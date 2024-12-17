I really don’t want to subject you to watching some beady-eyed Yahoodess EDITORIALIZE a stowhorey so I often just put in links like this for reference for those who have enough stomach lining to shed to the acid that will build up being exposed to such criminal nonsense.

Back in my day (Devonian era before the bones of Dimetrodon turned into petroleum) we were actually TAUGHT that a JOURNALIST presents BOTH SIDES OF ANY ISSUE to lead the reader, listener, viewer DECIDE FOR THEMSELVES.

Cue Vitriole = oil of sulfur = sulfuric acid = burning liquid from Hell.

1:25 BEFORE WE GO ANY FURTHER WE SHOULD BE CRYSTAL CLEAR IN ESTABLISHING THE FACTS AND SCIENCE.

Whoops! Out of the starting gate, bitchydoodle, apes Trusted The Science, now I know half a dozen parted-out from Turbo Cancer and some of them have given up because THERE HAVE NEVER BEEN ANSWERS TO ANY DISEASE IN SCIENCE.

SIRI IS FIGHTING TO REVOKE USE OF VACCINES THAT SAVE LIVES. THAT'S IT, FULL STOP.

Not being immersed in Cult of Personality because it’s ALL FAMILY - ALL THE TIME, I had no idea who the hell Siri is/was. I thought Queen Rat was talking about the A.I. fake computer voice.

Fuckamonious! A Chick Chatbot Bitch wanting to nix vax?

And, indeed: Full Stop! Stop cuntamonious! Because Wax Jobs have NEVER SAVED LIVES.

EVER.

Here Be Science: in my book.

ON THE POLIO VACCINE, THE CDC SAYS IT HAS SINCE 1988, QUOTE, AN ESTIMATED 20 MILLION PEOPLE WHO WOULD HAVE BEEN PARALYZED BY THE DISEASE ARE WALKING.

OK, Slaturn: Ho’in’ fo da Millie Tarry?

Cuz dats what dey be’s, sistah.

CDC is UNIFORMED MILITARY WITH A SURGEON GENERAL.

If that wasn’t bad enough (and it is: FULL STOP!) then examine their CONFLICT OF INTEREST regarding financial intanglement with biological products with them being the sole arbitors of how much poison is shot into how many chillens.

So right out the starting gate: Fuk da See Dee Sea! Yo?

Butt the aggregious part. The part that I can’t stand because I chose the label of Vaccine FRAUD, are the

FRAUDULENT

UN-SCIENTIFIC CLAIMS OF

a NEGATIVE.

You can’t prove a negative in court. This is why they FORCE you to ‘plead’ Guilty or Not Guilty. You can’t PROVE you are NOT Guilty so they presume you are and then put your case on the Board of Trade to be bet on. Modern cases don’t allow for a ‘plea’ of INNOCENCE. An ex-con black man at my mother’s dialysis unit was up for some small time charges so I suggested that he ‘plead’ nolo contendere just to get out of it. The baliff (a black guy) walked up to him and said, “That don’t fly here.”

So, motherfuckers make up the rules as they go, don’t obey the rules that they made, and FORCE what I’ve always called the Binary False Choice of:

Do you want to be stabbed in the back - or shot in the chest?

It’s your choice!

And then they had the nerve to make a movie: Sophie’s Choice, to rub our faces in their excrement.

Lettuce de-construct. The MERCENARY MILITARY GROUP THAT

CONTROLS DISEASE

think about it: Centers for Disease CONTROL and retention…

CLAIMS that TWENTY-MILLION PEOPLE

WOULD HAVE.

been paralyzed.

Can’t prove a negative: They DIDN’T get paralyzed because of __________.

Doesn’t matter what the __________ is. You can’t prove it.

The very claim that it was Po’ Leo that caused the Pair of Lies Sis, when there STILL REMAIN 30 Rule Out Diagnoses that have to be eliminated before they can claim the cause puts the burden of proof back on them.

You lie to me once, and you’re fucking done.

You lie repeatedly and we’re into the realm of Capital Crimes where Fraud and Murr Durr (that fraud often ends up in) HAVE NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS.

Above you will find the definitive text on Po’ Leo. Fran Zetta pushed me to answer the question: “So, what about Polio?” because that is the fall back position that apologetic demons like the MESS’N Be See Fauci-faced non-reporter rely on for persuasion.

AND MORE THAN 1.5 MILLION LIVES HAVE BEEN SAVED.

This is them doubling-down. Not only NOT PARALYZED! BUT

NOT DEAD!

Le Beetch du Insufferablé cites something that is just so beyond the pale, but can be traced to a Rabbi who was a contemporary of Jenner. The LIE was enshrined in Barron’s biography of Fast Eddie.

Vaccines have saved millions of lives!

It seems that Yahoodim and rab eyes in particular have an affinity for the million metric. The quote does have merit if you anal lies it from the point of view of the Rabid who want to exterminate The Nations through the use of chemicals and biology. By wiping out the Goyim it saved a bunch of THEIR lives.

See how simple that is when you don’t allow the spellwork to make you assume/presume that you know what it meant but turn it around by applying WHAT THEY WERE ACTUALLY THINKING?

So, if you can’t prove that people would have gotten paralyzed if they DID NOT get a shat.

Said another whey: You can’t prove that people DID NOT get paralyzed because they got a shat.

If you can’t prove if people would have died if they DID NOT get a shat.

Said another weigh: You can’t prove that people DID NOT die because they got a shat.

Then what HAVE you proved?

That in ALL OF THAT TIME… from 1924 to the present… that other than the superstition of shats full of a witch’s brew that there is STILL NO MEDICAL CURE FOR POLIO OR ANY OTHER DISEASE OUT THERE!

PRIOR TO THE VACCINE THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SAYS THAT A HALF A MILLION PEOPLE WERE KILLED OR PARALYZED BY POLIO EVERY SINGLE YEAR.

Here’s a little trick the Clint Richardson and I have used for years: GO DIRECTLY TO THE SOURCE:

https://www.cdc.gov › cancer › data › index.html Cancer Data and Statistics | Cancer | CDC - Centers for Disease Control ... In the United States in 2021, 1,777,566 new cancer cases were reported. In the United States in 2022, 608,366 people died of cancer.

Figures never lie - but liars sure can figure…

What were those numbers again?

WHO says “HALF A MILLION PEOPLE WERE KILLED OR PARALYZED BY POLIO EVERY SINGLE YEAR”

608,366

that’s pretty damned close to a half-a-million.

The CDC posted this on their site THEN TOOK IT DOWN.

Some claim it was santized from the Way Back Machine.

SV40 being herpes virus. No mention of the Henrietta Lacks Cells = HeLa cervical cancer from HPV18 ANOTHER Herpesvirales order of ONCO = cancer causing viruses that was the Great Bait And Switch of: Scare the Apes with polio, then wipe them out with Cancer!

============================================================================

Let’s see what our friend Arny had to say in a Notes section of Subway Stack:

J. Arnold

Liar's World

Busy headlines to the effect that RFK-J is going to BAN THE POLIO VACCINE, sending us halfway back to the medieval plague era. Arch-RINO Mitch “The Turtle” McConnell is one of the quoted voices.

Turns out the scary story actually involved attorney Aaron Siri, a colleague of RFK – so, not RFK.

Further, the cited incident involved a PARTICULAR polio vaccine, not all polio vaccines. Further, the appeal was not to ban the vaccine, but to re-test it (having been approved after trials based on 3 DAYS of post-jab observation). Further, the appeal was brought by the group Informed Consent Action Network, not Siri per se. Yes, he was involved, but so were many others.

Deft spinning indeed ─ kudos to all you pharma lickspittles!

Here is Meryl Nass’s post, from which I learned the foregoing:

merylnass.substack.com/…

=======================================================================

Sew, what do we extract from that like turnips squeezed out of blood?

Well… that all of the hopium that caused engorgement of the hope gland that the Orange Yamulke and the Bobby Robby Eff Kay were here to save the whirled and right the rongs is just total bullshit on BOTH SIDES: Their side and that of their detractors that are still Family but playing Divide and Rule by whipping people up into dialtectical opposites on non-issues undefined and stamped with the official officious seal of approval.

Join the CLUB of Rome to show how much you love seals (as fur coats) because that is what they are turning the world into with their black magicks poisons.

There is NO SCIENCE.

There is NO AUTHORITY.

There are NO PREVENTIONS.

There are NO CURES.

There are only Lies, Damned Lies, and the Devil itself farting in your face expecting you at some time to inhale.

