We've investigated an issue with delays in publisher stats due to an outage at our data processing provider, Amazon Web Services. We expect no data to be lost and stats to appear as normal once the issue is resolved.

I’m so proud! I’m losing a subscriber per day. At the end of the year I’ll probably only have my 30 faithful Hens left!

Years ago Deep Thought said to me:

Once a Cop always a Cop

Once a Doctor always a Doctor

Once a Spook always a Spook

Once a Yahood always a Yahood.

“You knew I was a snake when you picked me up.”

Leave a comment