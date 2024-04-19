So the Chatter is that Chrome will get MORE draconian.

Is that even possible?

The suggestion being to get Firefox.

Now I’ve been hacked through both browsers, so: twice bitten twice shy.

Whenever I enter a URL for a download I check the certification pathway.

It’s just me, but when I look for a certificate for something like MOZILLA then I expect it to be issued by that ‘common name’ of MOFUCKINGZILLA.

Not Moz.org.works or Moz.Curly.Larry or any other corn fusing shit that might destroy my trust from the start BEFORE ever getting to the meat in the sandwich of:

AMAFUCKINGZON?

Exsqueeze the fuck out of me?

Sow Lettuce take a look at the first attempt to resolve this that pushed me deeper into the UnTrust Zone:

Installing Firefox on Macbook 3 replies

1 has this problem

96 views

Last reply by rdb1 2 years ago rdb1 11/26/21, 12:58 AM more options i wish there was a "Comments" section on https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/mac/ so i could tell people "NEVER use this!!" i tried last week, downloaded and installed. The installation process, after unpacking the download, tried to install a "helper application". Popped up a dialog box asking for an admin userid+passwd. (even though i was obviously already running as an admin user... because i was in the middle of doing the install.) This was not an iOS dialog box from Apple, and it didn't have an option for scanning my fingerprint; this was something the "helper app" was doing on its own. Well i gave it my userid+password, and it went on to say the installation failed, and bombed out with no Firefox installed on my machine. Now, for all i know, my credentials are out there, God only knows where. So i had to go change my passwd on all of my machines. :( Chosen solution https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/how-download-and-install-firefox-mac Read this answer in context 👍 1 All Replies (3) Amelia 11/26/21, 8:39 AM more options Hello, I am sorry to hear that you have had this issue. Please make sure that you only download Firefox from a trusted source. Jesus, woman, that’s what he’s trying to establish! How do you KNOW its a goddamned trusted source? I would not be surprised if there was a website that mocked Mozilla's official site. I would not be surprised if monkeys flew out my ass. As for the last part, if the app had root, it could simply make a different account with admin, maybe this was to make itself harder to detect; however, I think it would be easier to simply make and hide an account. James Top 25 Contributor

Moderator 11/26/21, 9:55 AM more options Chosen Solution https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/how-download-and-install-firefox-mac rdb1Question owner 11/26/21, 1:03 PM more options i downloaded again and verified that the https://www.mozilla.org connection is secure, and saw a valid certificate belonging to www.mozorg.moz.works i assume that is correct? Then the instructions from James in the link were very clear, and following those steps, it worked. (And did not ask to install a "helper application" :) Thank you both!!

So some dude gave away his fingerprint to godnose what. He then did it again but asked this time AFTER HE DID IT AGAIN if the

Mozogre.Moz.Works

works or not…

Given that NO ONE REPLIED TO HIM THAT IT WAS VALID, I moved on like a good bowel movement.

They are trustworthy because they are trusted.

That’s commie circular logic. The dollar is worth one hundred cents because everyone agrees on it, except a paper dollar is now worth 3 cents.

I just made a large food purchase online with a company that supposedly has a retail arm of its wholesale operation. If you’re moving so much product that a listing can go out of stock overnight, you would expect that the fuckers would have customer service.

Butt, no…

They have “other shoppers like you” who will answer your questions.

Yeah… TWO WEEKS LATER and I got that ‘timely’ answer to 2 of my three questions and had to re-asked the first one if their dried fruit is oiled.

I don’t know who the first motherfuckingcocksuckingsonofabitch college student was to use crowd sourcing to answer PRIVATE COMPANY COMMUNICATIONS, but I have creative genital reassignment proceedures in mind for just having that idea.

I don’t know how deeply y’all get involved in goods and service vendors but the fuckers have all moved to outsourcing their customer service to call centers.

Beyond the unpronounceable names and undecipherable accents, the motherfuckingcocksuckingsonsofabitchs in the call centers are SCRIPT READERS without the first goddamned clue what the industries they serve are all about.

For years I have been appalled that I know more about every single industry I’m seeking help from than even on-site employees and most technical support. You add in the adult autists in the call centers and we are going to collapse into the Stone Age ahead of the Georgia Guidestone time table.

Fuck Me Dead, as the Ozzies like to say.

(I did have a call center gal in a billing department for an ILL Annoyed company speak with a Dawhn Undah Acksint)

So some git with a cyber badge for not having a life and answering questions online for a company that doesn’t even have employees in the second posting says: Yeah, Amazon is trusted - unless you don’t trust them.

I view the aimless walking through the CostCo in the movie Idiocracy as a Dantesque representation of the veneer of illusion falling down like clothes rotting off of New Guinea Natives in the jungle for what this modern society has become where a supposed independent organization like Mozilla that is supposedly against surveillance and intrusion is verified by the very millie tarry arm that is nothing but: Sir Valence and Ent Ruse Son.

I’m going Amish with a moustache.

