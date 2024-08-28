nadir /nā′dər, -dîr″/

noun

A point on the celestial sphere directly below the observer, diametrically opposite the zenith. The lowest point. "the nadir of their fortunes." That point of the heavens, or lower hemisphere, directly opposite the zenith; the inferior pole of the horizon; the point of the celestial sphere directly under the place where we stand.

Operation Warp Speed

US government public–private partnership to facilitate development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics

Operation Warp Speed was a public–private partnership initiated by the United States government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. The first news report of Operation Warp Speed was on April 29, 2020, and the program was officially announced on May 15, 2020. It was headed by Moncef Slaoui from May 2020 to January 2021 and by David A. Kessler from January to February 2021.

Active May 15, 2020 – February 24, 2021, Country United States

Part of U.S. Department of Defense,

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,

Other various government agencies

like the United Federation of Planets, the Amalgamated Union of Orange Man Aliens, Clotarens from Cardiac Arrestus-5; Canceridians from Turbo-Prime, Psychos from Kookamonga-Major, Monkey Poxors of Prion-8, etc.

I’m no Fran Zetta, but I saw the meme in my mind and had to get it out of my system like a sneeze. No! i don’t have ConYid. I hope no one else did this before me because I don’t like to take other peeple’s idears.

Franny’s art and Paddy’s blather go together like chocolate and peanut butter; avocado on pizza; bacon-lettuce-and tomato {co-sure bakin}; sweet potatos and macadamias {no, seriously try it some time}; chili powder on popcorn {I’m tellin’ you — I’m not makin’ this up!}; and maple syrup added to maple syrup.

May The Force Be With You!

Protocol 1:12. Our right lies in force. The word "right" is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you.

Ooopsss… wrong franchise.

Have you had your break today? (McDonald’s 1995–1997)

That sounds sinister…

Butt eye guess not as sinister as this:

There's a little McDonald's in everyone (2001–2003)

What we're made of (2008–2015)

I’m sure there’s a number of you out there who know where that is going….

Anyway, I think I tapped into the 1960s franchise phrase I was looking for:

Live Long and Prostate!

Scotty, beam me up! Beam me up NOW!

