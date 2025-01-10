I like words.

They’re so full of shit.

Case in point:

PAN

UK

the bowl-shaped part of a toilet

Have I ever let you down?

Pan-American. Full of Shit Harmerica.

Y’all have heard of the Pan Harmerican Highway. The Pan Harmerican States for YEARS now. Now you can see the Won Whirled Govern Mente unfold before your orange eyes in Reel Thyme.

The Elders have spoken. Unkle Donny’s doing what he was told.

art by Fran Zetta can be found here:

Transcript from the video above as it was provided. I can’t make out all of the noise and mind-noise going on:

0:17 you had suggested real if you said you were considering military force to acquire Panama in Greenland are you also considering military force to Annex and acquire —

I don’t follow political bullshit so I didn’t hear any of the saber rattling regarding Jen No Siding the Inuit for the NASA/Mars studio sets up there. Did some of the seal-hunters accidentally expose the gig?

No. Economic force. Because Canada and the United States - that would really be something.

Gold is Power. Often cited in the Protocols. They own the media, they control the gold. Just put the peepee screws to any nation and they will roll over like a lap dog. No force is needed on the Land of I’m Sorry because they had the fight bred out of them just for this moment. He’s not even Orange Man anymore. I don’t even know what that color is, but he kept insisting that THEY need U.S. Stronger takes down the weaker - just because.

Force is Force. So he just issued three threats against “Sovereign Nations” (as if that shit EVER mattered in this current Won Whirled Toilet Pan even when the Illusion was maintained; so it doesn’t mean anything now because someone just flushed the Illusion.

Speaking of Hollyweird Illusions:

pan

verb (MOVE SLOWLY)

(of a video camera) to move slowly from one side to another or up and down:

In the first scene, the camera pans slowly across the room.

pan

verb (CRITICIZE)

to criticize something severely:

The critics panned the movie version of the novel.

You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like and it would also be much better for National Security.

Against who?

China probably bought the U.S. Corp when it went into receivership.

What possible threats are out there that need to be defended against?

All of the chatter I see on ghun control in the Corp is dialectic with the implied endgame being getting rid of the Al Kohaul, Toe Back Ko, and Fyre Harms agency and letting everyone carry at a federal level because the Cunt Trollers want the plebes taking each other out for Ted Turner…

except for this creepy bit:

2:49 We don't need their cars and we don't need the other products we don't need their milk we got a lot of milk we got a lot of everything and we don't need any of it.

“We” whoeverthehell We are, don’t ‘need’ anyone’s milk, but it was Canadian scientist who revealed that Crohn’s disease was caused by mycobacterium avium paratuberculosis, so because of that, along with being the source of Hulda Clark, I do have tiny bits of respect for the Great White North, eh? YOU HOSER! So stick a cruller in your beerhole, eh? and pass me a brewsky. Beauty.

3:14 Why should we have a $200 billion deficit and add on to that many many other things that we give them in terms of subsidy and I said that's okay to have if you're a state but if you're another country we don't want to have we're not going to have it with European Union either European Union we have a trade deficit of $350 billion.

Notice that the disjointed Biden Stream of Consciousness almost-sentences run-on thoughts are being drolled out like he doesn’t really care about what he’s saying anymore?

pan- prefix including or relating to all the places or people in a particular group: a pan-American conference

a pan-European summit

the Pan-African Congress

Because the entire world is going to be folded into one giant

PAN CAKE

US (UK tin) a metal container without a lid used for cooking food in the oven: Put both cake pans in the oven for half an hour.

I could pull numerous citations out of here to demonstrate what they had already set in motion in 1785:

oh….! Look! Drumpf is on the cover of this one! Who wudda thought that Donny would be the Despot that the Elders talk about? however, Drumpf is said to be the son of King Doveed… so if the Yamulke fits…

Then mix that PAN Yellow Cake dough into a Won Whirled govern mente with no borders and Total It Tarry On Cunt Troll.

No borders because his COUSIN Joe already destroyed those before he was Selected. And Cousin Joe already destroyed any boundaries like sexes:

pan adjective short for pansexual : sexually or romantically attracted to people of any gender:

So pretty much PAN America covers just about every single definition in the Cambridge edition.

PAN Harmerica.

https://www.theoi.com/Georgikos/Pan.html PAN was the god of shepherds and hunters,

Aren’t shepherds just a mild form of hunters because the goddamned sheep ain’t going to make it out of that arrangement alive?

Isn’t it ironic (even Jordan thinks that the way that Jordan thinks is like 3-dimensional chess) that: PAN America means a CONTINENT RULED by the God of SHEEP and Hunters? How fucking darkly poetic is THAT?

and of the meadows and forests of the mountain wilds. His unseen presence aroused panic in those who traversed his realm.

PANIC! Isn’t that the perpetual state is here in Hell? Not just Pan-Harmerica.

PANIC created by PAN to rule the realm.

Pan idled in the rugged countryside of Arkadia (Arcadia), playing his panpipes and chasing Nymphs.

Chasing Nymphs like Donny and Epstein?

Truly, kidlings (dost thou have goat legs?) I see NO difference between these Greek Legends and the SIMshit that is playing our right before our very optical sensors.

All of this shitshowery falls like the green symbol rain of the Matrix before mine eyes. I see all of the connections in Continuum and it is so boring and repulsive to me that I don’t often foray into the madness of poltics because it is just a shower of green shit and I had enough of that standing under the milking stanchions on my neighbor’s dairy farm.

“WE” didn’t need anyone’s milk back in those days either and after the federal subsidies fell out so did the dairy farm. Did I say that was in the 70s? What do you think is going to happen to economies and people’s livelihoods and LIVES when they start cutting out ALL of the artificial support that is part of what people THOUGHT was productive So Sigh Itty?

Well… after the dairy went away so did the millions of flies…

