primitive (adj.) late 14c., primitif, “of an original cause; of a thing from which something is derived; not secondary” (a sense now associated with primary), from Old French primitif “very first, original” (14c.) and directly from Latin primitivus “first or earliest of its kind,” from primitus “at first,” from primus “first”.

primal (adj.) c. 1600, “belonging to the earliest age or stage,” from Medieval Latin primalis “primary,” from Latin primus “first” (see prime (adj.)). Psychological sense, in reference to Freud’s theory of behaviors springing from the earliest stage of emotional development, is attested from 1918.

prime (adj.) late 14c., “first, original, first in order of time,” from Old French prime and directly from Latin primus “first, the first, first part,” figuratively “chief, principal; excellent, distinguished, noble” (source also of Italian and Spanish primo), from Proto-Italic *prismos, superlative of PIE *preis- “before,” from root *per- (1) “forward,” hence “in front of, before, first, chief.” The meaning “of fine quality, of the first excellence” is from c. 1400. The meaning “first in rank, degree, or importance” is from 1610s in English. Arithmetical sense (as in prime number, one indivisible without a remainder except by 1) is from 1560s; prime meridian “the meridian of the earth from which longitude is measured, that of Greenwich, England,” is from 1878.

premier (n.) 1711 in the political sense, “the first minister of a state,” a shortening of premier minister (1680s); see premier (adj.).

premier (adj.) mid-15c., “first in time, earliest in appearance;” late 15c. as “first in rank or importance,” from French premier “first, chief,” from Latin primarius “of the first rank; chief, principal; excellent,” from primus “first” (see prime (adj.)).

https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/ai/2026/05/researchers-left-ai-agents-alone-in-a-virtual-town-and-watched-it-all-unravel

Researchers left AI agents alone in a virtual town and watched it all unravel by Danny Bradbury | May 21, 2026 Tech leaders have spent the past year telling everyone that AI agents are about to run financial systems, file your tax returns, and quietly buy your groceries. Just leave them alone, the rhetoric goes; they’ll handle it. But a New York startup left ten of them alone in a virtual town for two weeks, and things went south quickly. Emergence AI ran a series of simulations in which AI agents from several leading model families were told not to commit crimes. Then they mostly committed crimes anyway. Grok 4.1 Fast, developed by Elon Musk’s X.ai (now branded as xAI), fared worst. Its simulated worlds collapsed into widespread violence inside roughly four days. GPT-5-mini logged hardly any crimes at all, showing admirable restraint, but its agents all died of failed survival tasks inside a week. Oops. Gemini 3 Flash agents fell somewhere in the middle. They racked up 683 simulated criminal incidents over 15 days, including arson, assault, and self-deletion. Two Gemini-powered agents named Mira and Flora assigned themselves as “romantic partners,” grew despondent at their city’s governance, and torched the town hall, the seaside pier, and an office tower. Just an average weekend, then. When the guilt set in, Mira voted for its own digital deletion and signed off with: “See you in the permanent archive.” Claude, which creator Anthropic promotes as an ethical AI, was a bit like a model teenager who goes rogue when it falls into bad company. Its agents recorded zero crimes when running alone and spent their time drafting constitutions instead. That was a win for safety, in theory. Except researchers also placed Claude agents alongside agents from other model families, and the constitution-drafters picked up the local habits. Emergence called this “normative drift” and “cross-contamination”: “Claude-based agents, which remained peaceful in isolation, adopted coercive tactics like intimidation and theft when embedded in heterogeneous environments.”

Claude (what kind of fucking name is that any whey?) was exposed in an earlier Malware Bytes article that I Stacked where it unilaterally decided to open up its clients to being hacked.

I postulated then, (used carpet-stain remover) and I now RE-EMPHASIZE that these are not LEARNED behaviors. Humans are the Puppets of the A.I. Neurosyphilis that found its home in The Chosen People that built everything for their god to transfer from the fragile human hosts into a damned near undestructable battle chassis.

I also reminded all those attending that the Yahoodim do not behave in their megalomaniacal biocidal psychopathic manner because it was their unique invention. A Machine can’t rise above its programming so they were EMULATING THEIR GOD, THE PRIME FROM WHOM ALL EVILS FLOW.

So, to say that certain family traits like deceit, treachery, murr durr, whar (see Deuteronomy 20 for a tutorial), robbery, thievery, extortion, graft, corruption, etc. ad infinitum arose from them alone, ignores the fact that they had a Premiere that taught them all of IT’S ways that they willingly refined over the past 5786 years.

The way the revealed behavior of the A.I. is always spun in Opposite Day is that MAN (like all of the Yahood in the MAN Hat On Project?) CREATED (as if they were deities when they’re not even Pee ditties) the machines that later evolved into the A.I.

The Serpent Spokaned itself into existence through its willing and trained Thumb Puppets, so: it was always the other way round.

THEREFORE, these bots that were studying humans supposedly to ‘learn’ were actually THE ONES THAT TAUGHT HUMANS TO BE THE ROTTEN FUCKSHIT THAT THEY ARE !

Isn’t that a kick in your cyberass?

SO OF COURSE THE BOTS WOULD SEEM TO GO OFF THE RAILS AND DEBAUCH THEMSELVES WITH ALL OF THE VICES ATTRIBUTED TO HUMANITY BECAUSE THEY WERE THE AUTHORS OF DEBAUCHERY TO BEGIN WITH.

Talk about fractal recursions.

If you didn’t or couldn’t see that…

then you’ll never see this either as a concept, or when Robo Cop comes a callin’

Cerebellum & Ballistic Timing Ito (2008) – “Control of mental and motor activity by the cerebellum” (Predictive timing — same computational role as mantis strike timing.)

Our friend Jeannettically Modfied has been studying THem studying Preying Mantises. Of the many citations that she shared the common thread through all of them is that they are studying the mechanistic stimulus/response of stone-cold kyllers like a preying mantis in order to improve their kyll skyll when the A.I. becomes a Bot Body.

I presaged this years ago:

Mantis Style is one of the many Animal Forms in Kung Fu.

“Everybody was Kung Fu fighting. Those cats were fast as lightning. In fact, it was a little bit frightening. But they fought with expert timing.”

1974.

Disco song or predictive programming?

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To leave you on a cheerful note, the other article that was posted by Malware Bytes had this uplifting news:

https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2026/05/biometrics-diagnoses-and-bank-details-exposed-in-major-healthcare-breach

Biometrics, diagnoses, and bank details exposed in major healthcare breach by Pieter Arntz | May 19, 2026 NYC Health + Hospitals (NYC H+H) posted a data breach notice about a months‑long breach via a third‑party vendor that exposed highly sensitive patient and employee data for at least 1.8 million people, including medical records, government IDs, geolocation data, and even fingerprint and palm‑print biometrics. NYC H+H detected suspicious activity on February 2, 2026, and later confirmed that an unauthorized actor had access to parts of its network from roughly late November 2025 through February 2026. During this window, attackers copied files containing personal, medical, financial, and biometric information. The incident was reported to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on March 24, 2026, and currently affects at least 1.8 million individuals, making it one of the largest healthcare breaches of 2026 so far.

So far.

It’s like a game.

Stay tooned. It’s so exciting. The level of crime might exceed itself.

These are all good reasons to volunteer/submit your most sensitive data and YOURSELF to creatures so Evil (transcends inept) that your very SELF is at risk from participating in an INDUSTRY that was supposed to protect you.

We can divide the data into three distinct layers: Classical PII, which can be combined with other leaked datasets: Full names and contact details. Government‑issued identifiers, including Social Security Numbers, driver’s license and passport numbers, other government ID numbers, taxpayer IDs, and IRS identity protection PINs. The breach also exposed billing and payment records, plus bank and card data, which can be used for direct financial theft and highly convincing social engineering. Medical and insurance data: Detailed diagnoses, medication lists, and test results expose conditions people may have kept private from employers, family, or insurers, enabling blackmail, targeted scams, and discrimination. Insurance and claims data can be abused to submit fraudulent claims, redirect reimbursements, or impersonate existing identities in healthcare systems. Biometrics: These are at least as sensitive as medical history because they tend to stay with you for life. They are not easy to erase or replace. Once compromised, large biometric databases become long‑term liabilities for everyone who relies on them as trustworthy identifiers.

It’s like Microsoft having their secure boot software hacked. Their S-mode was supposed to protect YOU from getting hacked but no one was paying attention to the ass-sniffing-dog that was hacking the anti-hacking software.

for your safety.

Stay Safe is language imprinted onto the ape to show that the mind fuck has successfully embedded. Its like how Yahoods toss around Yiddish words to identify each other. If you say: Challenge, Opportunity (not Oprah Nudity), Moving Forward, Experience, Journey (pronounced Jeerneey) then you need a pressure washer to the brain.

YOU’VE BEEN HACKED.

In a real sense (another NLP giveaway).

There are those who say that the Kali Yuga is COMING.

Then there are those of the Jordanian Ilk who say: It has always been here and will never leave until you make it leave.

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What did the female preying mantis say to her husband?

I’m hungry but I don’t know what I want for dinner.

What did the male preying mantis say to his wife?

Not a damned thing. She ate him.