I axed our friend: Public Less (I like to call him Les for short - although I’m not sure of his height, though his stature is great), to do a deconstruction on the word: Taboo.

OK…

That was a roller coaster ride with no seat belts!

The reason why you want to sit in the front car is to see what’s coming next and if you puke it all goes backwards from the windchill.

I had no idea that Taboo started with the Polly-Wanna-Cracker-Nesians. Been there. They hate americans. But then David Wynn Miller said that the original ‘polynesians’ were all genocided off of their home islands by Sea People, so I guess it’s a genetic hatred.

The Dye Cot Of Me exposed in the fake Victorian morality of England and its colonies regarding Ess Eee Ecks while the Buy Dun Add Menstruation waggled the most aggregious open-public pubic sexual pre-post-and per-versions in our faces regarding Sex follows the schitzophuckingphrenia of Taboo where you don’t know if it is sacred or profane. Well-before potato-head and the Mad-Cackler got installed, my favorite stories were of teaching A-Null Seks to gradeschoolers while, a little boy who kissed a little girl on the cheek was hauled away in handcuffs.

This, of course, is Paradox and meant to harm the mind.

The key to Narcissistic PSYCHOPATHS is to keep you so confused that you have no idea of whether to shit or get off the pot. Because on the one-hand: sex was promoted as a free-for-all orgy that outdid the Row Men, and on the other hand if you did something that the Cunt Trollers didn’t like you were Gulagized.

What is equally curious and revealing is that Jeannettically Modified and I have been discussing the disgusting dichotomy of what passes for science where one group - or during a certain era of time - a particular Scientific Fact will be declared, and then (and it doesn’t even take long now) the unequal and opposite reaction will be posted as Fact!

See above for how Paradox is used by Cunt Trollers to… well… cunt troll.

So Taboo oozes into my most sacred realm of Science (with a capital “S”) where you don’t know if you should take Vitamin C or send it to the EPA Superfund site.

“RITE means to hug your nature.”

I like this one because I started hugging trees just for the halibut and found the Chi antennae to be rewarding so I’ve done it ever since. I’d hug people but that whole paradox thing of jail time and restraining orders and the odors coming off of them and Energy Vampyrism make me err on the side of Caw Shun. If we go all Zen then to hug YOUR Nature would be to love yourself which has been my premise for decades that people are either so uncomfortable or hateful of who and what they are that they don’t even want to spend time in their own heads.

If you can’t love yourself - then you can’t love ANYTHING else.

Learned that after 11 years in for-profit dialysis with nurses and technicians who hated everyone and everything.

Imagine: Being on alert (I not ‘afraid’ because I am an aggressor not a passive aggressee) for 11 years without a break because malicious hateful people have the very lives of your loved ones in their drug-addicted hands. Most of the staff were on PSYCHE DRUGS let alone pHARMaceticals for other ailments. Most of the staff were on more prescriptions than the poor dialysis victims.

Yeah.

Hug YOUR Nature.

“Of course doing science in the open is seen very dangerous and therefore prohibited for the lords of Con. In the no time it would axe pose their shit ability.”

I’ve tried to do what amounts to lab work without a lab, but one of the main obstacles is that some of the materials and equipment will not be sold to anyone who does not have a brick-and-mortar (that’s a fucking Masonic phrase if there ever was one) storefront with a business license in the chemical or medical INDUSTRY that allows for what are RIDICULOUSLY RESTRICTED SIMPLE THINGS.

Bet you didn’t know you can’t get sterile water without a prescription?

Some nefarious actor might use it to make DRUUUGGGHHHS!

Like the creeps in Mexico putting yellow road paint on talcum powder to sell on the internet as brand named pills give a fucking shit about STERILE water…

Bet you didn’t know that you can’t get 7% iodine solution unless you have a license and probably provide biometrics with fluid and tissue samples, because…

Some nefarious actor might use it to make DRUUUGGGHHHS!

I think his name is spelt: Simionici in Italy who claims that cancer is always found with candida so you need the burning 7% solution (sounds like a Conan Doyle title) of Iodine to get rid of the yeast because anything else will just make the fungus retreat into the basement cell membrane where even God can’t get it out.

You can’t get 7% except from a vet supply in a farm store but now you have to bring a picture of your horse… because:

Some nefarious actor might use it to make DRUUUGGGHHHS!

Sounds like extortion to me. We can’t even independently prove if Simionici is right because the Govern Mente Mind Cunt Troll has determined that we are too stupid, or dangerous, or criminal to do science in public or private.

If, as is questioned at the end of the post:

Life is Just A Ride.

Then I would concurr that it is indeed a Rocket Sled Ride to Hell in a non-asbestos Hand-Basket and I want my E-Ticket refunded with interest and the U.N.amusement park condemned and torn down.

Thanks for Tabooing us.

Leave a comment