Nope, not a Red Date.

Not the OTHER thing you were thinking about earlier!

How COULD you?

I was NOT talking about that!

Palmer Erythema.

Red Hands.

Got caught Red-Handed.

It’s a sign of an over-loaded liver - just like hemorrhoids.

Imagine my surprise when I saw the hands of a hairdresser that were redder than mine in the 1990s and I had been on the pharm since 1973 !

That’s some serious-ass chemical poisoning. Time to find a new profession.

My submandibular lymphatic swelling that had been with me all of my life and my red palms and my chemical allergies went away after 4 years of liver cleanses nearly every two weeks.

I was able to hold my own against the whirled for 2 years after that by just consuming massive amounts of olive oil with meals instead of as purges, and using prune juice and cayenne pepper to take the edge off of acute chemical exposures.

“Let Food be Thy Medicine.”

Yeah… Hypocrates didn’t live on a modern farm in the Midwest.

It takes a fuckload of work just to not get SICK FROM FOOD!

My MCS friends will know that chemical allergy spreads to food allergy then EMF sensitivity. Unless you address it at its root then all of the guru advice in the world with either not help or make you sicker.

I remember a 1990s conversation with college kids at least 10-years younger than me in Pre-Med promoting the idea that Vitamin C would fix everything.

Thing of it is I was a FAST PHASE I DETOXIFIER.

That means that the oxidation/reduction step (of which ascorbic acid is a promoter/player) would alter xenobiotics (chemicals) in me so quickly that my liver couldn’t keep up with Phase II detoxification with chelation for removal. Since the Re-Dox phase can create secondary metabolites that are MORE TOXIC THAN THE PARENT MOLECULE AND EVEN CARCINOGENIC….

then the enthusiatic but unschooled advice of kids wanting to enter the Heathkill arena was just a BAD IDEA.

[it took three separate searches to find this clip but it won’t embed]

I got all of that complex biochemistry sorted out with liver cleanses, wrote it up and taught it to a bunch of people, yet within these past few years THey CHANGED the pharmwhore chemicals to NEW human drugs (they were always human drugs that had the bonus of killing weeds, it’s just that these were different) and NEW chemtrails that are lain down at three discrete levels of the atmosphere some of which can actually create cumulus clouds that we knew as youth.

All of a sudden: my liver started hurting, the oil, prune, and pepper stopped working, my stools started floating - again - (a sign of no fatty acid digestion) and now my palms are red - again.

Sometimes the magic works, sometimes the Yahoody change the entire gamespace and rules of the game and move the goalposts so that NOBODY CAN WIN!

OF COURSE THEY DID!

So what prompted this Stack was I went outside to get the mail. The air HASN’T SMELLED LIKE AIR FOR DECADES. I WAS INSTANTLY ILL. Tried all of my old remedies. Barely took the edge off. Then I discovered that I had pretty bad palmar erythema under low light = the sign of acute liver toxicity. I went into good light and Shit with Holes In It! Red as red could be read ! Hadn’t seen that in YEARS. The Old Magic wasn’t holding up against the New Magicks. Not just me. Others from around the world are not getting the same results from what changed my life years ago.

From a Gamer point of view it is as if the SIM evaluated my progress and said:

- OK, so you defeated the Boss at this level.

- Next level.

- New Boss.

- You have to learn all of the dangers and solutions from scratch.

- Oh, and there will be more of them and will come more frequently.

Fuck that shit. We’re working on pulling the plug on the Game.