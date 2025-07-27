It’s weird….

My first SciFi book Making The Grade, A Peter Arnot Adventure was about a fellow who made his own time traveling machine that presaged my mother ending up on dialysis because there was a villian who hooked people up to machines to siphon off precious fluids; I had learned about the REAL LIFE microbes that eat rocks and shit gold, that I altered for the sake of “fiction” to be GMOed in order to be released on dead rocks so that they could change the entire structure of the object in space (before my Flat Dearth days) to be habitable. I called them: TerrorFormers.

Peter spent the rest of his existence Tail Chasing to go back or forward in time to ATTEMPT to correct the messes that he made backwards or forwards in time.

Yeah… that didn’t work…

Peter hooked up with a space-time girlfriend on another planet where practically everything was toxic to him. Based on a true story. I had chemical sensitivity for nearly all of my life (until liver cleanses) so just like the gold bugs, I just took Real Life and tweaked it for the sake of entertainment that it was an ALIEN planet that made Peter deathly ill. But what happens is that such a close analogy forces you come to regard Ea-rth as an alien planet because outside of Fiction the damned place where you were supposedly born, and actually live makes you deathly ill.

In Photographs, the Spherical Entities that CONSUME ALL have an alien race cult that is bent on seeing everything enter a nice Big Black Hole as a cosmic trash compactor for their goal of Culmination.

And other stuff.

Whether Star Gate TV series was out before or after I wrote these books, it was before I viewed that series when I started adapting lengends like the Nordic Sagas into the structure of the Universe.

People got confused with astronomy since I was a child, so I presume that nothing has changed since. The mainstream theory is this: Planets and a Sun make up a Solar System; there are many sun/stars, and solar systems within a galaxy; there are many galaxies within a Universe. So I tried to incorporate legends within the construct of the entire Universe and its endless cycling like some Klein Bottle Fractal.

By the time Photographs and Saga were in the outline stages I had to make timelines and maps of all of the messes that Peter Arnot and the Universe got into to avoid the problem that Arthur Conan Doyle had when he wrote Sherlock Holmes (who never wrote back - the stinker!) because A.C.D. FORGOT what he had written in the previous books in the series, so the die-hard fans (yippie kiyay) noticed that some events were out of sequence or were impossible to have occurred for Sherly or other characters.

The BEAUTY thing of writing time-travel novels and having total control in SciFi universes is that if something is completely outrageous and couldn’t be, then you just let it ride because you can explain it with: Well… Because…

Peter Arnot’s earthly girlfriend Sheila got tired of being left alone so she started mixing things up on her own with time travel and aliens, so she was going to be instrumental in the final fix (we hope) of all that went wrong in the entire universe in a fourth book:

Through a Glass, Darkly

ooopppssss…..

That was DECADES AGO and although I have written the opening and the skeleton for it along with those time travel lines and loops so that I don’t step on my own toes before I’m born…

It has never been finished.

Maybe because I’m not doing SubSlack and Saving-the-Whirled shit anymore I might revisit the book and release that as a writer with now 30+ years experience since I started this series.