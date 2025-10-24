Since I had mentioned the Brimstonian Olives in my previous post on fermented foods saving the world, I thought I would post the

let’s call it: Ingredient List

that inspired the acquisition of organic olives on which to do a Total Recall memory/Chemical Encyclopedia test against my fermented asparagrass.

I can’t call it a recipe because of two things:

I never measure anything (except the ingredients of my home made linseed oil paint which will come with precise measurements when I write the book) and if you like ONE or more ingredient over another than for me to suggest amounts of each would not suit individual tastes.

So, my Do What You Can with What You Have concoction for hummus is:

Organic Garbanzo beans soaked at least a half a day in water. I put in a few drops of food grade hydrogen peroxide for the Just in Case of cleaning them up after having rinsed them three times, after having sorted them for cracked, dirty, moldy boogers.

Cook up a mess of ‘em, as we say in the south — Hey! I’m SOUTH of Chicago! because you can eat what you don’t put in the food grinder/processor/blender after they have been brought to a boil, skimmed of scum and simmered for about 3 hours.

When those are ready you can mix them with some of your favorite Sesame tahini {unless you are allergic because they created new allergies to sesame and buckwheat to be nice bookends to the peanut anaphylaxis). I use Kevala brand from the white seeds but they also have black tahini that is very tasty as well.

Fresh ingredients are best but you can use any form of garlic you have if you don’t have several pounds of harvested garlic from your garden in your crisper drawer to chop into tiny bits (after you peel the skins - you wouldn’t believe what some hippies do pretending to be healthy). Fresh, raw garlic is best. Use as much as you desire because it is not only tasty it repells vampyres.

Fresh lemons are the highlight of this recipe but since I don’t want to mortgage either my house or my children (ain’t got none, but they would be at risk for an authentic recipe) to buy fresh organic lemons particularly out of season… then you can substitute with Young Living essential oil of lemon.

NEVER MORE THAN THREE DROPS!!! for big clots of beans and tahini (I told you I don’t measure) because it is very strong. I say three is the upper limit because I think it was Rube Goldberg who designed that STUPID teat on essential oil bottles that will always make you twist like a pretzel just to get a drop to form and then vomit out more oil than you can possibly stop even if you had the reaction time of a cat.

Do NOT used pasteurized lemon juice.

Heep Bad Medicine.

Essential oil of lemon comes from the skins of whole lemons. The Young rep told me that they get citrus from the orchards with NO WAX on them since they are not being shipped and are being processed immediately. Their distillation process uses no chemical chasers and they are listed as FDA food quality. I don’t know of any other essential oil maker that meets those standards.

Some recipes call for olive oil, but this is where I broke from that tradition because I wanted to taste olives side by side with my asparagus, so I got Divina organic pitted green olives. You can use whatever variety that you like. Organic Olives here in the Grain Ghetto are as rare as a car with tires on it in the South Side of Chicago, so I got what was available. I spent a day looking for fermented olive retailers (there’s a lot of wholesalers) so if I find a dealer in bulk (to avoid that Reverse Mortgage) then I will post it in the comments.

Since tahini is pre-blended and the the other ingredients can be stirred in you only need to proportion out and stir in the garbanzo/chickpeas with about a half a teaspoon of organic CUMIN SEED POWDER and have the olives off to the side.

For me it is not hummus without the cumin seed. You can, of course, put in any spices you like (except Scary Spice from the girl band) but I like to keep it simple and traditional.

Given that I use salt liberally without claiming to be a demoncrat, you can really saturate the tahini with Redmond Mills Real Salt because salt really enhances the sesame seed flavor.

The only other thing you need to add is a non-metal spoon and add the spoon to your mouth and I hope it works for you.

I think I did pretty well: I gave specific measurements like <3 drops and ~ half a teaspoon. That’s more specific detail that any of my other recipes.

Cheers.

Just had a flash right now, that I might try some oil-roasted Dagad Phool (Black Stone Flower lichen) in my next batch of Hummus. Haven’t done it but my mind sometimes works independent of my consciousness and comes up with really cool things.

Ciao, Chew, Chow!