Mirror, Mirror in The Hell

whut da whirl be dat Smell?

Lab-grown Bugs will gib you strife

Eat chew up and take yo life.

A topic in the comments of my Stack Mind Cunt Troll opened up the whacky world of MIRROR LIFE.

Synthetic Biology allows the Alkymyst Sorcerer Witches to brew up anything in their cauldrons they can assemble with Opposite Day Leggos of Never Born Proteins, reverse amino acids, and other Buy Oh Logical molecules that may or may not have existed in Nature but are essential for the newly hatched DEMONS to take purchase in this dimension.

From Wicked Peed On Us:

In chemistry, a racemic mixture or racemate is a mixture that has equal amounts (50:50) of left- and right-handed enantiomers of a chiral molecule or salt. Racemic mixtures are rare in nature, but many compounds are produced industrially as racemates.

My supplement use has tapered extremely over the years after I changed my health via liver cleanses and found NATURAL remedies to when toxic chemicals still cause me grief.

“Let yo FOOD be yo mofo MedSin, bro!” Hip Hop Pac Cratees.

Because I keep a LOT of information in my RAM, the notion of racemic mixtures especially in ‘supplements’ weighed heavily on my mind because, my Demon, My Own Personal Satan through my entire life was CHEMICAL ALLERGY.

It’s pretty fucked (nothing pretty about it) when you attempt to use AlterNOTive methods to free you from your affliction only to find out that the REMEDIES make you sick because the high-tech supplements with the big names that you can’t pronounce come from their cousin’s (allopathy) PHARMACEUTCAL LABS.

You really don’t think that some little old ladies or even a multimillionaire (so we’re told) like Joe Mercky is mixin’ this shit up in their kitchens or basements do you?

So, it behooved me (hard to get shoes to fit outside of the blacksmith’s shop) to understand the CHEMISTRY of nutrafucking sue dickles.

Racemic Mixtures was a key factor in that.

The one I cited often during my Liver Cleanse Years (four years to be exact) was that of Malic Acid.

Malic Acid is the characteristic tart taste of apples.

Witch does beg the question of WHY WOULD YOU BUY A SUPPLEMENT OF MALIC ACID WHEN YOU CAN JUST EAT A SHIT-TON OF APPLES?

Witches what I done did, because certain years I had a bumper crop (old style steel with chrome not that plastic shit) of apples so that I could eat TEN APPLES A DAY to keep the Docked Whore at Bay.

But I’m a chem-head and people do axe me about things including malic acid which they hear about in the AlterNut world so I would always send the cut & paste that I harvested from the company Pure Bulk.

“DL-malic acid is a combination of the biologically active L-malic acid and its optical isomer, D-malic acid. L-malic acid is a dicarboxylic acid found in fruits and vegetables, especially apples. The name of malic acid is derived from the Latin word for apple, ‘mÄlum.’ L-malic acid is an intermediate product of the Citric Acid Cycle, in its esterified form, malate. The Citric Acid Cycle produces cellular energy in the form of ATP. L-malic acid is naturally present in the body’s cells, and is involved in gluconeogenesis, the metabolic pathway that creates glucose for the brain. L-malic acid supplements help support energy production.”

Imagine if people like you who don’t know the biochemistry of this wish to do the right thing but are at the mercy of some industry Fuck who just wants to make a buck on a supplement, having no knowledge or concern for their victims who have organic acid handling problems; and then the D-malic acid builds up as a malate that is just as nasty as oxalate?

I bring up the topic of oxalate here because since you, Dear Reader, may be among the chemically illiterati, the Citric Acid Cycle: Babylonian Name Change from the Carboxylic Acid Cycle: Babylonian Name Change from The Krebs Cycle, uses this rotary telephone dial of chemicals to saw back-and-forth to make energy for you in that ancient bacterial inclusion of your cells called the Might Oh Chondriac.

Me and Wayne of Mach Speed A Veil Alien Man substack are both dropouts of the Oxalates In Da Diet Be Bad Cult. When you see that there are HANDLING PATHWAYS in the most essential cycle for producing Go-Juice in the body that has oxalo compounds as part of the conversion mechanisms, then the question has to be raised well outside of the canon that Oxalates are xenobiotic toxins with no antidote:

Who da Hell say so?

Could it be that Glyphosate CAUSED the over-production of oxalates in plants that people (until the recent oxalate epidemics) had struck a balance with in Nature up to the year 2000 when ALL of the Pharm Whores in at least ILL Annoyed converted to GMO/Roundup Ready crops?

Could it be as some preacher dude postulated that oxalates were god’s gift to Ninja Knife slice up the SPIROCHETES that burrow through your flesh due to ALL vaccines being contaminated with lyme and syphilis thus polluting the ENTIRE WORLD WITH HIGHLY COMMUNICABLE DISEASES?

Could it be that those same vaccines and other factors so damaged the inner workings of our cells that IF at one point we DID have the ability to detoxify oxalates, that it has been genetically, cellularly, and mitochondrially been lost forever?

3 videos; CytoMitoGeno Pathology

But if we go back to that energy generator diagram:

to wonder if the wrong optical direction of the Malate molecule might muck up the mitochondrial works, build up to be a toxin, and, as our commenter brought us into the reality of Mirror Life: FEED LABORATORY-CREATED DEMONS?

By now you have probably heard the AlterNUT gurus jerking off in public that GLUCOSE IS BAD FOR YOU! GLUCOSE FEEDS CANCER!

Cancer, that our beloved Mel Thornberg lay at the feet (do corkscrews have feet?) of SPIROCHETES.

Does the glucose feed the cancer cells? Or the spirochetes that made the cancer cells?

Is it L-glucose that feeds the Demon? or a

RACEMIC MIXTURE

of L- and D-glucose that gives just enough Opposite Molecule yank to pull the Demon through the dimensional divide from Mirror Life to what is posing as life as we think we know it and have suffered continouously under therefore claim that we are familiar with what ‘Life’ is?

Racemic mixtures are rare in nature, but many compounds are produced industrially as racemates.

Rare does not mean: non-existent.

If the motherfucking pharmceutical industry that makes allopathic drugs AND nutritional supplements have been doping the market and therefore the rubes with the BUILDING BLOCKS OF MIRROR LIFE ON PURPOSE FOR DECADES BELOW THE KNOWLEDGE AND PERCEPTION AND CONCEPTION OF THE AVERAGE PERSON INCLUDING ME… then Who the fuck cares what is ‘rare in nature’ when the entire biosphere is flooded with this shit?

For those of you who think we are Light Beings and Frequency rules the universe:

A racemate is optically inactive (achiral), meaning that such materials do not rotate the polarization of plane-polarized light. Although the two enantiomers rotate plane-polarized light in opposite directions, the rotations cancel each other out because they are present in equal amounts of negative (-) counterclockwise (levorotatory) and positive (+) clockwise (dextrorotatory) enantiomers.

This is why I thought that the introduction to Mirror Life living on the Opposite Day substances was a groundbreaking new idea for the indestructibility of the Lyme and Syphilis organisms.

EVEN IF YOU TRIED TO STARVE THE SPIROCHETALLY-INDUCED CANCER by giving up all glucose and doing a ketogenic (outside of the Krebs Cycle) cult diet until your kidneys failed, ANY amount of the Rare-In-Nature Opposite Day glucose would STILL FEED THE BEAST.

We were then pushed even farther to question whether the toxigenic properties of phages had anything to do with the genetic code in your average botulism or tetanus or if it was a matter of Mirror Life Genes encoding for BACKWARDS MOLECULES and/or if the toxins themselves were just mirrors or racemates?

THIS IS HUGE, LITTLE RED HEN THINKING THAT I HAD GIVEN UP ON AFTER THE COVID SCAM HAD ETCHED THE BRAINS AND MORALES OF MY TOP ASSOCIATES.

Goofy religious shit always depends on the Unseen. Otherworldy. Other Dimension ‘Beings’. This descriptively fits the Mirror Life organisms, their Chiral Opposite molecules and the creepy bit about racemic mixtures not polarizing light which is what would have clued a clinical observer into the fact that there was a Race Seem Mix in the woodpile.

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT.

Another LAB-CREATED monster is the now, currently-hyped alpha-lipoic acid, ALA, AKA: Thiotic Acid.

It too comes in racemic mixtures when made in the lab. The gurus that want to sell you the EXPENSIVE STUFF WILL INSIST THAT YOU GET THE

ACTIVE ENANTIOMER

of the R-variety since the S-variety is not supposed to be ‘biologically active’.

But we already sluiced down this amusement park slide of verbal diarrhea before didn’t we?



NOT Biologically Active for Who? or What?

Obviously the opposite day molecules work for Buggers.

And what the fuck is with the R and S enantiomers of this latest fad when D and L were the designations for everything else?

If I didn’t know better, I would think that they are trying to bullshit us on that diarrhea water slide into Shit Canal Central. Now I did put this particular Rant in my Church Service Section rather than my Bullshit Sniffing Section, but you have to admit (if your throat and nose hairs aren’t burnt) that the themes of both sections are pretty close to the content found here.

Here’s the deal, Monk: Alpha Lie Poet Acid is a basic energy unit for amoeba, bacteria and a host of other single celled life forms.

Could this be why I, a 19%er, and other 1%ers get REALLY FUCKING ILL when we take these even if they are the supposed single GOOD form of the chiral molecule?

Is this shit feeding pathogenic life whether it is Mirror-made in the lab or not?

I’ve got slight lyzdexia so I started to type bal instead of lab.

Ba’al.

Sometimes the coincidences are not.

Not coincidences.