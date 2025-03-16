https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/22/business/2024-company-bankruptcy-list/index.html

Big Lots

Bowflex

Express

Joann

LL Flooring

Party City

Red Lobster

Spirit Airlines

Stoli [Stoli Group USA, the owner of the namesake vodka ]

TGI Fridays

True Value

Tupperware.

I went to the Big Box Store to get some solid Seement Blocks.

The invoice said that they were 33 pounds each.

I thought: How very Masonic of them to invent a chunk of MASONRY that had dimentions to account for a mortar gap that rendered the finished product the favorite number of the Apron Cult.

As I was driving away I saw that Joann Fabrics had a Store Closing sale.

Given that I was taught to sew at an early age (I view it as a survival technique) and I like to make stuffed toys for chilrens, and there were deep discounts, I grabbed a cart and systematically went through all of the aisles.

Of course ALL of the yarn was already gone. Not that I do crocheting or knitting. I can’t even tie my shoes. That’s why I use velcro. But I knew that all the Little Old Ladies that do nothing but work the Skeins had cleared those shelves long before I got there. I was there mainly for some high-end sewing thread that was priced so high that I couldn’t afford it some time ago when I first started the toys then decided to make clothing as well. This time I couldn’t pass it up. I asked the woman in the fabric department if it was just the local store that was closing or if the corporation was going under? She said that it was the whole corporation going out of business. She sound bitter when she told me “Hon, we didn’t even know they were out of a job until the company announced the store-closing sale.”

How very kind of them.

Not as salacious as Hobby Lobby being charged with dealing with stolen antiquities, but it ranks up there.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/iraq-hobby-lobby-smuggler-artifacts-arts-crafts-museum-bible-a8333646.html?callback=in&code=N2EYYMU1ZJCTOTK4YY0ZYTRHLWJMM2QTNJHIYMYZMMRIYZGY&state=e95fac918a694ad8a1c11d87d7da9ac3

So I got a lot of outrageously colored thread for an embroidery project that I’m designing. I embroider as well as a Jackson Pollack painting but I’ve been studying. Maybe in a couple decades I’ll get good at it.

My Add Vice: If you need something now, buy TWO OF THEM, because it is more than just the retail outlets that are at risk; manufuckshuring will disappear and then there will be no product to retail.

Get things that are essential to life.

Get things that are not easily made from bush materials. If you are in the bush and needing some sewing thread you’re not going to have AMAZON deliver you thread and needles and fabric made in China to the Amazon.

You might axe (if you were as flippant as I am) how are indulgent sewing materials used for toys and clothing for children essential to life?

Well… THey STOLE our lives from us. We survive and subsist. We do not live. I want the children of our Little Red Hens to have some semblance of a NORMAL LIFE in the midst of pure Chaos so if that means making stuffed toys that bring joy in the middle of carnage, and fancy clothes that serve the purpose of clothing and something pretty, then THAT is essential to Life.

I act as if there is nothing wrong while Rome Burns. Sure, Rome is burning. Rome NEEDS to burn, but as long as I’m around I will see to it to the best of my ability that the world behave in my image.

Lt. Dan, “Is that all you got?”

