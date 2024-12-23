You’ll get no other level of deconstruction anywhere else butt hear.

While the Whiteys of Shem Clan, Inc. in Angle Ish Land were living in filth with their farm animals, the Moo Slims had: Flush toilets, showers, saunas, and heated-fucking-floors!

How?

Why?

We can rely on the collective works of James Burke (Connections, The Day the Universe Changed, etc.) to explain how Knowledge is Power.

The Lie Bury at Alexandria required anyone who entered the city by land or by boat to submit ANY book they had for their scribes to copy. Often the copy would be given to the owner while the Lie Bury kept the original.

Whenever the Muslims or Christians would enter or invade a new territory they would consume all of the written technology and translate it for their native languages or other languages of power-brokers/booksale markets. So the Greeks INHERITED their high math from the Arabs. Arabs and Catholic Priests often collaborated in the frank rapage of the sciences and literature everywhere they went. A monopoly of data.

Data as a commodity.

Data as knowlege. Knowledge as power.

When you consider the astrolabe and the astounding hydraulic machinery listed in the video above, you can only come to the conclusion:

You don’t know anyone smart enough to conceive any of that shit, let alone pull it off.

If human apes are technologically that backwards then the knowledge had to come from somewhere else.

That somewhere else was definitely NOT HU-MAN.

Christians, you MUST RECOGNIZE, were just another branch of Shem Clan, Inc. that were doing a hostile corporate takeover of Ham Clan, Inc. in Espana. So although Moo Slim and Cat Licks did collaborate and share; the Shems and the Hams were, as Clans: notsofriendly.

We can talk about the systematic collection of knowledge and technology as a slow methodical process, but there were 3 stones of power given to the patriarchs of Hadam and Ibrahim that supposedly divided up the ability of the Clans to rule the world. The entire history of the world has been nothing but those blood-relations going at it tooth & nail vying for total dominance based on the leg-up they were given by some God-Rocks through the angel Gibriel, plus whatever they could steal off of their cousins using different stones with different parts of the puzzle. The pattern for this was seen in the series Star Gate where the US and Russia and another nation were always at odds with each other over who had what kind of Star Gate material and capabilities; AND the introduction of the System Lords of the Ghouls that had that same factional fractured friction.

When you run the historical narrative for 5784 years, the stories are bound to always be about YOU (The Yew) whether fictionalized or not.

Fictional Factional Fractured Friction.

Dare you to say that 5 times fast.

The problem with the Alahambra -

beyond: how in the holy fuck did they dig or build aqueducts that far when a Gen Z can’t even get a spade out of a tool truck without checking his cell phone? But WHO was it that understood: Barometric pressure and the level to which water can’t be raised without mechanical intervention? Vacuum? Water Clock timing? Precision engineering in rather crude materials? (It’s not like they had 3D printers doing prototypes… uh… waitaminute… how do we KNOW they din’t?).

Sure, hard-working men (and wee men) can work out complex problems over time, but what’s lacking here is the starting point: FIRST, you have to be able to conceive of heated floors from water ducted MILES away and then have the infrastructure to even forge a brass cauldron in order to heat the water. That kind of organization takes some Brass Balls.

I don’t know any single individual or group of individuals (like college pukes who were always GIVEN the big ideas) thinking this shit up from scratch and then organizing a rag-tag bag of bones to pull it off for them.

I’ll not evoke Space Aliens, Nerf Fell Yeem, or even Tartarian Saucermen, but *I* don’t know anyone smart enough to have their finger pulled and fart at the same time.

Hell I can’t even cut a pine board straight.

But didn’t I used to work in the gallium-arsenide semiconductor industry?

Yes, but I was just a monkey, pushing buttons I was told to, for a banana chip. I had a passing knowledge of the why, what, how, but if you gave me millions of doll ears and as much time I would never have been able to come up with the machinery of that industry. Even the ‘engineers’ were shake-n-bake college pukes that were TAUGHT how to design FOR the banana chip machines. I’ve told the story before that after an engineer spent days of calculations on how long to run a certain wafer through a certain deposition machine, and we lowly techs finally ran it through and it failed the tests, the ‘engineer’ would alter the transit time and that would fail the tests… they resorted to running through entire boxes of wafers altering the time by one-second until they found the right level.

FUCK.

That’s the kind of shit that we do on the farm.

So much for High Tech.

My point being that I know of NO ONE who could invent, build, activate and refine something like the water system at the Alhambra.

All of that control in 1238 AD, yet with TRILLION$ spent on healthkyll in the Yew Knighted States of Shumeria 786-years later, there are NO CURES FOR ANY DISEASE.

We’ve had our collective private parts yanked, put in the boiler, run through the vortex and flushed down the toilet.

All of Ham’s Bras couldn’t hold up the sagging of the collossal weight of the Lies that we’ve been sold.

