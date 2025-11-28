I tain’t sawed sumpin like this’n nigh in ‘bout three yars.

This is your opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping at our lowest prices of the year. Enjoy 30% off books and calendars with code: BOOKGIFT30

http://www.vaccinefraud.com/books.html

will get you to the Lulu site, which should accept the discount code. If anyone living out of the US tries this and it doesn’t work then email Lulu immediately and let me know. This is the largest discount I’ve seen in three years.

I would encourage you to indulge yourselves like drunken sailors who just got their pay after being at sea for three years, but in the spirit of the holy days, I would advise against spirits (and DUIs) and frivolously spending money when you could use it for something more practical like a pair of new shoes. Or you could just make shoes out of pears which might feel a bit slippery until you wear them in. The stems fit nicely between the large and second toe - unless you don’t have a big toe in which case….

yeah…

I’ll stop now.

Thanking you in advance.

From a guy who recognizes no day above or below the next: To all of you and yours: All the Best - all the time!