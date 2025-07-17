Revisiting this title in order to promote the rest of my books, I found that I listed Prion Agenda as Volume #6 in the Operator’s Manual/Encyclopediae Jordanica.

Couldda pushed a StickMan over with a stick.

Huh.

I thought I had written 5 Volumes under the Operator’s Manual for the Hu-Man Body, and that Prion Agenda and Continuum were standalones or stand-offish or standing fish. I guess the trauma of writing 5 books in three years, taking a break for brain ache, then taking another break when it was done then starting up again has been relegated to the Hysterical Blindness Department of the Literature Section of said brain.

I guess I have to stop bragging about how smart I are, when I have to fact check myself on myself.

In the Grand List of Things Prion Agenda is the 14th book that I wrote.

Butt Any Whey….

I learned from reading and writing Science Fiction that you can create entire worlds - hell - Solar Systems - hell - Galaxies - hell - UNIVERSES! and populate them with whomever and whatever you want and then decide like a medical mason who lives or dies.

Kinda like playing with barbie dolls and G.I. Joes in your mind.

So as not to imply that I played with Barbie Dolls.

So I opened Prion Agenda as if I were explaining the Universe from its inception (interesting word: if you’ve seen the movie) through to the moment where it started affecting and infecting us. Life According to The Farm Boy. With a nod to the fact that NO ONE knows Jack Shit about anything so just like all of those who went before me with Ugga Bugga Religions that morphed into Big Bangs (I like shorter bangs so that you can seen underneath them) and Quan Tum Mechanics (an Indonesian guy who likes to work on cars) I just made shit up.

Actually, we will soon take a look at my early science fiction work which I quit writing — couldn’t get a Publisher to take a so-called Goy seriously — because once you find out that bacteria can eat rocks and shit gold…

… well, you just can’t top the non-fiction stuff with stuff that you pull out of your ass for entertainment.

So here we are with Prion Agenda and me dipping back into that (cess)pool of collected ‘science’ to only be a Master Shit-Stirrer to cook up my own recipe.

Nobody knows NOTHING.

Science and facts don’t work. If they did there wouldn’t be doctors or nurses and cancer wouldn’t have happened let alone need to be cured.

Sure, THey’ve got sattellites that can read from ‘orbit’ newspapers you are holding from over your shoulder. THey can determine from the accelerometer embedded in your cell phone reporting a bump in the road while it is tracking you with GPS if you are riding the same bus as the person next to you that recorded the same bump on their cell phone even though your phone processors have unique clock speeds.

But THey ain’t us. THey got their info downloaded into their brain from the Syphilis Hive Mind so THey know things that they have not and will not release.

Knowlege is Power.

So, we, small Plebes that we are, are obligated to deconstruct the lies; must attempt to dig down to bedrock and then on that foundation build up what we presume to be the truth, just to protect ourselves from murr durr rrus parasites that have taken over this planet/SIM/hellscape.

In this particular Diary of a Mad-Man (so as to imply: angry) we find musings on the Nature of Nature from the Atoms-up; and treatises on viruses that had become a fad to dis because some asshat’s master told them that viruses like bell-bottom genes are no longer in style (until they come back with force and then the same asshats {if they survived} will be rallying for viruses once again because: A Machine Cannot Rise Above Its Programming); and, of course, Prions.

The reason why the cost of this particular book is so high is because the information in it is so dense (so as to imply like a neutron star - as if those even exist…) in order to sort out the folks who are just curious from the ones who want to know how and why we are all dying from cow-slobber.

Seriously.

No shit.

Well… cowshit too, but you have to read the book.

Just saved you the price of the book in case you wanted to spend that chunk of money on a lap dance or a mind-numbing liquid or powdery substance after having come to the realization of what Clint Richardson said, “We’ve been Pre-Assassinated.”

Ain’t dead yet, but it sure has been a fucking circus on the way to the Final Destination.

Clint is credited for his contributions to the work by his uncovering of the meaning of Evolution = To Unfold, that was part of the title of the book by the Sorcerer Jonas Salk:

All praise, Fran Zetta! who could take the fevered imaginings of myself or herself and turn them into fevered images that represent not abstract concepts of the hellscape we are in but are wordless documents of extreme precision. Good times, man (and woman). I took another hiatus, midatus, and low ate us after Prion and Continuum before Fran Zetta found me and then we put out 9 books that will be featured here in ScrubScrap as well.

Among the radio shows that Clint invited me on when he was doing Corporation Nation on RBN, we covered how to Unscramble an Egg. It’s in the book.

Within the theme presented here: Vaccines containing Corkscrews called Spirochetes cause (according to Mel Thornberg - May She Rest In Peace) the formation of prions that are MISFOLDED proteins.

Can’t get any more prescient than Sorcerer Salk UNFOLDING MAN. So if a misfolded protein causes disease then it stands to reason that we should find out how to UNFOLD them to REFOLD them in the right conformation or at the very least get them the hell out of the body.

IS THIS BOOK WORTH THE PRICE?

That depends on who you ask.

If you ask me: I spent my life putting this shit together with intensity over the past QUARTER OF A CENTURY. How does anyone get compensated for that? More so because I’m not an altruist, I won’t be anyone’s savior, and I was only in it for me (and me dear old mum), so that if anyone else benefitted along the way then it was a bonus.

Sew, in that respect the price of a single copy of Prion Agenda doesn’t even come close to what I paid to get this information, and to get it out there.

Is it worth the price for anyone else?

Not for cowards. A coward wouldn’t want to attempt to plumb the depths of The Abyss as I have. To have known isolation and uncovered a Plan to impose DESPAIR that we can by any means at any time extract ourselves from the very pit of Hell. To see the depravity of a malevolent universe using revolting toadies to do its dirty work as it revels in the screams and fluids of the hapless creatures that it tortures JUST BECAUSE IT LIKES IT.

To have seen what I have seen. To know what I know at the level of technical proficiency that it takes to understand The Machine that is not even attempted to be communicated in any of my work because every book to date has come under the whine of Karens that don’t understand the fundamentals of the simple Farm Boy explanations I have condescended to offer to bring them up to speed but demand, instead, that they get private tutoring on how to be fed pre-digested worms like baby birds that are so helpless that if they got popped out of the nest they would be gutted by ants like piranha.

Is it worth it to see that despair? Feel it? Wallow in it? Be subsumed by it until the nuclear fuel ignites and the righteous indigation erupts and the enlightenment of fission leading to fusion demands that this insane reality can’t be.

Can’t be Reality.

Therefore, We (whoeverthefuck ‘WE’ are) WILL NOT TOLERATE SUCH AN AFFRONT, INSULT, to our very existence so that even if a situation was untenable, even if a battle was unwinnable, that we would do EVERYTHING POSSIBLE to bend and break and render down the very structure of the universe until it was snuffed beyond quantum resonance so that it could never rise again like the legend of that bastard phoenix.

If the single golden thread of the inescapable, poisoning prion woven throughout the book was enough to create such despair that led to nuclear eruption to the ultimate end of the most corrupt, evil construct that ever existed, then, yes, for the hero, for the courageous, I would say the price is worth it.

Although this quote was at the opening of Hu-Man Beans, after the epic diatribe above I feel compelled to echo it in this space to punctuate the mood.

My friends, I read that to Fran Zetta one day. She asked me, “Why does he say: ‘brings the other’s back.’ ?”

I explained, “There can be wars where a peaceful country minding its own business is invaded and the war is fought on the soil of the invaded. There are other times when true warriors recognize the threat BEFORE it reaches their shores and soils and GOES TO THE THREAT to prosecute the battle on THEIR territory; kick ass; not bother taking names; and then GOING HOME.”

We were invaded well over 5784 years ago.