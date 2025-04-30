It’s hard to know what section, other than Section 8, to put a large number of my Stacks because the topics are so absurd but far-reaching in their implications that I could put this in Proof We’re in Hell (it is about volcanoes after all), or Jordan’s Jarage since it is about industrial process, or here in the Church of The Mechanic where you come for servicing.

Sure, this is of interest to those who consume How Its Made content, but that’s not even why I’m posting it.

WHO THE FUCK DO WE almost-SHARE THIS PLANET WITH?

I mean: If you were wearing sandals and a toga and saw the Angel Hair pasta coming out of Yon Firehole, neither you nor eye would think:



”Huh… If I just wait long enough until SOMEONE invents the Bessamer Furnace we can toss some basalt, metal slag, and Mother’s Secret Ingredient into a fiery hellhole, melt it down, blow on it like Cotton Candy, INVENT, BUILD, AND DEPLOY

COMPLEX MACHINES

to secrete and excrete a bundle of Itch-Maker in festive PLASTIC packages so that people can live in caves without actually living in a cave…”

I’m standing right besides you on that cinder cone slope, and will admit that although I can look at an already developed industrial PROCESS and figure it out and either be part of the production chain or have a detailed grasp of what it is, how it works, and how it was developed …

I COULD NEVER OBSERVE, INVENT, BUILD, AND MARKET A PRODUCTION INFRASTRUCTURE LET ALONE THE PRODUCT that went from volcanehole to commercial stud-filler.

I’m just not that smart and capable.

Sew, with that humble admission out of the way:

Do YOU know ANYONE smart enough to take an idea from start to finish as you saw in the video?

I’m presuming, you, like me, are in the same form of denial that we couldn’t do that shit on our own.

Butt! If YOU don’t know anyone smart enough to figger it out; and I’ve known people from all over the whurled and hung out at the pestigious Univerisity of ILL Annoyed only to meet apes that were good at aping things NOT INVENTING A-PRIORI, then:

Whence cometh this geniius?

Whence cometh this ability and aptitude?

The temptation to just lay it off on Extra Terrestrials, or Movie Extras starts to assert itself.

The thrust of my life’s work is that it is the exogenous influence of Intra Terrestrials like Spirochetes that were the A.I. before the corkscrews taught Man HOW to make an autonomous A.I., but then we are still left with the Begged Question of: How did a Corkscrew get to be that smart? and If they weren’t doing the brain suck on us (they really like to eat brains - check out Allan MacDonald’s work with brains that look like Swiss Cheese) would we just be self-unaware apes shitting in our hands and throwing it at each other for entertainment?

In case you don’t know (I’m one of those How It’s Made Geek Guys) when they used WATER JET CUTTERS (WHO THE FUCK CAN IMAGINE AND THEN ENGINEER HIGH PRESSURE WATER NOZZLES LET ALONE THE MACHINERY TO PRESSURIZE THE WATER?) to size the bats of Rock Candy, the cutting path is at an angle because the conveyor is continuous. It MUST cut at an angle because when the cut is started, the material is moving underneath the cutter at a set rate so the cutter has to move WITH the material underneath it a a fixed rate so that when the function is done the bats look and are pefectly perpendicular.

I’ll axe again at just that one inflection point:

Can you even do the MATH to be able to track moving product under the cutters?

But equally impressive was the bag sealer when the material was stuffed in the plastic and two arms pulled the lips out so that they could be Seal-A-Mealed shut.

That was an engineering design that, even if I could come up with something that elborate in my mind, it would be a total fuckup in execution starting in wood (destined for firewood) leading to metal (destined for the recycler).

But then I have to jump like a bug on a hot skillet to:

WHO THE FUCK INVENTED PLASTIC FOR GOSSAKES?

Then: Who calculated (maybe trial by error?) the temperature at which you could seal the lips on the bag with heat that was not to hot to melt through but not so cold so that the porridge wasn’t edible?

I think that the reason why Mankind has been perpetually enslaved is that they don’t have the first fucking clue who or what their masters are. I think that left on their own most humans would die of exposure a few hundred yards from a ranger station in a National Park for lack of awareness of themselves and the universe around them.

I think that The Enemy is hyper-intelligent, formidable, and absolutely ruthless and that unless Mankind adopts those qualities against its ENEMY that they will simply remain steerable We Upons that hunt and kyll their own kind for the Cunt Trollers that they cannot see or sense.

Who put the ASS in Assaulted?

The Word Basalt comes up a couple times in this book.

I don’t think humans invented anything but bowel gas and even that comes from hitchhiker microbes.

