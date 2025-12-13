Just had a rousing conversation with Sandwich Lady, the inspiration behind

and

where the topic of

POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS was brought up.

Relevant to that topic I started to enumerate the PHYSICAL TRAUMAS used by Russian and Chinese militaries to break their prisoners. Interesting to note is that the Russians do not call it traumatic mind control, they simply call it: Hypnosis.

Control temperature = too hot/too cold. Sleep deprivation. Withhold food/drink. Keep victim uncertain if they will live or die in the immediate future.

Sandwich Lady joked (not really) : “Russian Traumatic Mind Control is what we call POVERTY in Canada.”

I laughed my ass off - must have lost a couple of pounds - because she has such a dry delivery that was said so matter-of-factly that you couldn’t help snorting and then go into a fugue state of: Fuck! She’s right!

As we continued to develop the concept based on the TMC principles it was clear that the INFLICTED use of the phrase:

POST

Traumatic Stress

was a total mind-fuck because

THERE IS NO “POST” ABOUT IT.

I said right there that we needed to re-frame it as:

ONGOING

TRAUMATIC STRESS

The Cunt Trollers have a phrase: If you control the Language you control the Debate which is why I destroyed the Herxheimer Effect lie and psychosomatic to replace it with my SOMATOpsycho origin of disease because everything is Opposite Day and Everything is a Lie.

Final conclusion is that ALL of these traumas are being stored in the body, and that THEY NEVER END, so the only way to COPE with them is to HEAL THE PHYSICAL ORGAN-SYSTEMS of the body so that the RELENTLESS TRAUMA does not cause the entire system to shut down.

The final solution would be to get rid of the Cunt Trollers that created this Hellscape to begin with.

Butt, you STILL have to heal the body in order to be able to get THAT job done.

Now you know what Little Red Hens do in their Spare Time.