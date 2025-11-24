https://tubitv.com/movies/723942/the-naked-witch

Of course… if Tubi is going to pander Naked Witches to me, I’m going to click. Owing to the title and poster art I knew it had to be an old film. 1961.

So I be wundren: Ware all da White Wiches be?

Dey gonna be nakeds? or, dat jus clickbait in Sixty-one?

Well… I’s din’t get that far:

Up to 8:34 mins it was ALL narration with a Hieronymus Bosch painting of his personal hell lucy nations. It was pretty straightforward as if it were cut and pasted from my early work in 2008 when I took up the study of the history of Witch Kraft after seeing the phrase Witch Craze during the 1200s AD.

Everyone’s heard of the Salem Witch False Flag operation, but I had never heard of the previous culls. My hypothetical Third Grade class could have deconstructed it as efficiently as I did back then.

This Nekkid Weech movie talks about how by Night the Witches were committing heinous acts but by day they appeared as respectable shopkeepers and members of the Commune Titty.

FUCK.

THAT’S documentary.

Butt then, since Hollyweird (a witchkraft magical wand) is Yahoody-run they had to claim that Good prevailed and that the witches were all sorted out and composted.

What I had postulated earlier (without getting any on me - I wear a hazmat suit) around 2008 is that the WITCHES were accusing the FEW REMAINING NORMAL HUMAN WOMEN of being what they were so that the rest of the spell-ridden fucks of the village would drag the NORMAL WOMEN out to be roasted, marinated in water, or air dried with rope around their necks. So, the propagandocumentary does a subtle fuck-you up your ass to say that witchkraft was eliminated instead of the humans being culled.

That would make sense, though, wuddin’t tit? To tell a tale that Those Bad Witches were made to go away so that we can live in peace and harmony…

Record Screech!

What The Fuck? (I don’t do texting. IDDT)

Anyone who breathes whatever passes for air these days can OBVIOUSLY SEE that this world is one fucking Witches Sabbat Orgy of pain, suffering, and deth.

Fucking Christ.

Witches to say that the Good that the narrator said had prevailed over the Evil was just a changing of the guard from The Devil to: The Devil.

The Satanic Creed is:

Good is Evil.

Evil is Good.

Mathematic equivalency.

There had to be a christic gnostic blood sacrifice of god kylling HIMSELF, in order for imblance witch god *created* to be restored. Part of the Witch’s Sabbat includes a ritual: Killing The God.

I know that many religious nuts will have apoplexy over this but there isn’t a one among them that wouldn’t admit that Satan is the ‘god’ of this world. But then, if God had an extra- “O” and was Good then the product liability rests on Good God for allowing Hasatan to have an amusement park in Ea-rth (Yah’s Wrath).

Who makes up these children’s horror stories?

Worse: Who beLIEves them?

The Ba’al that Gnostic Kristians are taught to revile apparently had a suicide mission that repeated every 2000 years. There’s a book on just that topic, but it was so cryingly boring that I couldn’t read it. But that’s the jist of it. Sado-masochistsic powerful Demented Alien Mind Parasite liked going all Hellraiser on itself every calendar reset. So IMAGINE what it would do to its own people?

You don’t have to. The Book of Revulsion says clearly that after the Devil and his Beast and his Profit has been cast into The Pit, that there will be a thousand years of peace and prosperity. The Faithful will have a picnic. Then God (because it is a psycho entity in BOTH the Old and New Contracts (covenants) will RELEASE ALL HELL FROM THE PIT just because he/she/it was bored and wanted a good laugh and then seal the bastards up again and then the book ends.

I’ve seen this movie. 13 redux of the same redux.

Or as the hymn goes: World Without End. Amon Ra.

There’s an amusing movie From Dusk til Dawn which is an uber-violent, gory vampyre flick (canabalism was cited in the Naked Wench movie above) that echoes that stretch of time when Darkness has total control over the Light. Francis Kosher Bacon Shakespeare seems to hold to my contention that EVIL IS A CONTAGION.

Iddn’t dat inner resting?

I stopped there because I didn’t see any nekkid weeches in under 9 minutes, so if y’all watch it and find that they did deliver the obligatory 3 minutes of porn (common in the 1960s through 1970s in films about the occult) to drag people in to view it while indoctrinating them in the false narrative, then let me know.

I’ve got better things to do.

Now… where’d I put that Witch-smelling Compass?

