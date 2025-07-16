It might have been Sarah Palin who said: “You can put lipstick on a pig - but it’s still a pig…” that I took as my own as a replacement for my unique Babylonian Name Change.

The BNC, as one of our top commentors likes to call it, arose from the revelation by Francois Lenormant in one of his books on the history of history where the Mess Oh Pot Aim Eye Yawn Trinity was Ea, Ba, Anu. Ea, being pronounced: Yah.

EeeeeAaaahhhh. Yah.

Well that opened up the entire universe to me.

The Babylonian Name Change was just repackaging the gods of the Abramic Shuck & Jives with different names for different geographic locations so it was like the joke of selling the same mule back and forth between farmers who thought that they were making money off of each other.

Same Pig - Different Lipstick.

So, the opening of the book deals a lot with the origins of this Shuck & Jive because in the world of shucking and jiving it crosses over into medicine and food and politics and every other aspect of life being terror-formed to suit the needs of an alien invader.

I have to admit that every time I see those goofy pigs with color on their lips it makes me smile.

Written between 2014-2016 as part of a continuous narrative called the Encyclopediae Jordanica take your pick on topics:

Talmud quotes on why they treat you LOWER THAN ANIMALS

Histamine

MTHFR

Vitamins and genetic variation causing unique reactions to them

Thyroid

Starvation diet (bullshit autophagy)

Parasites

Fetal Bovine Serum’s role in the destruction of mankind due to vaccines, brought to us by our own Little Red Hen: Morning Lark

And a Hole Bunch Moor.

In the world of Immunology and the Fake Label of ‘autoimmunity’ (being able to be hit by a car and bounce right back? - I guess…) the entire Fetal Bovine Serum-thing should have gotten international recognition and rewards for Morning Lark (who would shun invitations to world-wide speaking tours) because that SINGLE component alone is a smoking gun in the trade of the FEAR of a dread, named-disease with a supposed Wax Job for it, in exchange for all of the CHRONIC DEBILITATING DISEASES that are always labeled: Etiology Unknown because the cocksucking mother fuckers shot in, WITH ADJUVANTS, foreign proteins that will then MAKE the immune system tag NATIVE PROTEINS as ANTIGENS. The criminal perps (they KNOW what they are doing) then PRETEND that they don’t know where EPIDEMIC PROPORTIONS OF CHRONIC DISEASES COME FROM. I have to explain it to the village idiots all of the time: The REASON that they will NEVER admit to the damage and death they’ve caused is because it would be an admission of guilt of international war crimes. So Autoimmunity, Lupus, Diabetes, Gut Dysbiosis, Parkinsons, Alzheimers, CANCER, and every other Modern Affliction out there will be met with the exact same language every time: We don’t know what causes it. But: More Research (stolen tax doll ears) are needed. We’re on the verge of a breakthrough! and the best: There might be a VACCINE for: Autoimmunity, Lupus, Diabetes, Gut Dysbiosis, Parkinsons, Alzheimers, CANCER, and every other Modern Affliction out there…

That doesn’t even cover the inevitablility of getting ANY spirochetal disease from syphilis to lyme to leptospirosis; or Babesia or Bartonella FROM SACRIFICIAL COW BLOOD! Which, of course, in the time-honored naming of Syphilis as The Great Prentender IS AT THE ROOT OF ALL OF THOSE ETIOLOGY-UNKNOWN AFFLICTIONS that would make even Dante weak in the knees and have to add another CIRCLE in Hell just for the afllicted and then ANOTHER Circle in Hell for the perpetraitors.

This is why the subtitle to my ICD-999 book is Chronic Serum Sickness Postulate.

Like I said: ICD-999 was the bulk download. Everything that followed like this book #12 in my collection of unceasing retching are just the details…