For observant Muslims

WHO Letter Reports On Islamic Legal Scholars' Verdict on the Medicinal Use Of Gelatin Derived From Pork Products

From: IAC EXPRESS Issue Number 400 July 21, 2003

A letter written in July 2001 by the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean reported on the findings of more than one hundred Islamic legal scholars who met to clarify Islamic purity laws. The scholars met in 1995 at a seminar convened by the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences on the topic "The Judicially Prohibited and Impure Substances in Foodstuff and Drugs."

The topic is of interest to the immunization community because some vaccines contain pork gelatin. In Islamic law, pork and pork products are impure, and observant Muslims do not consume them. Quoting from a statement issued by the scholars, the letter states the following: "The seminar issued a number of recommendations, included in the attached statement, stipulating that 'Transformation which means the conversion of a substance into another substance, different in characteristics, changes substances that are judicially impure . . . into pure substances, and changes substances that are prohibited into lawful and permissible substances'."

Consequently, the scholars determined that the transformation of pork products into gelatin alters them sufficiently to make it permissible for observant Muslims to receive vaccines containing pork gelatin and to take medicine packaged in gelatin capsules.

For observant Jews

31 July 2003

To whom it may concern

Re: Porcine and other animal derived ingredients in non oral medication.

It should be noted that according to Jewish laws, there is no problems with porcine or other animal derived ingredients in non oral products. This includes vaccines, injections, suppositories, creams and ointments.

Rabbi Abraham Adler, BPharmMRPharm S

Kashrus and Medicines Information Service

This short and minor foray into madness was prompted by

where Merrick

suggested what was good for the Goyoose was good for the Gander.

I’m being brief (and wearing them too) to make a point. This could get out of hand quickly and lead to yet another Stack, but suffice and suffocate it to say that they have no reason for Grandma Fauci and his/her clan of Fam to refuse the Poy Son that they concocted for the Goy’s Sons.

And we ain’t talking the saline that every president from King Elvis Presley down to Jen No Sidal Joe been getting for the photo-op.

“It should be noted that according to Jewish laws, there is no problems with porcine or other animal derived ingredients in non oral products. This includes vaccines, injections, suppositories, creams and ointments.”

So the gap-toothed Schwarzenegger and snake-tongued Simmons can stick their kosher products up their asses.