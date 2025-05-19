VACCINEFRAUD 1

Jeannettecally Modified
6h

The church of the mechanic is a small congregation of certified (crazy?) wrench throwers & bug hunters in the zipcode of 66666. We are gathered here today to talk about this SIM called LIFE.

I've never met anybody...EVER that could put obscure puzzle pieces together like you & make everything flow into continuum. It's overwhelming material in its entirety.

What I've pieced together from you in a condensed format is: what came first is a.i./the bug/the infected hosts being used to build the a.i infostructure .... to Me, nothing in the middle really matters because it's all Babylonian bullshittery ... same pig different lipstick. ... it probably is somewhat important ,... but ISREAL, truth, lies or/AND BOTH .. see, you untangle that web.

..... on this pharm there was a BUG ...E, I, E, I, O. This pasture is full of prions & madcow ... So, you're moving on. The grass may be greener in the next pasture ...But, It's STILL infected with cow snot, spit & zombie parasites & chemicull overspray.

We'll still be around if you ever decide to slay demons on this stack again.

I get it .... THINGS MUST WORK 🔧 & this ain't workin.

1 reply by Patrick Jordan
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

Though I struggle sometimes to figure out what You're saying, I enjoy Your articles greatly. As for becoming well known and all... I have been pushing out the solution I see to the moneyed psychopaths in control (who bring Us the glyphosate hell) for 20 years now.

When I first started, I was certain the ideas would run wild and Humanity would rejoice. Today I am less certain of that, but... They (those psychopaths) surely have noticed Me, shadow banning Me virtually everywhere. (At least this confirms I'm on to something. Haha!)

So I can relate completely.

Interestingly, I came down with Lyme a number of years ago - wasn't in an area with much glyphosate about but... I did find a tick in a fold of My skin... And what I did for the Lyme was take cat's claw - an herb - for two years. When I stopped taking it, the Lyme was gone. [shrug]

3 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
13 more comments...

