VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1d

" the simplest truth about man is that he is a very strange being, almost in the sense of being a stranger on the earth. In all sobriety, he has much more of the external appearance of one bringing alien habits from another land than of a mere growth of this one."

- G. K. Chesterton

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
Steven's avatar
Steven
1d

Sounds good.

When you announced your retirement from saving the world I completely understood.

Good luck!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture