Book #6 is a compilation.

I put a Timeline in ICD-999 and many women (curious: that) said that it was the best part of the book.

My intent was to start at the beginning of Time and list all of the major events that related to TECHNOLOGY and health with emphasis on the development of technological weapons called: vaccines.

The idea was to allow myself and others to see patterns that might otherwise not be apparent since History is protrayed in soundbites in a haphazard way with the intent to create boredom (everyone seems to hate history - therefore are damned to repeat it) and confusion.

Deep Thought observed that when a new element (they’re almost all metals) on the periodic chart was discovered, a new vaccine was release.

Curious: that.

One thing that had bothered me studying the development of technology is that of all of the Great Apes that I have known (me included) NO ONE has EVER demonstrated the capacity to make great leaps to INVENT SOMETHING APRIORI, yet

BAM!

[Blank Automatons Matter]

All of a sudden {seemingly out of nowhere} there was a technological/industrial leap that got us closer to whereverthefuck mankind was being led like a bull with a ring in it’s nose (I can’t get that farm analogy out of my mind whenever I see Nimrods with piercings — OH! My nipples!)

So part of my intent with the first Timeline was to look for patterns on how The Borg infiltrated and took over humanity and thus the planet with their infectious technology to try to figure out from whence it came.

Back in the day, my first version of the book printed by Cafe Press had

A Brief History of Hell

in an elegant red color. But, they stopped pressing so when I went over to Lulu, for some reason the Red was replaced with black due to some platform crossing oversight and I was not aware of it until too late. By then Lulu had implemented a FEE for making REVISIONS on books so I just said fuckit (I’m ALWAYS saying fuckit) and left it an all black font cover.

I really hate that.

Mainly because concurrently with this Fuckit was the 2008-2011 composition of the series of ICD-999, Rise and Fall of Kingdom Plantae, and Animalia that were really one continuous work in the Three Acts.

Kingdom Animalia had a Timeline of its own that was a continuation of the process that was begun in ICD-999. Since I was getting such good feedback on the linear ease of reading disjointed facts organized into some semblance of coherence I put the first two timelines together as a single stand-alone book.

With the Red font.

By the time I wrote #7 (sounds like the name of my old mule)

that had it’s own Timeline, I decided to release an updated version of TIMELINE, A Jockey Shorts History of Here with ALL THREE Timelines in it.

And that’s when the red font disappeared.

I am NOT regretting the stuffing of all three Timelines into a single stocking and hanging it by the chimney with care PLUS putting lines on the facing pages so that folks can write their own entries or notes on things they discovered because:

When ALL THREE were put into the new book at the same time then THREE DISJOINTED FACTS COLLIDED to give an incredible insight into the Japanese Buy Oh Weapons program in 1930 that should have people stop eating yoghurt.

To see what that corn neck shun is you will have to buy the book, buy the whey.

This kind of pattern-recognition (supposedly the only thing that MENSA tests for) could NOT have happened any other way then putting all three Timelines in a particle collider and sorting out the Strange Matter.

I’ll cover Assaulted in another Stack.

Is TIMELINE worth it since the three Timelines are already in separate books? Some people who can’t afford my other books buy it just for something to have for cheep. But as a workbook-style stand-alone, it might give the dedicated thinker the ability to see patterns that the rest of us missed.

That - - - and Baby Needs New Shoes…