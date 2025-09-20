VACCINEFRAUD 1

B11111
3d

Im not the people and neither are you. No one commented about pussy cunnilingus because those laws exist to create discord in the chattel, and anyone who follows you knows that. Clint Richardson has taken the whole law to its ultimate conclusion and concluded that there is no remedy for us.

Victory Palace
2d

Here's one of your Little Red Hens chiming in to say how much I loved this piece and how you broke everything down in your inimitable way. Perhaps if it weren't for the phucking phree may suns and compromised pee dough files, we might have a chance at some just ass. But that's even wild speculation.

And the thing about laws? Hahahahah (diabolical laughter...) And gooferment? The whole thing about those who think they have a right to rule over another is completely laughable. And to echo Larken Rose, this is THE most dangerous superstition plaguing us; that we believe in Authority, that Gooferment is necessary.

What kind of action does one take? Have you ever considered giving a talk at a local VFW hall in your area? Hosting a Zoom meeting? Something where you're waking people up to what's really going on? How about a series that you record on how we got here (the past 5 years or the past 5000 years?) and maybe some steps we can take to either break free from the May tricks or navigate it as deftly as possible? I know you've had a YT channel which is no longer being maintained.

I'm just throwing the ideas out there brother, for your consideration. Of course it all depends on time, resources, personal energy, etc. I know you've been fighting the fight for years and are ready to throw in the towel, but I thought I put this out there for snicks. Other people are doing this. Look how long David Icke's been doing his thing (whether you agree with him or not). Why not you? More people are waking up...

Bro hug,

VP

