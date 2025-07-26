Can’t stop them.

A thought is like popcorn at critical temperature. It’s going to blow no matter what.

What do you call a woman pregnant with a boy baby? A MALE CARRIER

Don’t blame me! I had nothing to do with that thought. It self-assembled.

What do you call a COVID super-spreader? An Air-Kraft Carrier

So as to imply that such a thing was invented/crafted and did not happen ‘naturally’. But, of course, it DID happen ‘naturally’ because that’s what NATURALLY happens when you’re fucking with Nature in a lab on purpose.

What do you call a woman pregnant with twins? HUGE !!!

That’s all I got, folks. It was really hot today. Maybe when it cools down I might get funny.

Ok… I’ve always been a bit ‘funny’… guess I should have said: Humorous; but then I don’t know what skeleton parts have to do with it.

Bah Dump Bump. (in the night).