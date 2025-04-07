The price is a bit steep but the list of things offered seems to be comprehensive.

There’s always a devilish Catch 22.666 attached to anything that sounds too good to be true.

Free shipping!

Well… at Fo’ hunnah Dollahs - I would hope so, Foo’ !

The list of things it tests for is comprehensive but the price you pay is that they emailed me back to say that they ONLY report to an email or phone text.

Goddamn.

de-Prived Assy is gone in a Sir Vale Ants State.

Lettuce NEVER FORGET that the internet has always been a MILITARY COMNET and that it’s prime function whether on the blackops side or the dot-com (commercial) side is SURVEILLANCE.

So, why would I PAY to have the results of a private test of a private well GIVEN to the military when funding to things like county extensions and EPA certified labs has been cut making them disappear requiring the ‘government’ to rely on SELF-REPORTED DATA for their little piles of poo (this is my Bullshit Sniffing Stack) to see who’s poisoned with what?

Goddamn.

The extortion is that they have ‘home test kits’ that are not as powerful or accurate as bench testing (although we don’t even know if they use their strip tests to perform their ‘professional’ tests in the ‘lab’; that will cost ten times more so that it is social engineering to steer the steers either to the left or right but always to the door that leads to the knackers.

oh… kay… (slumped shoulders) I guess that I’ll pay fo hunnah dollahs to repote mussef to da gubment…

BULLSHIT.

Time to find a new lab.

At $400 they’re pretending to SAVE money by not sending anything in the mail?

Actually, since this is Advance Bullshit Sniffing… I just ordered some nascent iodine from Texas that was slated for April turd delivery. It went from Tex Ass to Indiana (the worst hub in the world) but got out of there the same day, made it all the way to my distribution center by the 4th, was scanned at my LOCAL POST OFFICE on the 5th, went 70 miles more SOUTH to Paris (it’s a town in ILL Annoyed), then came back up to Chicago and back down again to be delivered TODAY!

8 days a week the motherfuckers at the Post Off Ass will travel a Ground Select package for five extra days and godnose how many miles to ‘save money’ of delivering it on time.

So I called the local PO (pissed off) to find out WHY if it was scanned at their facility it wasn’t sent to my house.

“Oh that was a mistake.”

”What do you mean? It made it to the PO at 5 am, and Paris at 7 am.”

”It didn’t make it here. That was an error.”

One thing that I know is that the scanners are linked to their physical sites. Otherwise it just says that the package is ‘in transit’. So you can’t bullshit me - I’m King Sniffer of Poo Poo Land - that it was some kind of Compute Her glitch. It made it to my loco Pee Oh, then was sent at the very least 380 miles out of its way only to come back to where it already was.

To save money and its good for the planet.

I said, “What compliant process is there for me to bring this too?”

She said, “There is none. Unless it was Express Mail there are NO GUARANTEES.”

Express mail requires a second-mortgage to afford.

Goddamned cubed.

So, short of them turning off the internet, I guess that it’s no better to have your privacy violated to get test results on how the government is poisoning you through your water - since they PERMIT PESTICIDES - vs. using the non-governmental (the USPS is a Private Industry) to lose your shit in transit - or send it to Hungarian Customs and back to you when it already made it to Portugal {remember that one?}).

So the world in toto (not the dog from Kan’s Ass) is one colossal steaming pile of shit, so I guess I should just close my classroom and open a new section in my Stack on:

Things that WORK!

Of course that section would remain empty for E turn titty.

See you when the Universe next decides to squat above my head.

Can I get some Charman?

Never mind - just hand me that sandpaper - that’ll discourage them from trying to shit on us again!