This just in from Connection Machine:

READ YOUR LABELS ON EVERYTHING YOU COOK WITH, EVEN ORGANIC!

Moolec Becomes First Molecular Farming Company to Achieve USDA Approval for Plant-Grown Animal Proteins LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC)("The company"), a Molecular Farming food-ingredient company, announced today that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service ("APHIS") of the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA") has concluded its Regulatory Status Review ("RSR") for Moolec's genetically engineered ("GE") soybean Piggy Sooy™. See post online here: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/23-234-01rsr-response.pdf [1].

USDA Piggy Sooy

The USDA-APHIS RSR determines that Moolec's genetically engineered soybean, accumulating animal meat protein, is unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk relative to non-engineered soybeans. Therefore, it is not subject to the APHIS regulation that governs the movement of organisms modified or produced through genetic engineering (as described in 7 CFR part 340).

"Moolec embraced Nasdaq's slogan 'Rewrite Tomorrow' and took it literally! We achieved an unprecedented milestone in biotechnology with the first-ever USDA-APHIS approval of this kind," stated Gastón Paladini, Moolec Science's CEO & Co-Founder. "We are unlocking the power of plants by leveraging science to overcome climate change and global food security concerns. I am very proud of the Moolec team, creating value for shareholders and the planet at the same time."

This milestone reinforces Moolec's B2B go-to-market strategy for Piggy Sooy™ product, an innovative, functional, and nutritious ingredient. By adding a well-known animal meat protein (porcine myoglobin) to the standard soybean proteins, the company expects to provide food manufacturers with a unique ingredient that will have a positive carbon and water footprint.

Martin Salinas, Chief of Technology & Co-Founder at Moolec, enthusiastically announced: "We believe this milestone sets the stage for a revolution in the food-industrial biotech landscape, paving the way for expedited adoption of Molecular Farming technology by other industry players. Also, this compelling advancement signifies a stride in enhancing our operational efficiency, transforming our methods of raw material sourcing, and optimizing our downstream crushing and processing operations."

In June 2023, the company announced that Piggy Sooy™ seeds had achieved high levels of expression of pork protein (up to 26.6% of the total soluble protein) and had patented their technology. The company clarifies that Piggy Sooy™ development is set to keep moving forward completing the necessary consultation with the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). Moolec declares to be engaged in the consultation process with the FDA, representing the next pivotal regulatory milestone preceding the commercial availability of Piggy Sooy™ ingredient.

About Moolec Science SA

Moolec is a science-based ingredient company leader in the use of Molecular Farming technology for food and dietary supplementation markets. The Company's mission is to create unique food ingredients by engineering plants with animal protein genes. Its purpose is to redefine the way the world produces animal proteins, for good and for all. Moolec's technological approach aims to have the cost structure of plant-based solutions with the nutrition and functionality of animal-based ones. Moolec's technology has been under development for more than a decade and is known for pioneering the production of a bovine protein in a crop for the food industry. . . . . . . . . . . ..

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/moolec-becomes-first-molecular-farming-company-to-achieve-usda-approval-for-plant-grown-animal-proteins-1033270190?op=1

Moolec Becomes First Molecular Farming Company to Achieve USDA Approval for Plant-Grown Animal Proteins

PRESS RELEASE Accesswire

Apr. 22, 2024, 06:00 AM

This tells us a couple things:

1. They are rubbing your face in it with their trite Word Spells: Molech.

Immolation from which the word Holocaust arose is what they are inflicting on all aspects of what passes for Life down here in Hell.

2. Whatever is controling this domain isn’t concerned with Unclean Animals as was inculcated into the Chosen, since those rogue transgenic proteins will cross pollinate with any soybean that gets contaminated by it. Unless, they are playing out an old Spellwork where the myoglobin removed from the Suis Juris is considered kosher/halal just like pig gelatin was certified by a rabbi and imam working with the W.H.O. to get the faithful to jab themselves with piggrease shots.

Science-based my ass!

Any way you slice this pork it is Sorcery. Back in the Old Days the sorcerers used to get sliced but I guess they were just using that as excuse to cull the normal people because it seems that sorcerers and their apprentices are all that is left.

Leave a comment