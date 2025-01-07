Ever been outside with nothing on your head, or covering your ears, wearing shorts on a hot day and the gnats and biting bugs (some of which you can’t even see) just swarm you and make you miserable because you can’t even swat them or make them stop? So until you either poison your brain with DEET or just dress up like The Mummy there is no relief.

In the grand scheme of things, this will probably effect no change, however, since we are in Hell and I do like being The DEVIL to The Devil, then here’s what I’ve been posting all over the internub whenever I run into technology discrimination.

Just to be a nuisance:

Your Equity and Inclusions score dropped to ZERO ! I tried to place an order by credit card but your software written by an idiot DEMANDED that I include a Mobile Number which I or other poor people or people who don't like technology DON'T HAVE. I used PayPal to place the order and when it came to confirmation PayPal has the ability to send a code to a LANDLINE. So the technology IS AVAILABLE to not EXCLUDE PEOPLE OF A CERTAIN CLASS. If there wasn't a tedious work around I would have canceled the order and bought from a different vendor that doesn't discriminate.

This SAME THING happened at Vitacost where I buy things there at extreme discounts and up until this last Holy Daze order, the packing is so good that there was never an issue.

They use only Fed Ex eye cue shun nerds for all of their shipping and two large boxes were returned from the distribution center 50 miles from my home because… well… I guess that run of excellent packing and non-package destruction is not the business model.

I’ve accused such giants as making a shit-tonne of money on just insurance claims on damaged goods because if you get a certain minimum order you get free shipping.

How could that be anything but a Mah Fia money lawn durring operation?

They took one order, broke it into two separate shipments destroyed the big order; but they got three glass bottles in a separate box to me suck cess pooly. The other 11 bottles were … BROKE. I guess that’s what they mean by a broken shipment. It was rejected at the distribution center but I haven’t even gotten the courtesy of a response.

A second order with the same Con Pony had the SAME SIM-play. It’s all one order but most companies don’t stock shit anymore. Even Shit would come damaged. So they DROP SHIP from companies that they contract with. The big part of the order was ALSO DAMAGED, but the ONE BOTTLE that came separately got there in one pieces.

Two orders were placed, but if they don’t fuck shipping replacements then it will have totaled SIX SHIPMENTS.

How is that Green and Sustainable?

We all know the WEFUN commie slogans are a scam, but it still etches at the soul like acid that they have the hootspuh to vomit such a slogan.

So I talked to some girl in a foreign country playing Script Reader for the company the day before I had placed the order of all of those glass bottles to complain that I couldn’t even sign into my account because it wouldn’t take my credentials and insisted on a CELL PHONE for verification.

Now, you, me, Fran Zetta and all of those people exposing that Information is the New Currency, know that the fuckers not only want to have ALL information on us to track us and market to us; but they want to SELL that information so that their other Minions of Satan can track us and market to us and SELL that information to other Whores of Hell…

So I gave the little girly the directive - because the phone call WAS being recorded for quality assurance - to pass on to their I.T. team and management that their Diversity and Inclusion score dropped to ZERO because I couldn’t even sign into my account without the extortion (yes, I used that word) to give a cell phone.

You’ll love this. She admitted that it was a known problem.

Standard corporate vomit: “That is a problem. And we are working on it.”

When I delivered my D.I. going-to-zero speech there was dead silence at the end of the line. What’s she going to do? She lives in a foreign country (probably the U.S.) can barely speak english (that would make her a U.S. Native) and reads from a script (props for being able to read!).

So I do this shit for sport.

The most recent order that I forced through just before the Nude Year is one of those things where you walk funny and use a Sam’s Club case of vaseline because the item I wanted was on EXTREME discount only until that day at 7pm when the discount simply vanished and I could no longer use my coupons that would have made the sale extremely thrifty.

I mean: damned thrifty.

I was under the ghun to use a completely different coupon that expired on the first. But it’s not really clear if you GET Jan. 1 as a day of grace, or if it goes away on midnight, or they shitcan it at 7pm…

Business as a form of emotional extortion. Buy it NOW or it will go away!

Since I was a kid, I’ve always wondered why they do the coupon-thing instead of just setting a normal reasonable price and just letting the market adapt to it.

Money Lawn Dare Ring.

If you or eye were in business and did the things with discounts and shipping that these huge corporations piss with all day long we would be bankrupt and creditors would be having Tex Ass Range Hers after us. The Ire Ress is tracking small deposits to trap the small fry fly while their FAMILY MEMBERS who make millions disappear every day are casually ignored.

NO ONE can have that level of profit loss just to move product volume and stay in business. But they EXPAND.

That makes it a cryme sin dye kit.

One order is almost a month old but hasn’t shipped - supply chain-gang issues.

One order is coming directly from Chy Nuh even though there was no indication whatsoever on the website that that was going to happen.

But not to worry, it was established long ago that the Most Favored Nation Trading Status allows Chy Niece companies to ship ANYTHING overseas for One-Penny.

So much for the Stamp Act. Bastan Tee Partay. Tarriffs. Cheriffs. Slovereign Nayshuns. Equity. Equality. And any of that other happybullshit that people falsely believed it but vaporized when the Sino Szino Division of the World Corp bought out the YewKnighted States Corp so they can do whatever the hell they want with it.

Including what I witnessed in Californication when I lived/worked there: New CEO takes over. Gets millions in salary and Golden Parachute, runs the company into the ground then walks away without even a golden shower.

And now they’re spraying us with toxic Fog.

At least the poisoning is equitable and inclusive.