Which is to say: GoDaddy sucks ass.

Your donations are safe and unspent because when I tried to log into my GoDaddy

God Addy

account I was screened with a message that I HAD to validate by mobile phone number.

I’ve got a land line.

So I called to complain to the God Addy support line. He insisted that I could validate by email (I was given that choice to give my phone call for support priority but nowhere else) but I told him (why do I know more about other people’s jobs than they do?) that there was NO OPTION to get past the cell phone extortion to SIGN INTO MY ACCOUNT.

So, he gave me a completely different website to sign into to CHANGE MY SIGN IN OPTIONS JUST TO GET INTO THE GOD ADDLED ACCOUNT.

While I had him on the phone he gave me the bullshit that I had heard for years that I was on an outdated platform and there was no HTTPS and that I should update to their new platform.

I told him what I have been saying for years that to swap over to something that I don’t need and don’t want is a waste of my time and money.

He said that the platform would be retired soon.

When?

Soon.

Don’t you just hate fuckers that can’t answer a straight question?

So, I, with my put-out attitude said: So if I renewed my website and you retired the platform would there be any rebate if it was before my renewal?

NO.

What was strange is that before that exchange I was trying to establish if they were just as fucked as my antimalware provider that DEDUCTS time from your product if you renew EVEN ONE DAY AHEAD OF THE EXPIRATION.

What he said was strange. If I renewed NOW which is 2 months before the renewal date, that they would just add on the extra time but the renewal date would stay the same.

I think that was ligaments and tendons in my brain sounding like twisting a head of crisp lettuce.

I told him that the A.I. at the website had told me that the renewal date would be extended by the two months.

Somebody is lying.

I think it’s everybody.

=================================================

Oh… and the price of the website went up $70 from last year.

I lower or keep my book prices the same despite artificial Yahoody Inflatulence, but everyone else just keeps putting their hands higher and higher on the bat.

=================================================

So, this Stack is to solicit ideas on what other services are out there for perhaps even less money than the God of Dady because I’m not going to risk anyone’s money for a platform that might disappear “Soon” and I’m NOT going to stay with a service that can’t give a straight answer.

AND… I tried one of their next generation point and click website builders with FIXED TEMPLATES FOR ADULT AUTISTS and couldn’t get the goddamned thing to do WHAT *I* TOLD IT TO DO! It’s a damned machine. I don’t allow machines to Dick Tate to me.

My God ! Dady; if I can’t even sign into my own account let alone Man Nipple Ate It then what the fuck good are these freaks?

I STILL have neither the time or inclination to design and transfer an entire website because I have too much physical labor THAT ACTUALLY ACCOMPLISHES SOMETHING here on the pharm, so I’m back to thinking about just letting the stinking ship sink or the sinking shit stink and just refund y’all’s money. The domain renewal which I will keep is ~110 buckaroos.

I will not select a new platform that offers free services as long as Monsanto can advertise on my site, so I’m looking for reasonable alternatives.

I am NOT soliciting anyone to do any of the work for me SO DO NOT OFFER.

===============================================

Pee Ess…

PISS

I just tried to duplicate the screening keeping me out of my website account but when I went to Dog Maddy I WAS ALREADY SIGNED IN !

What in the Name of Enhanced Security is going on there?

That settles it: I’m going to shave my moustache, wear woollen underware, suspenders, and button shoes, marry my first cousin (I don’t think that HE’LL be pleased!) and you can call me Plain and Simple Pat.

This technology is the downfall of man unkind.

=================================================

been waiting a half an hour to talk to someone with english as a turd langwage to sort this out with me, then after I explained so that a dead roadkill rabbit would understand I was asked how long I had this problem? I hung up. I don’t have the patience. I don’t have the patients. I don’t have the patent ability to put up with fools.

I’m thinking a nice trip to Antarctica to look for the EXIT at the icewall would be a relaxing vacation.