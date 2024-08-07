This was put out 4 weeks ago.

I don’t follow anything so things just plop into my lap like a boiling hot cup of McDonalds’ coffee.

I’m all about language. (I know a lot of bad words). So, I’m acutely aware of when people say things in narrative while the subtext is screaming something else.

The host of the video said that the Yahoodim claimed that the UAW was Aunty-Shemitic.

Very curious since ALL THAT THEY DID WAS CALL FOR A SEES FIRE !

Therefore, in the Jordanian Meme:

If you say it like it is - then there is no debate

to be an Aunty Shemite means that you oppose Whar !

Butt all of this makes sense. The name Jacob = Yakob = The Deceiver had his name changed to Is Ra EL = He Struggles With God. Struggle = Gee Hadh with Gahd. Isn’t it funny that the Moo Slim version of Gee Hadh is: Hoe Lee Whar?

So He Who Whars With God is upset at anyone that is a buzzkill to Jen Oh Side.

There. Said it like it is.

No debate.

Leave a comment