Sit-Com is short for Situation Comedy.

I would ask that you all view this (if it is available in your cuntree) because it is one of the most poignant documentaries I’ve ever seen.

It will set you up for what comes next:

Unless you have seen Stay Tuned and capitulated to the fact that we are IN HELL, and the entirety of what transpires here is for the entertainment of Satan that IS GOD:

Isaiah 45:7; King James Version I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the Lord do all these things.

contradistincted from:

ISAIAH 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.

Uh… yeah… gawd, just implicated yourself. Might want to remain silent…

So unless you have confronted that head-on, then you won’t be able to cognate that the dancing fuckwits during covid when people were hit with a Buy Oh We Upon and then extorted into getting the binary component of it that led to such a die-off of civilians that they had to open the floodgates of illegals into the country to make it seem like the population hadn’t been culled, then they bring in a orange-topped puppet to send SOME of the criminals back to their central casting, stage left… that ANY dancing fuckwit deserve capital punishment in public on the same platforms they were dancing.

Art by Fran Zetta as found in her book:

Unless you confront head-on that all of the denizens of Hell are Mad as fucking Mercury-Drinking-Hatters, then watching the absolutely insane Finnish Dance to ward off Ray and Pissed, is not a novelty of extreme-left nutfuckingjobs totally dissociated from reality, but an ACTING OUT, a Stage Play, if you will, for their Dark Lord.

IT IS WHAT EVIL DOES.

Yes, it is offensive to the very core of our beings.

Yes, if we WEREN’T in Hell then it would be a capital crime punishable in public just for having thought it up - let alone done it - let alone expecting it to change anything except for a more heinous way to punish the dancing village idiots for being so cock-minded that their criminal insanity from being sentenced here in Hell with us has finally dissolved ANY barriers or illusions that there was anything but Belial and The Lie and that we are literally surrounded by those Dancing Demons that just happen to LOOK Hu-Man.

You know me: I’m full of words. I can pull them out of my ass like a Wall Street tickertape. But when I see this shit and get so upset that even reading back my run-on sentences leaves me with a sense that there is not enough venom in my hollow syringe like teeth, not enough nookier fire in my heart, to sufficiently say what needs to be said and do what needs to be done to the fucking low-level minions.

My dilemma is that if we are IN HELL, then that means we’re already dead.

So how would you unalive an undead Minion for crimes that they are already ‘paying’ for?

Do you feel me?

If we ARE IN HELL then should we want these creatures to be unalived (where do the undead go when they have been un-deadified?) or just to damn them to an eternity here in Satanic Sit-Com Central to dance and dance until they can’t dance anymore and then dance somemore?

If we are in HELL and we can see that everything has been, is, and ever shall be fucked as goddmaned Hell FOREVER, then what is our way out of this madness of dancing goddamned sickass motherfuckers who can’t even roast a Ray Pissed on a spit for eternity?

I’m going to eat an antique dictionary now to see if I can feel the burn of some words that are more bitter than the ones I tried to use.