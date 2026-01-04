https://tubitv.com/movies/438033/the-host

I was told some time ago that Korean movies were really good.

I watched this one on Ewe Toob before it became impossible to watch anything due to saturation marketing.

My Malware Bytes Ad Blocker monthly report shows around 30,000 blocked ads that in time-swatting-flies would amount to a MONTH of my time wasted just shutting down the fucking ads.

The Host (original Korean name: Gwoemul = Monster) was released in 2007 so if we add 12 years it was EXACT PREDICITIVE PROGRAMMING FOR THE CONYID SCAM OVER A DECADE EARLIER.

It’s worth watching the entire thing but there are iconic scenes where the military enacts LOCKDOWN, and forces everyone to wear MASKS because they claim there is a VIRUS when it was a military-created MONSTER that was released, and the anti-hero of the story REFUSES TO WEAR A MASK, OPENLY DECLARES THAT THE VIRUS IS A FAKE, AND IS

HUNTED FOR HIS EFFORTS.

Jesus

Fucking

Christ

We’re in Hell watching Re-runs.