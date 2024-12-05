Here’s something else that I was told by other Motor-heads and saw on earlier videos.

Haven’t tried it yet in enclosed spaces, but I intend to.

If you have some Anna Moss Itty issues with Crayons then by all means work through that box of 64 wax colors. Otherwise you can just use the paraffin wax that they are made of.

The reason why I said I haven’t done this yet in an enclosed space is that there is an urban legend that Oil Company execs know that paraffins are highly toxic even though I remember that housewives were taught in the 40s? through 60s to pour a gob of it on top of their canned fruit preserves to ‘preserve’ them.

Witch? Preserve the human from decay? or the fruit preserves? by putting a toxic chemical on them?



So I won’t be melting any paraffin onto my stuck anythings until I can assure a clean air supply (not that annoying 80s band).

I’m highlighting this one for those of you who do your own repairs just in case you didn’t have a mentor to give you tips on performing the impossible during your testing period for Sainthood.

