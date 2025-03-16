Ruptured Bank
https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/22/business/2024-company-bankruptcy-list/index.html
Big Lots
Bowflex
Express
Joann
LL Flooring
Party City
Red Lobster
Spirit Airlines
Stoli [Stoli Group USA, the owner of the namesake vodka ]
TGI Fridays
True Value
Tupperware.
I went to the Big Box Store to get some solid Seement Blocks.
The invoice said that they were 33 pounds each.
I thought: How very Masonic of them to invent a chunk of MASONRY that had dimentions to account for a mortar gap that rendered the finished product the favorite number of the Apron Cult.
As I was driving away I saw that Joann Fabrics had a Store Closing sale.
Given that I was taught to sew at an early age (I view it as a survival technique) and I like to make stuffed toys for chilrens, and there were deep discounts, I grabbed a cart and systematically went through all of the aisles.
Of course ALL of the yarn was already gone. Not that I do crocheting or knitting. I can’t even tie my shoes. That’s why I use velcro. But I knew that all the Little Old Ladies that do nothing but work the Skeins had cleared those shelves long before I got there. I was there mainly for some high-end sewing thread that was priced so high that I couldn’t afford it some time ago when I first started the toys then decided to make clothing as well. This time I couldn’t pass it up. I asked the woman in the fabric department if it was just the local store that was closing or if the corporation was going under? She said that it was the whole corporation going out of business. She sound bitter when she told me “Hon, we didn’t even know they were out of a job until the company announced the store-closing sale.”
How very kind of them.
Not as salacious as Hobby Lobby being charged with dealing with stolen antiquities, but it ranks up there.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/iraq-hobby-lobby-smuggler-artifacts-arts-crafts-museum-bible-a8333646.html?callback=in&code=N2EYYMU1ZJCTOTK4YY0ZYTRHLWJMM2QTNJHIYMYZMMRIYZGY&state=e95fac918a694ad8a1c11d87d7da9ac3
So I got a lot of outrageously colored thread for an embroidery project that I’m designing. I embroider as well as a Jackson Pollack painting but I’ve been studying. Maybe in a couple decades I’ll get good at it.
My Add Vice: If you need something now, buy TWO OF THEM, because it is more than just the retail outlets that are at risk; manufuckshuring will disappear and then there will be no product to retail.
Get things that are essential to life.
Get things that are not easily made from bush materials. If you are in the bush and needing some sewing thread you’re not going to have AMAZON deliver you thread and needles and fabric made in China to the Amazon.
You might axe (if you were as flippant as I am) how are indulgent sewing materials used for toys and clothing for children essential to life?
Well… THey STOLE our lives from us. We survive and subsist. We do not live. I want the children of our Little Red Hens to have some semblance of a NORMAL LIFE in the midst of pure Chaos so if that means making stuffed toys that bring joy in the middle of carnage, and fancy clothes that serve the purpose of clothing and something pretty, then THAT is essential to Life.
I act as if there is nothing wrong while Rome Burns. Sure, Rome is burning. Rome NEEDS to burn, but as long as I’m around I will see to it to the best of my ability that the world behave in my image.
Lt. Dan, “Is that all you got?”
I will save the box of thread I was going to throw, or give away!
All I can think is that I'm glad I changed my lifestyle...and was able to take myself off of the page and a half of Pre Script Ions that I was taking, going into 2020. I now take 0, and use food as my medicine, instead my crutch.Healthier than I've been in years. Now I'm not beholden to the MediCull system, I won't be in dire straits when those things are unavailable, as many will be. I became a prepper in 2021 and started storing long term food items and staples. I very carefully followed all food prepping ProtoCalls, and dscovered that long term StoreAge does not work in Hawaii. My dry grains that should have kept for 20-25 years, so they said, were already bad 2 years later. My chickens wouldn't even eat them. Unless they were stored underground here, the climate is just not conducive. The airlocked dried veggies and meats started to take in air and well ...garbage.
We are not in the shape I had expected to be, with essentials. Ha, I even bought bottles of liquor to have for barter...but my husband drank it all! Of course, DEW fires or a Hurricane could wipe out this island and others, so in those events...like the North Carolina floods, and numerous fires, I'm sure there were planty of preppers who's entire cache was gone, in the blink of an eye.
I do have lots of thread though! High quality silk, nylon and satin. I make braided Kumihimo jewelry with it. I can sew, knit, even make eating utensils and bowls out of coconut, as well a multitude of other products from coconut. However the coconut palms are dying, like everything else here. I fear that one day they are just going to stop the container shipments. After all the food/nutriton source trees are dead. We even have breadfruit that you can survive on, and jackfruit, but they aren't doing well now. The production of all life giving trees is way down, and the quality is pitiful.
In the past, a society could survive here on the natural resources year round. Fruit trees, taro, and fish. Sadly those,things are quickly becoming toxic or dead....and now there's too many people here, to survive on what it can produce. I think it's going to get very ugly here when the SHTF.
Funny, the county has resurrected ancient ritual/human torture sites...and opened them to tourists.🤔 The locals won't even step foot on that ground.
😉I could wipe my ass with a green leaf, but a dead one will scratch. 🥴
What are your learnEd musings conCERNing my raveings, dear sage?