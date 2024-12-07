I’ll keep it short (bare EL’ed) because stories like this are a dime-a-dozen. What with Fast and Furry Assed, etc.

It’s just the world’s most organized crime syndicate doing business as usual while chastising, imprisoning, and unaliving anyone who does anything similar even if it was totally ‘legal’ (whateverthehell that means?) for the Sit I Sins.

The highlight of this story is that the perps get a pat on their pee-pees (not Me! Just to make THAT clear), and the reporter mentioned

PLEA DEALS.

There’s a lot of intelligent people here, so some may know but most won’t:

PLEA DEALS ARE UNLAWFUL (I really don’t like the word: Legal).

Therefore: ANYONE who engages in them from the perp, to their lawyer, to the prosecutor, to the judge are ALL GUILTY OF A SERIOUS CRIME.

As if that mattered to anyone when THEY make up the laws then change the rules.

It’s still out there as a crime despite it being COMMON PRACTICE. Since I lump plea deals in with Fraud there is no Statute of Limitations on going back retroactively and punishing every single one involved in every single incident with the only limiter being that they were still alive at the time of their charging.

Can you imagine this being implemented though?

You bring a valid case with an unassailable argument to whom? Some Yahood that probably is as dirty as every other one that filled that bench-warmer position over a century so that they COULDN’T hear, rule, or prosecute such a case because they would have to be prosecuted themselves.

The system is Corruption Itself. It cannot be changed. It cannot be corrected. It cannot be re-populated with ‘good people’.

Why our ancestors allowed the Yahoody System of Judges into our affairs is a testament to the Buy Bull being the greatest Grimoire of all time. It let the alien in the Airlock and now it’s sucked the life out of everyone and infected everything.

Anyone else have the sense that every NEWS story and every video in social media is just an aggrandizement of Sins/Crimes that are the Rule not the Exception here in Hell? It might be an illusion, but I only see darkness and evil and deth everywhere I go.