Alright, children, gather at the lake behind the nice Pie Eyed Piper. He’s going to take you on an exciting aquatic field trip….

Strangely, I found that I have 32 unique book titles instead of the 31 I had previously said - unless I’m having an allergic reaction to math again.

So, we have until the 25th to get some doll ears off with the coupon, and then after August the Lew Lew will be raising its cut of printing costs by 5% which I will not pass on to my readers (I might compensate the books that only bring in a doll ear each for Fran Zetta and Eye).

Thank you to all of you non-Bots out there for your purchase which is remarkable because my SubStack readership (that’s at “P” at end!) went down 6.5% when I started promoting only my books (OK, there were a few diatribes in the Stack for Olde Times Saki, but I was provoked!).

I will finish out this month featuring the rest of the books that I did with Fran Zetta and then my scrappy straggler books on various topics not related to vaccines. And then there will be my Fare Well Stack and then I will spend my time trying to clean up things here on the Pharm - - -

unless there are MORE crop dusters poisoning crops and pharmwhores who are NOT EVEN NEIGHBORS riding ATVs spraying weeds by hand with no protection when the wind is blowing right at my house (why aren’t they ded?) {oh, yeah… WE’RE IN HELL and the only way you get GET THERE is to be DED ALREADY} so consider this little 8-minute Hate [shades of 1984] to be a harkening back to the Old Days.

Cheers.