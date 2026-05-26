VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Lotus Eater's avatar
Lotus Eater
3h

The thing is, why is she upgrading her chassis when she already has totall control on this realm?

Or is she afraid of some kind of a human factor?

Maybe she is getting ready for something she cannot accomplish in flesh based avatars?

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4 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
PUBLIC LESS's avatar
PUBLIC LESS
10h

Only now I start to clearly appreciate the pure brilliance of PhylasOthosNULL Iordanes in his prophet buks rejected BYE BYE BULL as late EPOCH CRY FEE who lived only a few years before X-WRIST (b.x.) that actually never happened again. With himself he brought THE TREE OF NEITHER GOOD NOR EVIL to QUEST ACT ION the true NaturNULL priceless actions in Spirits 'O Chetes PRIMA MATE HEIVES.

"Spirit 'O Chetes PRIMA MATE HEIVES, are your actions prizeless or are YOUR ACTIONS completely without prize? Asked them Iordanes The Great."

..

He presents a pivotal shift from questioning prizelessness in BRAINED CONSCIOUSS WHOMANNITY to the systematic study of logic, science and Natural World under Ball.

Spatial Note: Heives in this context should be read like [:Hivs:] and not [:Heivs:] since you also read [:ETHS_STIIN:] and not [:EPH_SHTAIN:]

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