I saw this image in the video below

and it struck me that the words that we have been given and are ALLOWED to presume what they mean like Elites meaning some rich, priviledged, class above us actually means EL Atys. EL being a title for God/Lord such as ELOI, ELOHIM, etc. and Atys being Princes. The Princes of EL. Sons’ Bitches STILL think they are better’n us. They think they are Royalty…..

With all of that as background when I saw the clip with Motzume Roy De Mexique, I saw the use of the Roy isolated from what we are typically submerged in.

Roy means King.

Montezume King of Mexico.

Then what is a Roy AL?

The EL/AL are just phonetic/cultural variations of the same Lord-thing.

People get all Stroke-Risk over AL-Ah not being the same as EL-o-Ah or Ba’AL or BEL but then those same triggerable screechers are missing that Yslam, Yudaism, and Paganism ALL arose from ShemClan Inc. So whether you say Tom May Tow or Toe Mah Toe, or EL or AL, just take some horse tranqs and get over yourselves because it’s just a BNC (Babylonian Name Change) for that cosure Pig.

Because they are playing with your curly tail and soft ears before they make a silk purse and Bacon Bits out of you.

ROY means King. AL means Lord/God.

Just like the Pharaoh was called the God-King, the RoyALs are calling themselves God-Kings and you may have never known it, never thought to look, and only resented them because the allowed-supposition of the name supposedly put them above us, while the inference was something more sinister.

The Pharaohs would marry their sisters (like Sadman Insane) just like the Royals like to keep their Hapsburg Lip within their range of their cousins. They don’t want to pollute those Roy EL genes, Elroy! Diana Spencer was no less a cousin of the line of Vlad Tepes III (Dracula) to her husband a Frankenstein by actual Family Name. Black Guelfs (wolves) no doubt. The Black Nobility. So it’s a Universal Pictures triple-header with Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man. It goes back to and beyond the cult hero King James Stuart who married his cousin Queen Anne of Denmark.

Divine Right of Kings?

Divine Right of Incest seems like to me.

Roy Rogers is a derivation of the Indian title Raja.

Raja is a noble or royal Sanskrit title historically used by some Indian monarchs and highest-ranking nobles.

Who doesn’t like a singing cowboy in a Stetson and shit-kickers playin’ a git-tar? But believe-you-me that NO ONE gets in the public Eye of Whore Ass unless they are Family and EVERYONE has gone through a name change. And that dogey-poker could have just as well been playin’ a sit-tar.

Roy Raja = Highest King. The Most High.

Iddn’t it inner resting that your basic Mesopotamians had step-pyramids, as did your earliest Egyptians, as did your most recent Aztecians? That’s a LOT of geography to travel without a George Jetson air-car and a LOT of tonnage of stone to stack even if it was poured sea meant.

Elvis (who had a “J”ewish grandmother) was indeed The King…

… of the “J”ews.

I had no intention on posting this deconstruction when the video came up in my feed because I only key on things that trigger as sew sigh aye shuns such as:

Protocol 9:13. You may say that the GOYIM will rise upon us, arms in hand, if they guess what is going on before the time comes; but in the West we have against this a manoeuvre of such appalling terror that the very stoutest hearts quail - the undergrounds, metropolitans, those subterranean corridors which, before the time comes, will be driven under all the capitals and from whence those capitals will be blown into the air with all their organizations and archives.

I don’t know if my Stack on the undergrounds is in Vaccine Fraud 1 or the Stack that they vaporized, but I’ve covered the secret cities under Chicago, and New York. And who doesn’t know of Denver airport and the millie tarry DUMBs?

So, I was going to watch the Mexico video and if there was anything to report on THAT topic I would have Stacked it, but as it stacks I got distracted by Uncle Roy and his merry achey band.

