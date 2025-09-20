I often throw things out there to see what responses it might generate even if, like in the case of my Jaded Helm post I made a cogent point that the Millie Tarry were violating Fed Her All Law by flying low with their partners in crime in the Re Pube Lick of Tex Ass.

What I was expecting was some Patriotard to comment IMMEDIATELY that the whole thing was a violation of Posse Comitatus.

Crickets.

So, either my subscriber stats are my 30 Little Red Hens and the rest are Chinee and Ruskie Bots and the ones that chamfer my ass with sandpaper are either too stupid or not engaged to bring up The Act, or just chose other lame-ass topics on which to inflame my sphincter.

To Jordanize it for you via many sources:

The title of the Act comes from the legal concept of posse comitatus, the authority under which a county sheriff, or another law officer, can conscript any able-bodied person to assist in keeping the peace.

Except…. in 1878 they thought that twernt such a good idear if Millie Tarry was Con Scripted so they barred the Harmy.

WHOOPS! 1956 added US States Air Force. 2021(?) REALLY? 2021 ???!!! US Navy, Marine Corps, and Space Force.

Thanks God! The Space Force was able to protect us against Alien Incursions (litt’l Green Mens {so as not to imply prejudice against colored-peeples from udda planets} NOT the ones that got $3000+ doll ears and 5-star accomodations to violate Fed Her All Bored Ears) until ConYid was released. Maybe ConYid was a cover for an alien invastion so a common cold did the bastards in just like in Invasion of the Bodhi Snackers? or was that Whore of the Whirleds? Cain’t member.

The United States Coast Guard (under the Department of Homeland Security) is not covered by the Act either, primarily because although it is an armed service, it also has a maritime law enforcement mission. The modern Coast Guard did not exist at the time the Act became law in 1878. Its predecessor, the United States Revenue Cutter Service, was primarily a customs enforcement agency and part of the United States Department of the Treasury. In 1915, when the Revenue Cutter Service and the United States Lifesaving Service were amalgamated to form the Coast Guard, the service was both made a military branch and given federal law enforcement authority.

I always wondered why La Guarda Coasta Nostra were always inter-dickting cartels in the ocean when we were given to think they the primarily hovered over people with helicopters to give them a nice rinse-cycle before pulling them up from the shark-infested chop.

I don’t know how much this Center for Just Ass can ‘explain’ the Act, when if you read all of the Shaaaahhhh…. but we amended it in… and Shaaaaahhh… that might apply except in the case of… in the Wicked Peed On Us writeup.

The thing about a Law is: it should be a LAW = something fucking immutable not Yahoodyable to twist it every way from Sunday and make exceptions to the exceptions and modify it whenever there is a morgellon’s itchy feeling up the ass.

Just so you know:

THERE ARE NO LAWS.

IT IS JUST MADE-UP SHIT TO FORCE YOU INTO COMPLIANCE.

As you can see the motherfuckers don’t even follow their own rules (never have - never will) and they make up Get Out of Hell Free cards for themselves if you call them out on it.

Nothing to call out here. Motherfuckers have Blackhawks. Holding up a piece of paper in front of a Side Wind Her Heat Seek Her won’t do you a damned bit of good.

But this whole (hole?) Texas thing was a Jade Helm Op so at some point I thought some officious awake and a wash-n-wear might bring up Pussy Comatosus as some kind of rale against a power that they have no intention or capacity to do anything about.

… and yes… I said: Rale.

rale /räl/ noun An abnormal respiratory sound characterized by fine crackles. An abnormal clicking, rattling or crackling sound, made by one or both lungs and heard with a stethoscope, caused by the popping open of airways collapsed by fluid or exudate, or sometimes by pulmonary edema.

I thought it was more amusing then writing: rage against the machine.

Just so you know, I’ve been composing my GOODBYE substack for some time so that I can cover all of the salient points and leave with a nice surgical scar. So, this is just filler until that is completed.

However, these deconstructions do highlight that even my detractors are either too stupid, too distracted, too disinterested, or to demoralized to bring up the IMPORTANT points of just another annoying detail of Life In Hell, which makes me so totally detached from attempting to show people the fire, the brimstone, and since most are mouth-breathers: the description of the fine bouquet of sulfur briquettes mixed with burning fleishmans’ mayo.

Without engagement LEADING TO ACTION, then I am just a chronicler of Hell and that is something that I will not be.

Too much more fun poking sharp sticks in the Ea-rth.

Dante’s Circles go round and round.

BeeBee’s Bidet is bringing The New Ye Ru Salem into the same Failed State arena of its Mother Country with the Old City of ‘Peace’.

There was one of those annoying, over-emoting, self-involved, female mouths who was the intake for a health clinic nigh on 15-years ago who was blathering (loudly) about how she had just gotten back from Is Ra EL and had such a wonderful time and that she felt “SO SAFE BECAUSE THERE WERE SOLDIERS WITH MUH SHEEN GHUNS ON EVERY CORNER.”

Can’t make this shit up.

What did YOU do during the take-over of North America Duddy?

I read Substacks about how horrible things were and wrote comments about it.

Of course: North Harmerica was a mess long before the Hudson Bay Treaty, so because NO ONE did ANYTHING about it THEN, we have our ancestors to blame for the steaming pile of composting shit we’re stewing in, where it’s gotten so out of control that only the grace of a cometary bombardment can rectum-fry it.

Hey…

is that a pointy stick?

… look at all of that dirt….