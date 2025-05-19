When is Opposite Day the product of Natural Idiots vs. Controlled Opposition?

Someone sent this to Ms. MaGoo who then sent it to me.

Anyone notice that I don’t post much?

Anyone give a shit?

There’s nothing more to say.

I’ve said it all.

Folks either:

Get it.

Don’t get it.

Don’t want to get it.

As of this writing I’ve got 474 subs.

That number goes up and down more times than a porn star.

26% open my posts, 15% click a link.

Been at it here on Snub Snack for 2 years by June 1st.

By word-of-mouth alone I should be the hottest thing on the internet yet people are on soapboxes jerking off on street corners promoting everyone BUTT me despite grassroots promotion that should trump shadow-banning.

Here’s why:

I live (if you call this shit ‘living’) on the Pharm.

I am the ONLY one who raised the alarm that Pharm Chemicals are

HUMAN DRUGS THAT JUST HAPPEN TO HAVE THE ADDED BENEFIT THAT THEY KILL WEEDS !

Topramezone is an aromatic ketone that is phenyl 1H-pyrazol-4-yl ketone in which the pyrazolyl group is substituted at positions 1 and 5 by methyl and hydroxy groups, respectively, and in which the phenyl group is substituted at positions 2, 3, and 4 by methyl, 4,5-dihydro-1,2-oxazol-3-yl, and methylsulfonyl groups, respectively. A potent inhibitor of 4-hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase (HPPD) that is rapily metabolised by corn to non-active substances, it is used as a herbicide for the treatment of broadleaf weeds. It has a role as a herbicide, an agrochemical, an EC 1.13.11.27 (4-hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase) inhibitor and a carotenoid biosynthesis inhibitor. It is a sulfone, a member of isoxazoles, an aromatic ketone and a pyrazolone. ChEBI Topramezone is under investigation in clinical trial NCT00559520 (The Role of Preoperative Oral Immunonutrition in Major Vascular Surgery).

Chemical Entities of Biological Interest, also known as ChEBI, is a chemical database and ontology of molecular entities focused on 'small' chemical compounds, that is part of the Open Biomedical Ontologies effort at the European Bioinformatics Institute. The term "molecular entity" refers to any "constitutionally or isotopically distinct atom, molecule, ion, ion pair, radical, radical ion, complex, conformer, etc.

For those who aren’t too bright: the Constitution is NOT George Bush Baby’s That Scrap. Ontology is NOT ear/nose/throat medicine. Radicals and Conformers are not political labels.

This shit alone should have gotten me international fame, tons of money, and maybe a few offers for attractive daughters.

BUTT WEIGHT!

There’s More!

If you spread the word like manure, then by Midnight Tonight I HAVE ALREADY THROWN IN THE EXPLANATION OF THE RELATIONSHIP OF GLYPHOSATE WITH SPIROCHETAL DISEASE ALL THE WAY BACK TO:

My 4th post on Sept 20, 2023

Lyme is the Genii that got out of the bottle that they could not put back in with thechelating agent to interfere with manganese metabolism in the bug in 1974 when Roundup Glyphosate was patented as a herbicide. Could not put it back in the bottlewith antibiotics. Could not get the smoke and flame back into the bottle when Glyphosate was RE-PATENTED as an... ANTIBIOTIC in 2010.

remember the Stephanie Seneff reference in the image above?

We submit into evidence my Nov. 28, 2023 post - so as not to imply that my idea was first promulgated when the post went out - to see how long I’ve been scraping the dog poo off of my shoes on the edges of my own personal soap box.

Now, you have Stephanie Seneff who showed that the oxalate-thing happened under the influence of the Roundup/Glyphosate-thing. I noticed probably nigh on 15 years ago that mygarlic smelled and tasted like Wintergreen. Methyl SALICYLATE. I informed my email list (had an active one back then before Goo Gal decided I was a Nigerian Spammer) of the botany oddity. Then for the next 15 years I put out the warning that my kohlrabi (not to be corn fused with myKohl Nidri) and my comfrey, and… and… and… were starting to smell like lifesavers candy. I had brought it up with Stephanie and she showed a little bit of interest but we never collaborated tothe level I hoped for. It seems that Salicylates are Stress Hormones of plants that increase when they are underpredation by insects or stimulated by chemical agents (like glyphosate - which is why I thought Stephanie would add this to her list). So I deduced that for 23 years (the year 2000 was a major turning point for the complete coversion to roundup ready crops in the Grain Ghetto of ILL Annoyed) the plant world has been so assaulted CONCURRENTLY with the human world, so that what was NEVER a problem inthe past has now become boutique markets for gurus to extract marketshare over things theyreally don’t have the fi rst fucking clue about; but I had been warning about that fi rst fucking clue for 15 years.

On the same day at 1:12 AM, I composed this little ditty:

Segue to 2010 when Glyphosate was re-patented as an ANTIFUCKINGBIOTIC and then you gotthe smoking Djinnn Gun for my contention that the most popular (really? or just most-forced onthe world ) weed killer of all time was actually an attempt to cover up the OH SHIT! that they created when the Frank and Stein’s monster jumped the shark at Plumb Island. But the thing that Jumped Out at me was the reference of Manganese toxicity in Ye Olde BrainStem. Lettuce re-view: Lyme eats Manganese.

Lyme creates prions that use Manganese and Copper to misfold.

Roundup chelates Manganese.

Overspray of Glyphosate pushes plants to react by over-production of oxlates and salicylates

Oxalates are implicated as curing cancer

Oxalates are implicated in causing cancer

Oxalates build up inside the body because the Krebs Cycle is messed up

Manganese builds up inside the body because… now weight just a damned minit here! Manganese is the breakfast of champeens for Lyme. Glyphosate IS UBIQUITOUS AND POLLUTING EVERYTHING AND EVERYBODY. Alan MacDonald said that Spirochetes LOVEto set up in the heart and brain (Ewe Toob took down his fetal autopsy video).

To close out this thread on authority and popularity:

Now, I made Stephanie Seneff aware of my salicylate observation from over a decade agothat had spread from garlic and onions to kale and other cruciferates to even comfrey and said that since salicylates were plant stress hormones that it could be a result of theRoundup Glyphosate herbicide that was annointed like unHoly Water on everythinghere in the grain ghetto. She made some helpful interesting comments based on my suggestion but as far as I know she has spent most of her time on the oxalate connection - which happens to be ANOTHER plant chemical response to natural predation but also the glyphosate poisoning.. After I made a critical remark about the A.I. ENTITY being the root of the problem (sheworks in the A.I. department of M.I.T.) I haven’t heard from her since.

I guess I was a busy lil’ bastard on November 28, 2023, because before the 1 AM Dye A Tribe, I came up with this at 12:43 AM:

So the not-so-final nail in the coffin is that in 2010 Glyphosate = Roundup was PATENTED AGAIN for use as —— ….are you red eye? AN ANTIFUCKINGBIOTIC. Now my parallel processing supercomputer mind immediately said: Well, of course it fucking is. I mean it’s apparent isn’t it? If you studied the greatest plague of mankind (ok, those are people - I mean the pathogens thatthose plague pushers put in us…) SPRIOCHETES, then you would know that this DARPA-tinkered weapon to beat all weapons is in a phyla of its own, was unlike all of the other bacteria in the sandbox that liked to eat Iron. MANGANESE is the fuel of choice for our darling Syphilis, Lyme, Leptospiras. See it? See it? Because it’s screaming at you: The Not Sees bioprospected for a bug in North Africa in the 1940s.Project Paperclip brought that work to Plum Island from which it was intended to escape because that’s a major bird migration pathway (hey! do they have their covid passports?) that then ended up in Lyme Connect The Cutt that by the late 1970s became UNCOVERUPABLE. But Monsatan had patented Glyphosate - you remember: the MANGANESE CHELATOR in 1974 so that shows they already knew that the Genii was out of the bottle and they were in the middle of an: Oh Fuck Wadda We Gunna do dialectical dilemma. So Roundup became theHUMAN DRUG OF CHOICE AROUND THE WORLD so that grannies were spraying weeds intheir cracks and men in cities Germany were pissing it out even though they were completely removed from agriculture. Facts - yeah I got a million of them. I can put the Big Picture together but only because of one thing: Memory. I said in 2008 that Memory is a Survival Trait. If you don’t have memory then you can be raped, have no recollection of it then be serially raped because there is nothing you can doabout it. Glyphosate was being blamed for causing cancer so what happened? What always happens in Black Magicks - to avoid the Hounds of Hell you change your name and use a sigil as warding magicks so that you don’t get taken back ‘home’ for your reward. Bayer (the sign of the cross)subsumed Monsanto as if it and its sins were somehow disappeared from the face of the Ea-rth.Yah’s Wrath. Monsanto is gone but the legacy and PRODUCTION of Glyphosate goes on! I guess glyphosate didn’t do it’s job as a HUMAN DRUG to keep spirochetes at bay any morethan it worked as a weed killer since that same Monsanto that made AGENT ORANGE still has in the works for making THAT DEFOLIANT part of the new tank mix for ‘growing’ ‘food’ acrossthe ‘world’.

Seneff? Klinghardt? (he only had one good thing that I learned in all of these years that some people detoxify artemisinin BEFORE it can be effective as an anti-parasitic)

What about Jordan?

Fuck Jordan. As you can see, I’ve done all I’m going to do. I didn’t even have to write up anything new to show that I don’t need ‘experts’ because my olfactory bulb and taste Bud-lites as a Pharm Boy told me more than a goddamned supercomputer, and I don’t need Letters to the Ed Eye Turd to CONFUSE THE FUCKING ISSUE BY GETTING THE FACTS, PATTING THEM INTO A NICE JUICY CLOT OF TURDS WITH A SHINY PATINA ON IT

AND GETTING IT ALL FUCKING BACKWARDS!

Glyphosate didn’t CAUSE Lyme - it was IMPOTENT to stop the hollow cost that got out of the control of the Cunt Trollers.

I guess through this all I forgot to mention that MonSatan is supposed to be using Glyphosate as an anti-biotic in VACFUCKINSEENS. Since the bovine polluted deathjabs are the VEHICLE for getting non-tick, and non-all-body-fluid-transmitted Lyme into everyone, it would make sense to put the ineffective WEED KILLER in the syringes in a lameass attempt to dampen down their DARPA-BUG ‘before’ they inject it. Anyone else repulsed by being forced to be here in Hell with such abominations?

Maybe - just maybe - I’m not internationally known (or allowed to be known) because I’m a foul-mouthed hayseed that takes no prisoners, suffers no fools, and can smell BULLSHIT (that’s the section I published this in) from 5 counties away, or just maybe everyone is a fucking idiot, NPC, passing around controlled-op propaganda in my version of SIMHELL lacking all memory and capacity to tear it down themselves because it is an obvious fraud! Ooooo… Vaccine Fraud… what a curious trademark?

Either way, that’s why you haven’t and won’t be hearing from me much because I was known in my Californication days for despising hearing the same story more than once. Here’s evidence of me repeating the same goddamned thing SIX TIMES to the plebes when the Plebes WORLDWIDE should have been sending me how they already debunked this letter to Ed Eye Tore based on what I had been saying a decade ago.

I will share what I have discovered on the UNKILLABLE Lyme because I like telling horror stories to little kids right before they go to bed. But other than that, as you can see there is really no reason for me to post anything anymore.

Leave a comment