the topic of Sir Come Size On that I call He Brew Mutilation; and got to thinking of it as a global (so as to imply larger than macro but not a ball-spining in the vacuum of space thingey) trauma to all races around the entire whirled and how that might be addressed homeopathically.

I started a book called Homeopathetic. Got 430 pages into it and just put it aside. I’ve never stopped trying to drag homeopathy kicking and screaming into the world of science and repeatability but with no conclusions there is no point to try to finish the book.

There are hyper responders where by legend Samuel Hahnemann the German Godfather of the nutty practice would open a vial with a remedy in it and have the victim smell the cork (that sounds lude) or just wave the vial under their nose to give rhem a whiff of it and then claim that they jumped right off of their deth bed.

I’ve never met any hyperresponders except one. Very dramatic reaction to a standard remedy that scared the poor soul away from using homeopathy again.

Now, that alone shows that the vibrated water has something more going on than meets the oscilloscope.

There are normal responders where I have seen: You chose the right remedy, you deliver it and it works quickly like a textbook. Damned miraculous in my book and has kept me pursuing that fleeting goal.

There are half-assed responders - like me - where only if you are standing on one foot, half naked in a lightening storm, catching snowflakes on your extended tongue holding a 9-iron golf club over your head on a Thursday, then the shit will work. But if you get one part of that wrong then even lightening won’t even strike.

That is what has kept me on this trail for so long. The shit SOMETIMES works. Even for me. And in dramatic ways. SCIENCE DEMANDS A MECHANISM OF ACTION.

No one can hide behind the bullshit that even pharmacists beg off with: It’s an Art not a Science. Pharmacy is a DARK ART.

In my world that is strict scientific method based: either it works for all the people all the time or it is tit-useless and you might as well stick that club up your ass for all the good a therapy with the best ratio of suck cess at 50% will get you.

Then there are the NON-RESPONDERS who can take the equivalent of standing in front of a freight train pulling 100 carloads overflowing with tiny sugar pills or tankers of liquid drops and it doesn’t do fuck-all.

Not even a blip. Not even a glimmer of - well, if we just got it ‘right’ (whateverthehell that means) then it might ‘work’. It’s that dichotomy too that has vexed me and kept me looking into this off-again, off-again, maybe on-again practice that has all of the accuracy of a broken clock WITH THE HANDS REMOVED trying to make sense of it and make it work for all the people all the time.

That being said, we come back to my earlier musings that the circumcised lot of humanity (men and women - if I ever publish the draft on female circumcision) has been so physically and emotionally assaulted that based on my decode of Hahnemann’s writing would warrant intervention from birth or from the specific time they were mutiliated so that the miasm of injury does not haunt them the rest of their miserable lives.

Ignatia is used for acute grief. I would know. I don’t have any grief of my own, but I’m like the Sin Eater who has consumed everyone else’s grief so I’ve also consumed entire bottles of Ignatia that has worked as advertised. No need for the yoga pose on the golf links.

My entire history is nothing but chemical exposure and allergy so I was quite pleased to see that the St. Ignatius bean is 60% more toxic than the nut of the Strychnine tree. Nux vomica makes me ill when it should be a remedy for someone who was poisoned like me. True to its name: Vomit Nut, it’s even made me vomit instead of making me well. But the parent of the Ignatia remedy that has no trace of the original substance in it (that’s the nature of homeopathric remedies, they are echos of the mother substance) is said to be more toxic than the vomit nut, yet it gave only relief not grief.

ANY remedy should always make you feel increasingly better NEVER WORSE. The Hebrew Herxheimer Brothers Grimm SOLD A LIE.

Phosphoric Acid - they always use fancy names like Phosphoricum Acidum in homeopathy - is for long-standing chronic grief. As stated earlier: I’m not a doctor of anything. Certainly not homeopathy. Yet based on our collective experience with licensed and degreed homeopaths —- neither are they. Even for their credentials the shit is hit-and-miss with the exception that they get to charge for their frequent misses in the skeet shoot.

Rajan Sankaran (the only homeopath who seems to have actually READ Hahnemann as I did) said that his teacher told him that homeopathy was like sitting in the middle of a field with a shotgun, shooting upward into the sky and every once in a while a bird might fly by.

[definitely not like this at all….]

So, that being said you’ve got a 3 out of 4 chance that experimenting on yourself to remove an embedded traumatic mind control injury just might work.

Informed consent has been satisfied in that I gave examples where myself and others have had ADVERSE reactions from vibrated water remedies. Which, since the FDA requires NDCs (National Drug Codes) assigned to homeopathic remedies that the AGENCY claims DO NOT WORK (then why do they have NDCs?) then there might be something to the vibrated water if the govern mente pretends it doesn’t want you using them but approves them, and people CAN REACT to them either in a good or unwanted way. Or not at all.

It’s easy to disable the action of a homeopathic remedy without even studying the practice to find their antagonist/antidotes in the form of other homeopathy.

All you need is some mint in any form: the herb, in chewing gum, in oral care products, as candy, as a scent; or camphor in body rubs; or drink coffee.

Isn’t it equally curious that the things that are considered neutralizing antidotes to healing using a relatively simple/safe remedy are embedded as MAINSTAYS in the gross habits of most of the apes in the developed world?



Funny how shit like that ‘just happens’ ! They even make mint-flavore cholorphyll.

I thought I would pass this observation on, since it is the first time I was ever confronted with addressing a physical and mental trauma beginning at birth that I had never considered outside of the intervention of Arnica remedy which is used for frank bang-em-up injuries.

Hope it helps. If it does, then post here or send me a direct message and I might put it in the book if I ever take up writing again.

