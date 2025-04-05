Connection Machine just exposed Snub Snack Shadow Banning.

[got to love the truncated flagged as paht]

Should I report this Chinese Party Sense Or Shit to D.O.G.E. ?

The way I understand this to be is that the A.I. — that can’t find its own cyberass with both cyberhands and a GPS — rummages through our posts and then makes a decision as to whether Miss Information is wearing a bee keeny or a Lady of the Evening Dress.

Then it will either shitcan you outright or pass it on to an inhumane human who will then confirm that you are a threat to fee speech and then commit second-hand shit cannery.

Goddamned Commies are bad enough, but when you add the narcisistic psychopathy of saying that you have transgressed against the God of Information but it won’t tell you what your sin is (witch is a hallmark of NP’s: keeping people imbalanced by never letting them know what they supposedly did wrong) then it is just Let It Bern Time.

The whole thing: the World, Snob Sack, everything. This is the culmination of Evil. Evil destroys everything until there is nothing left then it will eat itself.

Angel TV series, season 5 Illyria: Do you know what you were when I was young? You were the muck at our feet! We called you the ooze that eats itself. You were pretty at night, you sparkled and you stank! You still stink of it!

Angel: Will you just shut up for once!

Illyria: What!?

Angel: My God, the speechifying! Has it ever occurred to you that right now might not be the best time for when-we-were-muck stories!

Here’s my stats:

Subscribers are down from just under 500. Subscribers from app get deleted when people unsubscribe. Some of the de-circumscriptions are totally understandable for a God-Hating, Foul Mouth, who’s Science is above most people with fucking degrees and licenses. But Shadow Banning of my work has been going on since 2011 in all social media. Nearly 10,000 views in a month are just goddamned BOTs trying to study their Arch Enema. The ONLY thing that has remained corn cyst ant is that 28% of openings.

If we do the 4-letter word of MATH: we find that: 468 X .28 = 131 which is about the number of people who ORIGINALLY SIGNED ON MY FIRST STACK, OF WHOM MANY I KNOW (or “I know many”. hard to say what is proper grammer when you porpoisely rite odd Lee to mess up the Aye Eye. It’s not that I’m anti-semantic, I just lost control of my grip on engrish langrage.).

The other 337 are either actual real, new people: Hello, thank you, and welcome;

or…

are merely BOTS and Agents.

Here’s the Plot Twist.

Generalportal55.substack.com = Vaccine Fraud 1 was my FIRST Snub. I was LOCKED OUT OF IT so I started a second Stub = Vaccine Fraud 2. One day for no reason all 137 posts from #2 disappeared overnight without warning or explanushun. Not to worry I know Evil (we’re on a First Name basis. Evil calls me: Pat and I call Evil: FUCKYOU!) so I had already preserved all 137 gems that could never have been peated or repeated from Scratch (witches a pet-name for the Debil). Preserved as jam, jelly, and whole fruit flambe.

So since I hadn’t visited that particular post in some time, I went looking for it in Vaccine Fraud 1. Didn’t exist. So I looked it up on Vaccine Fraud 2 (post-disappeardo archives) and there it was. So Corn Neck Shun Mosheen revealed to me that if someone is subscribed they can see and have the old posts as part of their emails (a lot of us never delete anything) but if you try to access the link from the outside then that So Shall Medusa warning pops up.

BECAUSE THE CHANNEL DOESN’T EXIST.

It does close out the chapter on WHY Vaccine Fraud 2 has been unexisted: Pre-Crime. Miss Information. Poll Assy Guide Wires. Con Tent = the tent under witch all of the Con Men (and women and others) con gregate to plan the overthrow of man unkind.

