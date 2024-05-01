Within the world of traumatic mind control you can use physical trauma to input new conditioning. You can also use paradox to so warp the mind that the small minds don’t know what to think so they will let Authority tell them what to think.

Here’s a paradox:

Six cops don’t descend on animals: wild or domestic that take a piss or shit in public.

Man is considered an animal.

Yet this mother and her child were traumatized by demons that enforced a No Pissing Zone for little kids who have no bladder control.

Out on the farm, if you’re discrete you’ll go to the pineywoods to have a radiator drain outside. If you’re not discrete you’ll just whip ‘er out in the open, relieve the tension and then go back to business as usual. No six cops.

Thing of it is: The bathrooms were out of order. Seems to me that the park

Battery Park = sounds like ABUSE to me

requires a lawsuit for failure and negligence to provide bathroom services and then supporting malicious prosecution during that failure and negligence. What Circle was Administrative Hell in Dante’s Poem?

What we see here (if it is real) is my contention that Cancer and Crazy are Contagious.

If the mentally damaged kids really were biting the normal kids then that is a mechanism for the bug to transfer from the infected to the non-infected.

THIS IS A PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT.

But since the principal is a mother to a child that thinks it is an animal then a creative solution is necessary:

CALL ANIMAL CONTROL.

Report that wild animals are on the loose and biting and scratching children and that they need to be taken to the pound.

If the animal control will not comply given that this insane commie MK agenda INSISTS that these creatures IDENTIFY AS ANIMALS, then they MUST BE TREATED LIKE ANIMALS, so then the animal control should either be put under citizen arrest and/or named in a suit for failure to perform and negligence.

Public Health should be involved to quarentine these Furries as you would any biting animal and put them through a battery of tests for communicable diseases. If Public Health refuses then add them to the list of failure and negligence. The damages for CRIMES just doubled.

The prinicpal, being the Pet’s Owner, will also be held responsible and all of the monetary awards should be taken out of their personal holdings since most of the shyster lawyers frame these kinds of actions as class-action complaints against fictions: Like The School District or some Agency so that the Tox Doll Ears are merely shuffled from those from whom the money was stolen to those who complained and wanted money. If each individual is NAMED in the suit and the damages are extracted from their wages (despite ALL of these pubic servants deriving their income from stolen Tox Doll Ears) it will hurt them at the source, not let them ride free while the oppressed pay the oppressed.

Taking these two isolated events in context, the mother in Yew York should have told the Six Descending Demons that her son IDENTIFIED AS A FURRY and they should have left him alone or at least gave him a litterbox to piss in.

If this is the world (and it is not, it is either Hell or a SIM or a SIM in Hell) then it needs to be vaporized beneath the core programming so NOTHING like this goddamned fucking insane shitshow can ever occur again.

