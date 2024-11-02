15-minute cities where that is your expected LIFE SPAN.

To set the stage and the record:

War is a CRIME.

Therefore: Soldiers are CRIMINALS.

Soldiers get paid. That makes them MERCENARIES.

Mercenary is a phrase typically used to denote hired professional assassins outside of the auspices of The State. The distinction is about as relevant as the word spellwork to distinguish pirates under state-sanction vs. buccaneer vs. privateer vs. freebooter.

Spying is a CRIME.

Therefore: a SPY ORGANIZATION are CRIMINALS.

Therefore: Hiring and/or buying their information and/or collaborating with an AGENCY makes the party a PRINCIPAL to the Crime.

Private in Britain means: Public in Harmerica.

Public in Britain means: Private in Harmerica.

Therefore: If you go to Private school in england that means it is for you low-lifes whereas in the YewKnighted States of Shumeria it means you are paying to go to an exclusive club and vice-squad-versa for Pub Lick.

So PRIVATE CONTRACTOR MERCENARIES are ???

We have been allowed to believe that Private Companies operate in the PUBLIC SECTOR not affiliated with the Govern Mente, however the US Corporation has always been a Fascist, Communist, Socialist, Capitalist, Dictator State from its inception so you CAN’T separate out the public from the private from the Control System. It’s all just one clusterfuck of snakes.

Manitoba, Canada.

But how does that look any different than this?

Because publick or private, state-sponsored pirate or freebooter, they all serve the same system. Under military occupation to FORCE someone to engage in business is called War Rape because sexual CONGRESS is also called Intercourse so forcing someone to do business = intercourse = rape.

If you have Blue Balls you can always hop down to Intercourse to sort it out.

The video said that IF the captured, occupied, IMPRISONED victims do NOT consent to a Tear Your Wrist cartel using biometrics then they will be REFUSED ‘HUMANITARIANFUCKING AID’?

What does that matter since the very notion that they have leveled the country, committed biocide, and are HIRED to do EVEN MORE (what Trump said about Bee Bee “Not Doing Enough”) is just yet another indictment in the endless list of charges against them?

…. having evacuated the victims of these crimes, first, of course —

It is important to show what is happening Over There because this Nar Co-Tear Your Wrist operation is getting Proof of Concept in Canaan to be exported to everywhere else because those who have followed the entire Banking Cartel since the 1900s in Harmerica know that the ‘citizen’ is considered and ENEMY OF THE STATE. This is why ALL financial transactions were monitored by the Temple (Federal Reserve) not just the previous $10,000 trigger point or the now $600 trigger point. They have tracked ALL money ALL the time. It’s odd that they never made the reporting limit $666. They’re bold as fuck in everything else…

Leave a comment

THIS IS A FAMILY-FRIENDLY STACK.

I don’t want anyone making purulent jokes about the names of towns, etc.

If you do then I will make you drink Japanese Rice Wine and ship you off to Lake Winnapiss saki with Jen Piss saki.

Do you read me?