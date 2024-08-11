Oh… sorry… I was corn fused briefly at 23 minutes in.

He said that they were the 50 LARGEST organizations (mafia?) in the Hamerican Yahoodian Lobby.

Because at first I was like: IS THAT ALL?

What you need to know if you are a King Jamestard is that Babylonia was founded by Hammites. Egypt was founded by Hammites.

After the HillBillies were kicked off of Ararat to subjugate the post-cat-eye-schism whirled, the Shemites pushed into Babylon and took over. Reading the non-bib-lie-cull texts, it seems that Nimrod was chased out of his own kingdom and when he headed towards Egypt, that was already taken over by the namesake Shem who issued a hit out on Nimmy before he was to arrive there.

Shem, buy the whey, means: Name.

So, fast four weird to the pre-sent Kosher Hamites with possibly Sad Man Insane being either from that clanline or just a Shimmy who fell out of favor with his own brothers.

Morris Fletcher: You’re the Lone Gunmen, aren't you? You guys are my heroes. I mean look at the crap you print. Byers: We uncover the truth. Morris Fletcher: The truth? That's what's so great about you monkeys. Not only do you believe the horse pucky we create, you broadcast it as well. I mean look at this! [headline reads: "Saddam testing mandroid army in Iraqi desert."] Morris Fletcher: There is no Saddam Hussein. This guy's name is John Gillnitz, we found him doing dinner theatre in Tulsa. Did a mean "King and I." Plays good ethnics. Ringo Langly: You’re trying to say that Saddam Hussein is a government plant? Morris Fletcher: I'm saying I invented the guy. We set him up in '79. He rattles his saber whenever we need a good distraction. Ah... if you boys only knew how many of your stories I dreamed up while on the pot.

So the Shemites were once again mixing it up in the land of Ham.

History repeats like a spoiled burrito and hot beer.

Also of note (because I faded in and out of consciousness within the half hour of listening was the anti-hamitic non-rhetoric:

[transcript typos left unaltered]

22:02 Scholars who would come to hold prominent positions in the Bush Administration and have an influential role in American foreign policy John Bolton who would serve as the ambassador to the United Nations could boast being a scholar for the project for The New American Century the American Enterprise Institute and the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs whose Advisory Board also included former CIA director James wol and even Dick Cheney what the late William R pulk once described as an affinity bordering on patriotism to Israel among the neoconservatives is by no stretch of the imagination limited to Jews in fact Bolton is so pro-israel that in May 2006 Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Dan Gillman joked Bolton was a secret member of Israel's own team at the United Nations the secret is out we really are not just five diplomats we are at least six including Bolton after Bolton was to be reappointed in late 2006 which caused controversy among Democrats and Republicans alike one of his Defenders included Malcolm hon line vice president of the conference of presidents of major American Jewish organizations we talked about them in my last video the conference of presidents comprises the 50 largest organizations in the American Israel Lobby the Jewish Community remains supportive and would want to see Bolton stay hon line said Mark Pearlman writing for the forward explains Bolton is viewed as a strong supporter of Israel and exercised the American veto last week on a un Security Council resolution condemning the killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza Bolton had cultivated especially close personal bonds over the years with all major Jewish groups just how much power did the neoconservatives have in the Bush Administration mimer and Walt explained

Recitation of facts has never been a sign of intelligence or wisdom. MENSA tests for PATTERN RECOGNITION.

Given what I outlined in just this Stack and through both of my Stacks (one’s been shitcanned probably because of it’s content on Chinee Yahoodee) I maintain that you have to be a FUCKING MORON to not see the heirogylphic road signs.

