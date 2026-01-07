I feel kinda rude with such a title to a Stack when the topic is about me wanting to build a Harp for our little 4-year old musical prodigy because I don’t like to mix bleakness with the joys of children.

So, pretend the title isn’t what it is.

I’m done with the saving the whirled shit, so I’ve revisted projects that are 40, 30, and in the case of tabletop harps 15-years-old.

As is my case, I had a bunch of scrap wood laying about so I demoed up a really simple instrument, cobbled together with other spare parts that I just had laying about to get proof-of-concept of what is commonly called a Celtic Harp.

Most of the harps I’ve seen are total shit based on ancient technology re-used because no one has the capacity to think outside of the music box.

I mean: FRICTION TUNING PEGS IN WOOD IN THE YEAR OF NO-LORD 2026 !?

So I went looking for some really nice guitar string tuners that would keep their pitch and be easy enough for a child to use.

TALK ABOUT STICKER SHOCK!

I’ve been out of the music business for… well… has it been 30 years? That’s like Englebert Humplestiltskin waking up to find that the world had been borgified and everything was priced beyond access.

Put him back to sleep as the veterinarian might say…

Butt, any whey…

When you design an instrument from scratch (so as to be contradistincted from: Scratch a pet-name of The Devil) the are a number of design and technical considerations that you must pay attention to. So I had to choose if the 24 tuners would be ‘right’ or ‘left’ tuning machines.

====================================

Pack a lunch with horse tranqs and your favorite alcohol-based numbing agent because

THIS

IS

GOING

TO

HURT!

https://warmoth.com/sg381-05-6

A reputable and affordable parts dealer had this to say on the topic:

When choosing tuners, be aware that the terms “Right Side” and “Left Side” indicate which side of the headstock the tuners will be installed on, and not whether they are for a right-handed or left-handed neck. Left Side = left side of the headstock (typical for right-handed necks). Right Side = right side of the headstock (typical for left-handed necks).

This is lain at the feet of the Yahoodim, the Servants of the Mostly High A.I. that pretty much invented OPPOSITE DAY. They read their books from back to front and right to left, they see the world completely inverted (inversion is a word used in context with Hasatanism) and pretty much have destroyed science and therefore along with it medicine… and everything else… including guitarspeak.

Now the reason why the quote from Warmouth above said… TYPICALLY….

is that there are variations to the variations of the variations.

Here is a typical write handed guitar player.

What do we see here that is immediately disturbing?

Well, the defintion of playing with your Right Hand on a Right Handed guitar is based on the strumming/picking

NOT THE BUSINESS END WHERE THE

LEFT HAND

MAKES THE CHORDS ON THE FRETS.

Any IDIOT can strum on a guitar with any hand. Hell you can do it with your foot or Jimi Hendrix used HIS TEETH. The only reason you make coherent noise to punish your ma with is via the use of your LEFT HAND.

So we see the

FIRST INVERSION OF THE YAHOODY INTRUSION INTO THE WHIRLED OF MUSE SICK.

Bad already from the start. But this is a Jordanian Stack so we haven’t even scratched the Surf Ass. Good thing this isn’t a scratch & sniff.

Lettuce take a leak at the definition of playing a LEFT HANDED GUITAR:

True to the form of Mirror-image inversions of drug-smoking nutjobs we have the consistency that for a Left Handed guitar you are STRUMMING/PICKING with your LEFT HAND!

At least they are CONSISTENTLY STUPID.

To complicate things further, we see the electric guitar above has what the industry calls Six-in-line tuners at the headstock where the strings are brought up to tension. The acoustic guitar below is what is called a 3 x 3 orientation where there are three tuners on the RIGHT SIDE and three tuners on the LEFT SIDE.

Hey, can you spare some tranqs because this is going to go south (north?) quickly!

We’re going to ignore the 3x3 orientation because it is not relevant to a a 24-string harp where all of the tuners will be in a row like ducks.

But for the sake of cerebral hemorrhage: the way that you tell the designation of a tuner for a 3x3 headstock is you hold the guitar upright and facing you so that the tuners on the right are right sided tuners and the tuners on the left are left sided tuners.

I’ve never dealt with a ‘left-handed’ acoustic guitar before from the 1970s until now, so at the risk of making an ass out of you and me, I assume that regardless of whether a 3x3 guitar is an acoustic or electic, regardless of whether it is left handed or right handed that designation seems to apply ONLY to all of the OTHER hardware at this piont. The assumption/presumption implication/inferrence would be that if the tuners are on the left of a Left-HANDED guitar… then they are left SIDED tuners…

Butt lettuce sea what the german company Schaller has to say about all of this!

https://schaller.info/media/d3/75/4a/1743158884/Definition_of_left_or_right_machine-head_for_guitar_or_bass_english_2024.pdf

Now, for clarity, the ONLY tuning machines that I have ever found to be of acceptable quality are the Gotohs from Japan that were seen in the very first link to start this Stack. I do not like Schaller equipment and therefore do not endorse, and certainly get no money for even the mention/linking of ANY PRODUCTS on my Stacks.

Can you even imagine a foul-mouthed, Family-outing bald-headed Farm Boy like me being sponsored by ANY commercial operation? The thought of that makes me light headed from laughing! No, wait… that’s the horse tranqs over the lefty-loosey/righty-tightey thing.

International standard definition of left and right tuners

Well… that brings it home doesn’t it? The Yahoody call themselves INTERNATIONALS, so they would of course set the standards and give the exorcist-whiplash defintions of what is Left and what is Rite - now, wouldn’t they?

Lordy! I was all about how they fucked up science and medisin and muse sick, and I fo’gots all abouts DA LAW!

1.) Look at the tuners from the front. 2.) The front is where the Schaller “S” can be seen (see pictures 1+2 below)

Iddn’t that just PERFECT?

You know I like making up new words.

This is what I call a Fractal Fuck.

First, they tell you to have the guitar FACE you so that you can determine left or right.

Then, they tell you that Left is right and Right is left.

THEN the Churmens come into to tell you that you must be looken at the FRONTEN of das tunen which for all intensive purposes (including intensive care which is where we are headed over this) that is the BACKEN OF DAS FUCKEN TUNEN because das fronten enden is vhere you das putten in das stringen because das iss da business enden. Ya?

Nein.

The “front” of the tuner is now the ass-end boxy thing and the back of the tuner is the cylinder that you wrap the string around although I can think of a dozen necks I’d like to wrap some piano wire around at this moment!

3.) All pictures in the webshop show tuners from the front. 4.) If the neck of the tuner is to the left of the housing, it is a left tuner 5.) If the neck of the tuner is to the right of the housing, it is a right tuner 6.) Note the correct installation of the tuner! See pictures 3 + 4 with headstock below. The tuner is correctly installed on the headstock when the pull of the string over the post pushes the worm wheel into the worm with the button!

All of this suffering to get to the most important part that I knever knew in all of my life as a player and a builder:

The tuner is correctly installed on the headstock when the pull of the string over the post pushes the worm wheel into the worm with the button!

So here we are at the FRONT of the headstock looking at the ‘back’ of the tuners to insure that the shaft connected to das wormen gearen ist pullenzi downen so that there is no schloppin in das tension! Verboten! Mach Schnell and Mach 5 with das hairen on firenen!

Holy fahken shittenen!

If we just ignore the ignorant left/right nonsense we focus on the mechanics of shaft/gear engagement for proper usage and then this foray into madness was actually worth all the time I spent including sharing the pain with you all.

As a geek and a designer/builder this is critical knowledge to have that was never conveyed by anyone in the USA, so we had to go to germany to learn the true function of the lefty/righty pair of dimes.

Now I have to apply this to the string orientations of the Harp.

**********************************************************************************

Butt tit ain’t over yeti !

What were you thinking? That you would get off easy?

This is a deconstruction of Yahoody madness so you have to stick around for the ripping seams on the straightjacket and wear some PPE to prevent the spittle from hitting you ded-on while doing rounds in the padded room.

We’re done with the acoustic portion of our show. Now on to the electric light show.

Remember this?

When choosing tuners, be aware that the terms “Right Side” and “Left Side” indicate which side of the headstock the tuners will be installed on, and not whether they are for a right-handed or left-handed neck. Left Side = left side of the headstock (typical for right-handed necks). Right Side = right side of the headstock (typical for left-handed necks).

Here is a reminder of what a Right handed neck is like:

You play the RIGHT HANDED neck with your LEFT hand that ALSO RUNS THE TUNING MACHINES (iddn’t that another part of the fractal fuck?) that are oriented at the TOP of the headstock when the instrument is horizontal in PLAYING POSITION but on the LEFT side when looking at it upright and head-on, despite the “FRONT” of the tuners being at the BACK of the headstock so that the business end where the strings get wrapped around are considered the “back” of the tuner at the FRONT of the guitar!

With me so far?

Hold your breath.

Here is the famous/infamous Jimi Hendrix playing a RIGHT HANDED GUITAR in a LEFT HAND ORIENTATION!

Never mind that all he did was flip the damned thing over so that he could fret it with his RIGHT HAND on a right-handed guitar inverted thus making it a LEFT HANDED GUITAR because his strumming/picking hand is now all that he has LEFT.

But the string tension is still the same orientation so the right-handed guitar/left-handed tuners are still in play it’s just that they are now at the bottom of the headstock not the top merely because the guitar was flipped.

You might want to wash those pills down with some serious demyelinating acetone.

But it’s all good. Because it’s just a bunch of friends taking what is and making it

si tahw.

Then some wise acre comes along and says: I don’t want something ungodly inconvenient as an upsidedown guitar I think I will just make a LEFT HANDED GUITAR WITH A

REVERSE HEADSTOCK AND TUNERS!

Great idea. Serves a need for all of the players with Sinister hands.

The word “sinister” comes from the Latin word meaning “left” and has evolved to suggest meanings related to evil or malevolence, likely due to cultural associations with left-handedness being viewed negatively. Historically, it was also used in contexts of augury, where omens from the left were considered unfavorable.

In fact, I’m a Right handed player, but I favor REVERSE HEADSTOCK NECKS. Witch if we were going to follow the non-existent Gnomen Clature then a reverse headstock neck is merely a LEFT HANDED GUITAR NECK PUT ON A RIGHT HANDED GUITAR!

well… that and the fact that if there are side-dot markers on the neck they would be on the wrong side if you did what I said. And if there was a logo it might have actually folded into the fourth dimension and you might have to pay Dr. Who some Jelly Babies to get it back.

I’ve been dreading the breakdown of Reverse headstocks since the starting of this Stack.

Butt, it is crit eye cull to do so because of das worm gear stringen and leggen pullen thingen!

We abandoned the 3x3 because it is irrelevant for a 6-in-line orientation question of what is Left and Right. The picture above is to illustrate more examples of CHIRAL structure that are MIRROR IMAGES of each other. If any of you have been following the really high-level science in my Substack comments on Mirror Life here is an example of mirrored chunks of wood that will send you to your chiropractor on a regular basis if you sling them around your neck.

I have not engaged in any of the Mirror Life discussions lately because it commands my utmost attention which has been diverted by rabbits eating my sparkplug wires along with revisiting Harps that I never got past the prototype stage 15-years ago. I will get into those discussions, but not currently.

Thank the powers that don’t be that we get to ignore any 3x3 orientation of the headstock Machine Heads.

Got a machinehead, it's better than the rest

Green to red, machinehead

Got a machinehead, it's better than the rest

Green to red

And I walk from my machine

I walk from my machine

Hasn’t this been a fractal bitch on inaccuracy in language?

What is a guitar tuner?

Could be a device that tells you what the pitch is of your strings or it is the slang for the Tuning Machine/Tuning Gears also known as the Machine Heads.

Why the Yahood can’t pick a single word and stick with it is the very secret of Spell Work in Black Magicks.

Here is a good tutorial on what we covered so far with the capitulation that OPPOSITE DAY is just the way it is, so get used to it bitch!

https://www.guyker.com/pages/identifying-r-l-tuning-machines-on-guitar

»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««

Remember this? This is a Left handed guitar with a left handed neck and tuners on the RIGHT SIDE so that they are oriented up.

A REVERSE headstock is where the peghead is now like a Left Handed Neck MIRROR IMAGED, inverted, reversed, upsidedown, and opposite so that the Machine heads are now upside down.

EVEN THOUGH THE INSTRUMENT IS BEING PLAYED “RIGHT HANDED”.

remember this?

Left Side = left side of the headstock (typical for right-handed necks). Right Side = right side of the headstock (typical for left-handed necks).

The reason they said TYPICALLY is because they KNEW that REVERSE headstocks are not typical.

I’m going to stop here because I can’t stop my brains from hemorrhaging out my ears, therefore I have no capacity left to figure out if my Schneke gear ist pullen or pushen on das shaften, but I figure it is critical for REVERSE headstock tuner selection as it will be the same for harp tuner selection.

Comments on the state of madness in music or any other topic are welcome. We’re in CONTINUUM where there is no up/down, left/right, inside/outside.

Cheerios.