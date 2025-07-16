It might have been Sarah Palin who said: “You can put lipstick on a pig - but it’s still a pig…” that I took as my own as a replacement for my unique Babylonian Name Change.
The BNC, as one of our top commentors likes to call it, arose from the revelation by Francois Lenormant in one of his books on the history of history where the Mess Oh Pot Aim Eye Yawn Trinity was Ea, Ba, Anu. Ea, being pronounced: Yah.
EeeeeAaaahhhh. Yah.
Well that opened up the entire universe to me.
The Babylonian Name Change was just repackaging the gods of the Abramic Shuck & Jives with different names for different geographic locations so it was like the joke of selling the same mule back and forth between farmers who thought that they were making money off of each other.
Same Pig - Different Lipstick.
So, the opening of the book deals a lot with the origins of this Shuck & Jive because in the world of shucking and jiving it crosses over into medicine and food and politics and every other aspect of life being terror-formed to suit the needs of an alien invader.
I have to admit that every time I see those goofy pigs with color on their lips it makes me smile.
Written between 2014-2016 as part of a continuous narrative called the Encyclopediae Jordanica take your pick on topics:
Talmud quotes on why they treat you LOWER THAN ANIMALS
Histamine
MTHFR
Vitamins and genetic variation causing unique reactions to them
Thyroid
Starvation diet (bullshit autophagy)
Parasites
Fetal Bovine Serum’s role in the destruction of mankind due to vaccines, brought to us by our own Little Red Hen: Morning Lark
And a Hole Bunch Moor.
In the world of Immunology and the Fake Label of ‘autoimmunity’ (being able to be hit by a car and bounce right back? - I guess…) the entire Fetal Bovine Serum-thing should have gotten international recognition and rewards for Morning Lark (who would shun invitations to world-wide speaking tours) because that SINGLE component alone is a smoking gun in the trade of the FEAR of a dread, named-disease with a supposed Wax Job for it, in exchange for all of the CHRONIC DEBILITATING DISEASES that are always labeled: Etiology Unknown because the cocksucking mother fuckers shot in, WITH ADJUVANTS, foreign proteins that will then MAKE the immune system tag NATIVE PROTEINS as ANTIGENS. The criminal perps (they KNOW what they are doing) then PRETEND that they don’t know where EPIDEMIC PROPORTIONS OF CHRONIC DISEASES COME FROM. I have to explain it to the village idiots all of the time: The REASON that they will NEVER admit to the damage and death they’ve caused is because it would be an admission of guilt of international war crimes. So Autoimmunity, Lupus, Diabetes, Gut Dysbiosis, Parkinsons, Alzheimers, CANCER, and every other Modern Affliction out there will be met with the exact same language every time: We don’t know what causes it. But: More Research (stolen tax doll ears) are needed. We’re on the verge of a breakthrough! and the best: There might be a VACCINE for: Autoimmunity, Lupus, Diabetes, Gut Dysbiosis, Parkinsons, Alzheimers, CANCER, and every other Modern Affliction out there…
That doesn’t even cover the inevitablility of getting ANY spirochetal disease from syphilis to lyme to leptospirosis; or Babesia or Bartonella FROM SACRIFICIAL COW BLOOD! Which, of course, in the time-honored naming of Syphilis as The Great Prentender IS AT THE ROOT OF ALL OF THOSE ETIOLOGY-UNKNOWN AFFLICTIONS that would make even Dante weak in the knees and have to add another CIRCLE in Hell just for the afllicted and then ANOTHER Circle in Hell for the perpetraitors.
This is why the subtitle to my ICD-999 book is Chronic Serum Sickness Postulate.
Like I said: ICD-999 was the bulk download. Everything that followed like this book #12 in my collection of unceasing retching are just the details…
There's definitely more to the Buy-Bull's golden bovine calf than meets that eye on the top of their dollar-bill pyramid and, of course, we can't forget the Wall Street bull, as well.
Btw, that all-seeing eye pyramid on the dollar's backside means the Pharaoh Sees aka Pharisees. The 6-pointed star of Jacob, also on the back, enveloping 13 stars within, represent Jacob's 12 tribes + Ephraim, the descendant of Joseph via the Pharaoh giving him his priest's daughter, Asenath, who was descended from Potipherah the priest of On. That star also represents the priestly class of the Levites/Zadokites/Sadducees. And it was Joshua, descendant of Ephraim, that ultimately led them back to their "promised land." Further, keep in mind that Gen. 45:8 states that Joseph was made father to the Pharaoh. Now check this out.
Say this as a statement - Is Ra El.
Ra was the Egyptian sun god and El was the Canaanite god.
Take the sorcerer's cryptic "spells" off the following words to see the "unspelling."
Federal = Fed Ra El.
Federal Reserve = Severe Deferral or Slave Erred Free.
Federal Reserve Note = Serve Freeloader Net (net is a trap).
Then we have this saying on the dollar's back: "In 'G'old, 'O'il, 'D'rugs We Trust." (think Petrodollars = Top Lords Ra El).
Keep in mind that "trust" can mean; "Confidence in the future payment for goods or services supplied; credit." (Wiktionary). Also:
In God We Trust = Trusted Owing. (again, from a financial sense).
The words under the pyramid on the dollar's back, "The Great Seal = The Eagle Star." What's above the eagle's head on the dollar's backside? Then under the eagle we have "Of the United States = Of the Situated Nest/Nets." So, "The Eagle Star of the Situated Nest/Nets." A nest derives from meaning "something laid up as the beginning of a continued growth," which is also their nets, traps, or snares, in order to dupe us, to their beneficial trusted gains.
Lastly, gold's location is given in Gen. 2 BEFORE Eve is allegedly created.
Then, Deut. 23:20 states that they are to only charge usury to the strangers and not to their brothers, so they may POSSESS the land wherever they go.
What a crock of BULL!!
Best cover!