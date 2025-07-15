The title was inspired by the mexican woman in the movie Mars Attacks, “They are not liking this Human Bean.”

The bean pictured on the cover is an actual Purple Green Bean that I grew in my garden that had wintered-over on top of the soil from the previous year. The hybrid bean is high in anthocyanins that render it Purple while growing. Supposedly the cyanide components of the color deter bugs from eating it, but I’ve found that all of those claims (check out the apple on the cover of my previous book: Doof) to be total bullshit. What is fascinating is that when you cook Purple Queen or whatever they are selling these days (I had to quit gardening because the Human Drugs used as herbicides prevent my crops from growing) the beans turn a dark green leaving lime green water behind in the pan. The chromic compounds in the bean over-wintering on the ground had a full range of almost irridescent rainbow colors. Although it was ‘pretty’ in an artistic kinda way, it was disturbing, since by 2013 plant material had not been decaying as was the way of Nature.

Given that things now were as toxic as holy-fuck, that they had genetically engineered an apple that wouldn’t turn brown when you cut it, aluminum (a pickling agent) was falling from the skies like soda cans in chemtrails, what used to be totally consumed by fungus and turned into humus in two weeks was now taking TWO YEARS to just begin the decomposition.

All of this was going on and forefront in my mind during the three years that I was writing the 5 books in this series simultaneously at the same time.

The title page of this one had the explanation:

Hu-Man Beans

Operator's Manual For The Hu-man Body

Encyclopediae Jordanica

Volume 3

by

Patrick Jordan

with research input from: Morning Lark = Harriet The Harrier; Ms. Magoo; Quantum Lady; The Wonder From Down Under; Queen of Meme; Data Hurricaine; Little Gila; Angel; Sandwich Lady, Clint Richardson; Furnace Man, Rooster

and a cast of tens

2013 - 2016

I like to give credit where credit is due even if it is only to fictional screen names. I couldn’t have done my work without the help of The Little Red Hens.

What can you expect in a book like Human Beans? Well, a little bit of the history of food or what passes for it. Given that this planet was, is, and is being made MORE TOXIC it is a wonder we can eat anything at all and still be upright.

I teach my method of muscle response testing

a health maintenance method practiced by the ancient Buddhists

how our ‘health’ is a mirror of the body acting as if it had cadaver parts sewn into it. Witches to say that our bodies behave exactly as if a foreign organ had been transplanted into it = ORGAN REJECTION!

the first installment of HOMEOPATHETIC: a look at homeopathy through the eyes of science that expects anything to work for most of the people most of the time while this ‘practice’ with very strange beginnings but even stranger co-opted endings barely works for some of the people some of the time.

Although I covered Cobra Venom as early as 2008 before it was ever a thing during the ConYid Plandemic, I revisted it in Hu-man Beans . As I often whine: A topic like cobra venom 12-years before the alternut gurus were vomiting about it should have rocketed me to international fame and unceasing demand on the alterNOTive talk circuit. But even though My People highlighted to the Cunt Trolled Op mouthpieces that are allowed to be in the public brown-eye the revelation that I was over a decade ahead of the curve, their enthusiastic: “Patrick Already Covered This” was ignored/suppressed. Hey! My shit is in fucking print. Not some labile electronic Mandella Effect bullshit that can be rewritten by some ass on Wicked Peed On Us. I’ve left a trail of genius from 2008 to the present. This is why I look down on the whirled at large and especially the top-vomit-spewers in the alternut world as partially-rotted beans in the dirt.

I also cover the Serotonin Swim Team that explains Learned Helplessness at a hormonal level. How many people do YOU know who area in SSRIs?

There’s a helluva lot more but then that is why I fill 734 pages in my books.

We made it to book #11 - ONLY TWENTY MORE OF MY BOOKS TO GO!

That’s why I call it the Book of the Day club. If I did it every month we’d be here for 2 years.