How do my posts show up for you?

There are now 5 “Sections”. [When I arrive at Section-8, I will be a home in the Nut House].

Vaccinefraud VaxMemes Proof We’re In Hell Demon Patrol Flowers In The Underworld.

If there were flowers in our underware then we’d be in big trouble.

All that I have done since the year 2000 is proctology on the Devil.

What that does is make you callouse to the abject evil in the world which is a condition warned against by Free Derrick Knee Shee:

“Beware that, when fighting monsters, you yourself do not become a monster... for when you gaze long into the abyss. The abyss gazes also into you.” Friedrich W. Nietzsche

Yeah… been there, done that. Got a T-shirt but the flames in Hell burnt it off.

I love art and beauty. But this deep in the Abyss where it is so black so that like a diver who can’t see which direction the bubbles are rising so they might swim in any direction and get hoplesslier lost…

I can’t be distracted by the nice things that might tie me to this plane of existence.

Angel, series finale, Not Fade Away. WESLEY to ILLYRIA The first lesson a watcher learns is to separate truth from illusion. Because in the world of magics, it's the hardest thing to do.

So, the first post in Flowers in our under where? was just plain fun. The way life should be. Because of the permanent stain that is in my mind I will have to default to something else that I see as beautiful, but it has its underlying resonance firmly established in Darkness. The beauty and the tearyour of these two forces rubbing against each other is that the DISSONANCE of what I consider Beauty vs. Darkness requires FORCE.

Lovers in a Dangerous Time Bruce Cockburn [Verse 1]

Don't the hours grow shorter as the days go by

You never get to stop and open your eyes

One day you're waiting for the sky to fall

The next you're dazzled by the beauty of it all



[Chorus]

When you're lovers in a dangerous time

Lovers in a dangerous time



[Verse 2]

These fragile bodies of touch and taste

This vibrant skin—this hair like lace

Spirits open to the thrust of grace

Never a breath you can afford to waste



[Chorus]

When you're lovers in a dangerous time

Lovers in a dangerous time

When you're lovers in a dangerous time

Lovers in a dangerous time



[Verse 3]

When you're lovers in a dangerous time

Sometimes you're made to feel as if your love's a crime—

But nothing worth having comes without some kind of fight— Got to kick at the darkness 'til it bleeds daylight

I’ve never forgotten that line since 1984.

Protocol 1:5. In the beginnings of the structure of society, they were subjected to brutal and blind force; afterwards - to Law, which is the same force, only disguised. I draw the conclusion that by the law of nature, right lies in force. 12. Our right lies in force. The word "right" is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you. 13. Where does right begin? Where does it end? 23. Our countersign is - Force and Make-believe. Only force conquers in political affairs, especially if it be concealed in the talents essential to statesmen. Violence must be the principle, and cunning and make-believe the rule for governments which do not want to lay down their crowns at the feet of agents of some new power. This evil is the one and only means to attain the end, the good. Therefore we must not stop at bribery, deceit and treachery when they should serve towards the attainment of our end. In politics one must know how to seize the property of others without hesitation if by it we secure submission and sovereignty.

Assertion of rights and autonomy ONLY come through force. Those notions and those actions were bred and scared out of nearly every naked ape on the planet. For those in whom it was still intact they were picked off one-by-one because the Hivemates would not stand with them, but instead were directed by the Hive Queen to Swarm the outlier.

So, when I see something like this:

It is refreshing. It is The Way It Should Be - at least in Hell.

It is the Flower in the Underworld that shows there is still a spark of autonomy and dignity in a sea of seething magma insanity.

So, no fun saxophones on the subway. Here’s a woman who knew she was in Hell, and that there was nothing left to lose so she turned the tables on the Two-Bit fellow Damned Souls, that weren’t even acting as Gulag Trustees or Stalag Kapos (she turned them over to those caste-members of Demon Patrol) but as I have said for decades:

All’s Well that Ends in Hell.

Leave a comment