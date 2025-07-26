Random Thoughts Pop Inside muh Haid
Can’t stop them.
A thought is like popcorn at critical temperature. It’s going to blow no matter what.
What do you call a woman pregnant with a boy baby?
A MALE CARRIER
Don’t blame me! I had nothing to do with that thought. It self-assembled.
What do you call a COVID super-spreader?
An Air-Kraft Carrier
So as to imply that such a thing was invented/crafted and did not happen ‘naturally’. But, of course, it DID happen ‘naturally’ because that’s what NATURALLY happens when you’re fucking with Nature in a lab on purpose.
What do you call a woman pregnant with twins?
HUGE !!!
That’s all I got, folks. It was really hot today. Maybe when it cools down I might get funny.
Ok… I’ve always been a bit ‘funny’… guess I should have said: Humorous; but then I don’t know what skeleton parts have to do with it.
Bah Dump Bump. (in the night).
Haha!
I'm glad to see that the heat hasn't fried your funny bone!
I call those priceless mind thoughts...very funny!