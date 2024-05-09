Alien vs. Predator is offered for free on Youtube. Often it is restricted in other countries.

Since I used to write commercially unsuccessful scifi I am interested in what passes for entertainment but is not. This particular movie within the Predator and Alien franchises was well-crafted and had hidden in it some subtle clues that the Controllers like to rub in our faces.

I discovered The Manhattan Project comic book series where Einstein was protrayed as eating the brains of intelligent people to assimilate their knowledge. It reminded me of a Mormon chiropractor who said that the Native Americans might cut the heart out of their opponent and consume it due to a phrase: “Eat your Enemy - Gain his strength.” The Mormons maintain that the Native Americans are the Lost Tribes of Is Ra EL. I was telling Clint Richardson about the Einstein and Aliens theme, but he replied, “I don’t waste my time reading comic books.”

Which is kind of funny because he dedicated his life to decoding the Great Grimoire called: The Bible.

I read anything and look for clues as to how fucked up things are here in Hell, and WHY? and what to do about it.

When reading a translation of Chaldean Black Magicks including excerpts from the Liturgy of Ki-EL you find that Vampyres come in 2 varieties: The ones that only come out at night

with the added bit that the Lamia and Uttuku might come to your door and knock asking permission to enter.

That is a trope used often in horror movies the first of which I saw in Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, but I couldn’t find a clip where he asks to be invited in otherwise he can’t pass the threshold. But it’s just a trope. In the texts it explains that Evil will ask to be invited. If you do, it will come in and then kill you and eat your family. If you do NOT invite them in, then they will break down the door… kill you… then eat your family…

The OTHER kind of Vampyres live in valleys in the noonday sun, attach to your back as invisible entities, ride you while sucking out your life force until you are just a husk.

My greatest discovery in Lenormant’s translations was that in the spellwork curses the names of Demons were the names of Diseases. So… yeah…

I read comic books…

Witches to say that in clandestine operations the best way to hide things is in plain sight. Are vampyres real or just ridiculous fiction? Define a vampyre. Most people would agree that there are creatures that look like us that can suck the energy right out of you just being around them…

Didn’t we just see that in the clip?

So was the clip fantasy or reality couched in a portrayal that showed accurately what happens but is sold as total fiction so that it is not only imprinted in the thalamus of the viewer, but forced with the paradox that what IS REAL: “can’t” be real or should never be thought of as real?

That is just a little bit of background to lead you to the reveals in the Alien vs. Predator movie script.

What is it? I recognize the Egyptian. The second symbol is Aztec. Preconquest era. The third is Cambodian. Then you were right. The pyramid contains all three cultures. That's what it looks like. "You may... choose... to enter." "Those who choose may enter." Who taught you to translate? Funny. Kind of looked like you. Well, it's not "choose." It's "chosen." "Only the chosen ones may enter." ***** What is all this? This is the sacrificial chamber. Just like the Aztecs and the Egyptians. Whoever built this pyramid believed in ritual sacrifice. This is where the chosen ones were offered to the gods. Those that were chosen would lie here. They weren't bound or tied in any way. They went to die willingly. Men and women. It was considered an honor. Lucky them.

What makes this comic book all the more creepy is that hidden in plain sight is the name of the Predators that was revealed later in the series/COMIC BOOKS as Yautja.

Really?

Ea = Yah = Yahweh.

Yah-Oot-Jah.

Jah Hoo Vuh.

The hieroglyphs are a little difficult to make out... but the story's all here. Thousands of years ago, these hunters found a backwater planet. They taught humans how to build and were worshipped as gods. Every hundred years, the gods would return. And when they did, they would expect a sacrifice. Humans were used to breed the ultimate prey. The hunters would battle with these great serpents... to prove themselves worthy to carry the mark. But if the hunters lost... they made sure nothing survived. An entire civilization wiped out overnight. So, the humanoids, the hunters... they brought those creatures here to hunt? And they use us like cattle. We're hosts for them to breed in. The heat bloom was designed to lure us down here. This whole thing was a trap. Without us, there could be no hunt.

Predators.

Parasites.

Humans as Hosts.

Serpents.

Demon possession.

Chosen Ones.

OK. Comic Books are the script for what passes for our ‘reality’. What to do about it?

I’ve already posted what THEY said about it in many of my Stacks:

If you didn’t get the message, then watch it again.

If you STILL didn’t get the message, then watch it again.

If you STILL didn’t get the message, then watch it again.

The vaccine is a Red Herring. In this movie Carter said that the Black Goo (where have we heard THAT one before?) Virus was adapted to GMO corn pollen that was fed to bees that would sting people to release the alien infection everywhere. Their ‘weak vaccine’ was supposed to get rid of the infection once acquired.

We already know that the wax jobs are the DELIVERY system for those Demons with the names of Diseases.

See? That’s why I read comic books.

You tell me after having studied the convoluted message hidden in plain sight in the X-Files movie Fight The Future if this IS REAL or if it is fantasy?

Ever notice how for 16 years I’ve said that Evil was microbial in nature and that as an infection it could be sought and destroyed?

I don’t watch movies or read comics or the bible or other grimoires for fun or entertainment. They are ALL full of death and gore to condition and desensitize us to the realities of existing here in Hell. I mean when that Yahoodah force Palace Stin Ians into a single city then block them from leaving, then mount an airstrike that according to the woman interviewed on PBS led to the flesh of 15 children being scattered across the street with other women laying dead, in a purported attempt to get the Bad Guys, then you KNOW that the Chosen are full of a Parasite and are hunting the humans that are regarded as a required sacrifice to the original inhabitant of this planet that is Pure Evil.

This ain’t no fucking comic book.

